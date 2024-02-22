2025 Ram 1500 pickup’s new engine and technology will surprise shoppers

AUSTIN, Texas — The 2025 Ram 1500 pickup will say goodbye to the beloved Hemi V8 engine and hello to more power, technology and driver assistance systems when the updated truck bows this spring.

The 2025 Ram 1500 pickup goes on sale in spring 2024.

The new Ram also introduces a new high-end trim level, Tungsten, with features like automotive-first Klipsch audio and 24-way power seats. We don’t have full details on pricing yet, but with a base price of $87,155, destination charge of $1,995 and a few option boxes left unchecked, the 2025 looks like the first Ram 1500 likely to flirt with six-figures out the door.

The 2025 also introduces Stellantis’ most powerful electronic architecture. Called “Atlantis high,” Ram says it’s faster, more secure and enables over-the-air software updates.

Key visual changes include new grilles with bigger “Ram” badges, LED lights with approach and departure sequences, up to 22-inch wheels.

The 2025 Ram 1500 should be in dealerships in the first quarter of 2025.

The 2025 Ram 1500's Tungsten model features Klipsch audio.

2025 Ram 1500 trim levels and prices:

Tradesman: $40,275

Big Horn/Lone Star: $44,935

Rebel: $64,195

Laramie: $60,030

Limited Longhorn: $75,650

Limited: $75,155

Tungsten: $87,155

Source: Ram. Prices exclude $1,995 destination charge.

The 2025 Ram 1500 pickup's twin-turbo 3.0L inline-six engine produces more power than the 5.7L Hemi V8.

1. So long, Hemi, hello inline 6

After more than 20 years as a mainstay of Dodge and Ram pickups, the 5.7L naturally aspirated Hemi V8 engine is missing from the 2025 Ram 1500.

A new family of inline six-cylinder engines replaces it with more power, and presumably better fuel economy, when official figures are available. The new engines displace 3.0L and are called Hurricane. They debuted in the Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer and get their name from an engine family Jeep built, a callback to an engine Willys developed for military Jeeps in the 1950s.

Inline engines are renowned for power and smooth, vibration-free running. That’s made them popular with brands like BMW, Jaguar and Mercedes for decades.

The 2025 Ram 1500 pickup's most powerful engine requires premium gasoline.

The new Hurricane features twin turbochargers — small, so they spin up fast to provide quick response when you floor the accelerator. The standard-output version’s intake air gets 22 pounds of boost from its turbos to produce 420 horsepower and 469 pound-feet of torque. That’s more than the 2023 Ram 1500’s 5.7L Hemi produced — 395 hp and 410 pound-feet, if you’re scoring at home. Or if you’re alone.

As if that weren’t enough power from a mere 3 liters of displacement — smaller than a six-pack of 16.9-ounce Coke bottles — the high output has 28 pounds of boost and generates 540 hp and 521 pound-feet of torque.

Premium gasoline is recommended for the standard output engine, required for the high output.

The Ram 1500’s base engine remains the 3.6L Pentastar mild hybrid V6. It generates 305 hp and 271 pound-feet of torque.

All three engines are mated to Stellantis’s stalwart eight-speed automatic, which shifted quickly on the road and performed well off road in my day at the wheel.

I spent my day in a loaded Limited model with the high-output engine and air suspension. It stickered at $87,845, excluding a $1,995 destination charge.

That may seem like an unfathomable price for a pickup, but it’s in line with previous Rams and the competition.

2025 Ram pickup

Ram 1500 competitors:

Chevrolet Silverado

Ford F-150

GMC Sierra

Nissan Titan

Toyota Tundra

The 2025 Ram 1500 pickup offers a hands-free highway driving system.

2. Hands-free driving makes its debut on Ram 1500

Stellantis’ first hands-free driving system debuts on the Ram 1500. Modestly called “hands-free driving assist” — GM and Ford named their hands-free system’s Super Cruise and Blue Cruise, respectively — the feature worked very well in a brief test on a divided highway. The lane centering feature was confident and subtle, rounding curves with none of the nervous little corrections that marked some other first tries at hands-free driving.

