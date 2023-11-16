2025 Toyota Camry: The car is going hybrid for the first time. What will be different?

See ya, old-school Toyota Camrys. The vehicle will soon go strictly hybrid.

The 2025 Toyota Camry will be an exclusively Hybrid Electric Vehicle, the Japan-based automotive manufacturer announced this week.

The move, the company wrote in a press release issued Wednesday, is part of Toyotas "effort to provide electrification for all."

The all-new Camry, the automaker announced, is expected to arrive at Toyota dealerships across the U.S. this coming spring.

Here's what we know about the new model:

'A combo of power and fuel efficiency'

The ninth generation Camry, according to the release, is designed by CALTY’s Newport Beach, California and Ann Arbor, Michigan studios.

When the new Camry is released next year it will come with "a fresh new look, enhanced performance, and a Hybrid powertrain that’s made to move" offering a combo of power and fuel efficiency.

Designed and assembled in the U.S., it "masterfully amplifies everything drivers love about the current best-selling sedan in the U.S., with more power, striking good looks, feature packed convenience, and capable handling," the release reads.

Among vehicle specs: Increased horsepower

The new hybrid Camry will be available in front-wheel drive (FWD) or all-wheel drive (AWD), Toyota said, and will produce up to to 225 horsepower on FWD models. It's AWD models will top out at 232 horsepower - a 30 horsepower increase over the previous AWD model.

Like other hybrids, Toyota said, the batteries will charged when the car brakes.

In addition to a redesigned interior and exterior and a re-engineered suspension and braking system, other specs include:

A blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert.

An adopted “Beyond Zero” badge to signal Toyota’s commitment to reducing carbon emissions and hope for "a carbon-neutral future."

"Sporty exterior styling with a sleek roofline and a chiseled body" on SE and XSE models.

New exterior color options like Ocean Gem and Heavy Metal. Previous colors including Ice Cap, Wind Chill Pearl, Celestial Silver Metallic, Underground, Midnight Black Metallic, Supersonic Red, and Reservoir Blue will also be available.

First came the Prius

In 1997, Toyota launched its first hybrid first-generation Prius, revolutionizing the auto industry. The vehicle hit dealerships in the U.S. in 2000.

A decade later, in 2007, the Camry became available in a hybrid version, according to Toyota.

“We’ve been putting electric motors and batteries in vehicles since the first Prius back in 2000, so it’s a space that we know and love,” Mike Tripp, group vice president for Toyota marketing, told CNN.

According to the outlet, Toyota plans to offer a hybrid version of every vehicle in its line-up. As of Thursday, CNN reported, only three of the automaker's models − the 4Runner SUV, the GR86 and Supra sports car – did not have a hybrid option or one announced.

Natalie Neysa Alund is a senior reporter for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on X @nataliealund.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 2025 Toyota Camry: The top-selling car is going hybrid