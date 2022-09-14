U.S. markets open in 3 hours 48 minutes

By 2025, More than 10 Million Vehicles Will Be Capable of Short-Range V2X Communication

·4 min read

V2X is full steam ahead in China, nearing an inflection point in Europe, and gets the green light in the United States

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adoption of short-range V2X continues at full steam in China, will take off in Europe in 2027, and is closer to getting the green light in the United States. According to ABI Research, a global technology intelligence firm, more than 10 million vehicles will be capable of short-range V2X communication by 2025. However, indirect communication via the cellular network (e.g., V2N2X, I2N2V) still constitutes the most significant yet untapped V2X opportunity. Cellular connectivity will be available in 346 million vehicles by 2025, and smart city cellular connections will exceed 165 million.

ABI 2021 Logo (PRNewsfoto/ABI Research)
ABI 2021 Logo (PRNewsfoto/ABI Research)

In 2021, Europe was the region with the largest fleet of short-range V2X communication-enabled cars, but all from a single automaker, Volkswagen. "Given the lack of commitment of more automakers so far, by 2023, China alone will overtake Europe. The inauspicious scenario in Europe is leading industry players to place more emphasis on cellular network tests for the time being. However, there are still fundamental business model challenges to be overcome with this route. Although a truck and a private vehicle OEM may deploy ITS-G5 in 2023, the crucial market driver for mass adoption will be the V2X inclusion in the Euro NCAP scoring, as is currently happening in China. Lagging, the United States now has a solid regulatory framework for C-V2X, paving the way for deployments," explains Maite Bezerra, Smart Mobility and Automotive Industry Analyst at ABI Research.

There are suggestions in the industry that the V2X inclusion in the 2025 Euro NCAP rating scheme will be delayed to 2027 due to insufficient time to develop new test protocols. This includes establishing enough labs and validating new vehicle capabilities. "If this the case, it would conveniently coincide with New Radio technologies' readiness (802.11bd/NR-V2X PC5), meaning that carmakers could 'skip' the implementation of existing/legacy radios – provided backward compatibility with current ITS-G5 infrastructure and vehicles is not required. However, it would delay the take-off of the technology even further," says Bezerra. While the NCAP has not officially confirmed any changes, there is consensus that if the 2025 timeframe is maintained, it will focus on Day One use cases. There is also consensus that 2027 will be the inflection point for mass adoption because a complete range of Day Two use cases will become part of the Euro NCAP scoring.

The recent dismissal of the appeal against the FCC's 5.9GHz spectrum proceedings means that C-V2X has a clear path in the US and should spur the FCC to grant the existing C-V2X waiver requests faster. On the downside, the US may not have enough spectrum for some advanced cooperative perception/Day 2 use cases in the future. In China, C-V2X is currently found in low-volume premium vehicle models, but there are at least 25 OEMs in different stages of V2X production in the country. COVID-19 lockdowns and discussions about the GNSS positioning standard slowed down deployments in 2022. However, shipments of vehicles with C-V2X will grow exponentially in 2023, surpassing the one million mark as carmakers prepare for China NCAP 2025.

V2X has significant potential to increase traffic safety, optimize traffic flow, and reduce traffic congestion and emissions. "Therefore, the long wait for mass adoption should not discourage interest in the technology. Instead, it should motivate players to leverage the sizeable installed base of vehicles and infrastructure with embedded cellular connectivity. This will deliver immediate value through basic V2X services that do not rely on low latency and can greatly increase driver awareness scopes, such as road, traffic, traffic-light, and weather hazard alerts and information," Bezerra concludes.

These findings are from ABI Research's Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) market data report. This report is part of the company's Smart Mobility and Automotive research service, which includes research, data, and ABI Insights. Market Data spreadsheets are composed of deep data, market share analysis, and highly segmented, service-specific forecasts to provide detailed insight where opportunities lie.

About ABI Research

ABI Research is a global technology intelligence firm delivering actionable research and strategic guidance to technology leaders, innovators, and decision makers around the world. Our research focuses on the transformative technologies that are dramatically reshaping industries, economies, and workforces today.

ABI Research是一家国际科技情报公司，为全球科技领袖、创新人士和决策者提供实用的市场研究和战略性指导。我们密切关注一切为各行各业、全球经济和劳动市场带来颠覆性变革的创新与技术。

For more information about ABI Research's services, contact us at +1.516.624.2500 in the Americas, +44.203.326.0140 in Europe, +65.6592.0290 in Asia-Pacific, or visit www.abiresearch.com.

Contact Info:

Global
Deborah Petrara
Tel: +1.516.624.2558
pr@abiresearch.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/by-2025-more-than-10-million-vehicles-will-be-capable-of-short-range-v2x-communication-301623836.html

SOURCE ABI Research

