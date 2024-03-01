2024 Water In Energy Conference: Where innovation meets impact

Feb. 29—MIDLAND — The annual Water in Energy Conference is scheduled to take place March 5-7 at the Bush Convention Center in Midland. Hosted by The University of Texas Permian Basin's Shepperd Leadership Institute, now in its 6th year, this prestigious event will gather industry leaders, policymakers, researchers and stakeholders to explore technology, share key insights and discuss critical issues surrounding water management in the energy sector.

This year's event will feature a diverse lineup of keynote speakers, panel discussions, receptions, and networking opportunities all designed to inspire collaboration, foster innovation, and drive positive change.

Attendees can expect:

— Keynote presentations by esteemed political leaders and industry titans offering insights into emerging technologies, market trends and strategic opportunities.

— Interactive panel discussions on topics ranging from artificial intelligence and ESG financing, to regulatory compliance, beneficial reuse and scientific breakthroughs.

— Technology overviews and demonstrations showcasing cutting-edge products, services, and solutions driving innovation across various applications.

— Networking events, including receptions, meet-and-greets, and roundtable discussions, providing attendees with ample opportunities to connect, collaborate, and forge meaningful partnerships.

"We are thrilled to be hosting the 6th Annual Water in Energy Conference," Richard Brantley, 2024 Conference Chairman and Senior Vice President of Operations at University Lands, said in a news release. "There are few things more precious in the Permian Basin than water and oil. We need water to survive; we need oil and gas to fuel our lives. It's not just an obligation, but an honor to be a part of advancing technology, driving innovation and convening industry for the betterment of our economy and communities."

The conference kicks off with a Welcome Reception on Tuesday, March 5, at the UT Permian Basin Center for Energy and Economic Diversity (CEED Building), located at 11105 W Hwy 191, Midland. The two-day conference on March 6 and 7 will be held at the Bush Convention Center, situated at 105 N Main St, Midland. The Keynote Dinner on the evening of March 6 will be at the Midland Country Club, located at One Wildcatter Way, Midland.

"Water is and always will be intertwined with oil production and our larger society," Ashley Kegley-Whitehead, Conference Board Member and Chief Communications Officer at Infinity Water Solutions, said in the release. "It is only when diverse stakeholders come together to address common challenges and seize collective opportunities, that meaningful, wide-sweeping change can happen. We are excited to support this transformative event and look forward to contributing to the advancement of sustainable water reuse practices both within and beyond the energy sector."

Registration for the 2024 Permian Basin Water In Energy Conference is now open. The full agenda and list of speakers is published online. To learn more, please visit www.waterinenergy.com.