Acceleration and braking are also unremarkable — which is exactly what you want from a hands-free driving system: no drama.

The system works on limited access roads. It’s included in the three-year connectivity package on vehicle’s with all the necessary hardware. Fees to retain the service after that haven’t been revealed.

The 2025 Ram 1500 pickup adds a new Tungsten trim level.

The system doesn’t offer hands-free lane changes and passing yet, but expect those features in over the air updates.

Features on new Ram 1500 Tungsten:

Indigo/Sea Salt interior color scheme

Suede headliner, A- and B-pillars and sun visors

Klipsch 23-speaker audio with 1,228 watts

24-way power, massaging seats

The 2025 Ram 1500 pickup

3. Passenger-only touch screen

A 10.25 touch screen in front of the front passenger seat is invisible to the driver, but allows the passenger to use apps and music from their devices, suggest changes to navigation destinations and view the truck’s exterior cameras. It’s a handy device making its pickup debut in the Ram.

The Ram’s other controls include a 12- or 14.5-inch touch screen, depending on the model. There are physical dials and buttons for most audio and climate controls. That’s a welcome departure from many vehicles, though some of the buttons are on the small size for use in a moving vehicle, especially if you’re wearing work gloves.

Some frequently used features, including heated and ventilated seats and heated steering wheel, don’t rate buttons, meaning you have to dip into the touch screen’s sub menus to activate them.

2025 Ram pickup

Safety and driver assist features

Hands-free highway driving

Adaptive cruise control

Automatic high beams

Turning cross-traffic alert and braking

Blind spot alert

Rear cross traffic alert

Emergency steering assist

Automatic parking

Parking sensors

Traffic sign recognition

Head-up display

Lane departure alert and assist

Drowsy driver detection

The 2025 Ram 1500 full-size pickup

Driving impressions

Engineers tuned the pickup’s suspension and steering for more refinement. The steering is quick and responsive.

Multiple available camera views come in handy when parking and off-roading, particularly since the hood’s power dome can make it hard to be sure where the pickup’s front corners are.

Maximum towing capacity is 11,580 pounds, payload 2,300.

2025 Ram pickup

In addition to hours on a variety of roads in top of the line models, I took the off-road oriented Rebel trim level on a challenging off-road course. We forded flooded arroyos and navigated mud from recent storms. The locking differentials, low range of gears and electronic engine and traction controls conquered steep inclines up and down and loose sand and gravel.

The Ram is quiet and comfortable on highways and surface roads. Between the new engines and safety and driving assistance features, it was easy and comfortable for driver and passenger.

Top models of the 2025 Ram 1500 pickup have a 14.5-inch touch screen

Key features, 2025 Ram 1500

Twin-turbo I-6 engine

Hands-free highway driving

14.5-inch touch screen

10.25 front passenger touch screen

Power tailgate

Laser-etched trim

Phone as key

Dual wireless chargers

Color head-up display

2025 Ram 1500 Tungsten rear seat

Why get a Ram 1500?

The 2025 Ram 1500 is a capable and attractive truck. Top models look luxurious inside and out, thanks to LED walk-up lighting and good interior materials. The Hurricane engines should match the old 5.7L Hemi’s performance with better fuel economy. In time, they may also match its macho appeal.

It’s a shame Ram’s fuel-saving eTorque mild hybrid system is only available with the base 3.6L V6 though.

2025 Ram 1500 at a glance

Full-size rear- or four-wheel drive pickup

Base price ranges: $40,275-$87,155. (Excluding $1,995 destination charge.)

Model tested: Limited crew cab 4x4, 6-foot, 4-inch bed

Price as tested: $87,845 (excluding destination charge)

Engine: 3.0L twin-turbo inline six-cylinder (I6 or straight-six)

Output: 540 hp; 521 pound-feet of torque.

Transmission: Eight-speed automatic

EPA estimated fuel economy: TBA

Wheelbase: 153.5 inches

Length: 241.3 inches

Width: 81.2 inches

Height: 77.5 inches

Towing capacity: 11,580 pounds

Payload: 2,300 pounds

Assembled in Sterling Heights, Michigan

