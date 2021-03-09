By 2026, Size of Global Metal Cutting Machine (MCM) Market Will Exceed USD 165 Million, at 7% CAGR: FnF Research

[175+ Pages Research Report] According to the recent analysis research report; the global Metal Cutting Machine (MCM) Market in 2019 was approximately USD 104 Million. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7% and is anticipated to reach around USD 165 Million by 2026. Top market players are Bystronic Laser AG, Trumph GmbH Co. KG, Koike Aronson, Inc., Colfax Corporation, Nissan Tanaka Corporation, Danobat Group, Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. and others.

New York, NY, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Metal Cutting Machine (MCM) Market By Type (Laser Cutting Machine, Waterjet Cutting Machine, Plasma Cutting Machine, Flame Cutting Machine) and By Application (Automobile, Aerospace & Defense, Construction, Marine, Electronics & Electrical, Others): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026”.

Metal Cutting Machines (MCM) are machine tools that are used for fabricating parts by removing excess metals from the given surface and cutting them accurately as per the given dimensions. MCM are generally used for cutting various types of ferrous and non-ferrous metals which are used for creating small parts or huge structures.

The growing demand from various application industries for parts and components that are cut into high precision and have an excellent edge quality is likely to enhance the growth of the market. Vigorous growth in the defense industry, with ongoing technological innovations and growing military expenditures, is anticipated to propel the market in the coming years. The ongoing advancements that are going on in digital technology in designing systems have also allowed low-cost and human-less cutting machines to work in real-time applications. The manufacturers are affianced in designing and manufacturing advanced metal cutting machines that are automatic and can be operated using economical microcontrollers. These factors also accelerate the demand for the MCM market. However, the aging population who has acquired the skills in operating these machines over their years of experience and the lack of newly skilled laborers across the globe is anticipated to affect the growth of the MCM market. Nevertheless, the ongoing technological development that is more efficient and less complex in use and to understand is likely to create good opportunities for the MCM market in the coming years.

The major key players involved in the Metal Cutting Machine (MCM) market are as follows:

Bystronic Laser AG

Trumph GmbH Co. KG

Koike Aronson, Inc.

Colfax Corporation

Nissan Tanaka Corporation

Danobat Group

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.

Dalian Tool Group Corporation

Water Jet Sweden AB

Messer Systems India Private Limited

Others

As per the type analysis, the laser cutting machine is expected to dominate the market owing to its precision in cutting hard metals and allowing the fabricators in creating high-quality structures. It also helps in providing a stream of clear light waves that provides brilliant direction ability and power. This process of laser cutting is carried out using two types of lasers include CO2 and YAG. As per the application analysis, the aerospace and defense are predicted to dominate the market in the forecasted period as it plays an important role in the manufacturing of military and aerospace parts and components which required high precision parts. MCM is considered to be very efficient in producing finished products like engine parts, ammunitions, ignitors, guns, and turbines which required accurate measurements and cuttings.

The report study further includes an in-depth analysis of industry players' market shares and provides an overview of leading players' market position in the Metal Cutting Machine (MCM) sector. Key strategic developments in the Metal Cutting Machine (MCM) market competitive landscape such as acquisitions & mergers, inaugurations of different products and services, partnerships & joint ventures, MoU agreements, VC & funding activities, R&D activities, and geographic expansion among other noteworthy activities by key players of the Metal Cutting Machine (MCM) market are appropriately highlighted in the report.

The growing demand for parts and components that are cut to high precision and have outstanding edge quality for various production industries is expected to fuel market growth. Fast development in the defense sector, with continuing technological advances and increasing military spending, is projected to accelerate the market in the years ahead. Continuing advancements in emerging technologies in systems architecture have also allowed low-cost and human-less cutting machines to operate in real-time applications. The manufacturers are involved with the design and manufacture of specialized metal cutting machines that are automated and can be controlled with economical microcontrollers.

The Metal Cutting Machine (MCM) market research report delivers an acute valuation and taxonomy of the Metal Cutting Machine (MCM) industry by practically splitting the market on the basis of different types, applications, and regions. Through the analysis of the historical and projected trends, all the segments and sub-segments were evaluated through the bottom-up approach, and different market sizes have been projected for FY 2020 to FY 2026.

As per the regional analysis, the region of Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the market owing to its increasing demand in various applications as this region is considered to be an epicenter for advanced manufacturing sectors like automotive, defense, electronics, and aerospace. A huge investment for developing automated and clean technologies that would be used for delivering efficient and quality end products with fewer impacts on the environment is projected to drive the market in the coming years. Increasing expenditure on the defense system and increasing commercial and passenger traffic owing to the rise in the tourism industry and global trade is also likely to propel the market. The presence of such advanced industries in this region helps in the growth of the industry through technological innovations.

Browse the full “Metal Cutting Machine (MCM) Market By Type (Laser Cutting Machine, Waterjet Cutting Machine, Plasma Cutting Machine, Flame Cutting Machine) and By Application (Automobile, Aerospace & Defense, Construction, Marine, Electronics & Electrical, Others): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026” report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/metal-cutting-machine-mcm-market-by-type-laser-1079

This report segments the Metal Cutting Machine (MCM) market as follows:

Global Metal Cutting Machine (MCM) Market: By Type Segmentation Analysis

Laser Cutting Machine

Waterjet Cutting Machine

Plasma Cutting Machine

Flame Cutting Machine

Global Metal Cutting Machine (MCM) Market: By Application Segmentation Analysis

Automobile

Aerospace & Defense

Construction

Marine

Electronics & Electrical

Others

Key Recommendations from Analysts

As per our analysts, the metal cutting machine (MCM) market has a good market demand in the future owing to the technological improvements taking place for getting more accuracy in metal cuttings.

Growing at a CAGR of around 7%, the metal cutting machine (MCM) market provides abundant opportunities for all of the involved sponsors across the entire value chain.

Manufacturers are adopting economical microcontrollers which makes the cost of these machines affordable, which in turn is attracting various distribution businesses and vendors and are hugely investing in this market.

With the growing demand for defense equipment in developing countries, governments of such countries are focusing on manufacturing this equipment on their own owing to the availability of resources and manpower, which in turn provides various opportunities for well-established companies in investing in these countries for business expansion and good returns in the coming years.

Our analysts have identified “Waterjet Cutting Machine” and “Electronics & Electrical” categories as the leading investment pockets for the metal cutting machine (MCM) market in terms of type and application segmentation respectively.

