By 2026, Worldwide Food Automation Market Size to Touch USD 18.2 Billion, with 8.8% CAGR: Exclusive Report from Facts & Factors

Facts & Factors
·6 min read

[205+ Pages Research Study] According to Facts and Factors market research report, the global Food Automation Market size & share revenue is expected to grow from USD 12.5 Billion in 2020 to reach USD 18.2 Billion by 2026, at 8.8% annual CAGR growth during forecast period of 2021-2026. The top market companies profiles included in report with their sales, revenues and strategies are GEA Group, Fortive Corporation, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Rexnord Corporation, Emerson Electric Co., and Others

New York, NY, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled Food Automation Market By Type, By Function, By Application, And By Regions - Global & Regional Industry Analysis, and Forecast 2021 - 2026 in its research database

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Food Automation Market size & share expected to reach to USD 18.2 Billion by 2026 from USD 12.5 Billion in 2020, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026

Global Food Automation Market: Overview

Automation is referred to as the process of reducing human intervention from mechanical systems altogether. Human intervention refers to factors that pertain to decision criteria, sub-process relationships, and relatable actions to name a few. The primary driving factors for the significant growth in the global food automation market are rising bandwidth solutions for a wider range of production measures coupled with increasing solutions that are aimed at providing rapid, affordable, and easily accessible factors to name a few.

Rising demand for automated robotic production for precise repeatability solutions coupled with increasing technological advancements is expected to boost the growth of the global food automation market during the forecast period. Higher efficiency and time-saving factors are often integrated with food automation equipment which further leads to higher sales during the intended forecast period. Moreover, increasing demand and rising investment rounds from various sectors such as beverage, dairy, and food processing plants are expected to boost the growth of the global food processing market during the forecast period.

Request Your Free Sample Report of Global Food Automation Market @

The free sample of this report is readily available on request).

Our Free Sample Report Includes:

  • 2020 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis

  • COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis Included

  • 205+ Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research)

  • Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request

  • 2020 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

  • Includes Updated List of tables & figures

  • Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

  • Facts and Factors research methodology

(Note: The sample of this report is updated with COVID-19 impact analysis before delivery)

Industry Major Market Players:

  • Rockwell Automation Inc.

  • ABB Ltd

  • Siemens AG

  • Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

  • Schneider Electric SE

  • Yokogawa Electric Corporation

  • GEA Group

  • Fortive Corporation

  • Yaskawa Electric Corporation

  • Rexnord Corporation

  • Emerson Electric Co.

  • Nord Drivesystems

  • Honeywell International

  • JLS Automation

  • Falcon Autotech Pvt. Ltd

  • Food Automation Pty. Ltd

To know an additional revised list of 2020-2021 top market players, request a sample report:

Key questions answered in this report:

  • What is the projected market size & growth rate of Food Automation Market?

  • What are the key driving factors for the growth of the Food Automation Market?

  • What are the top companies operative in Food Automation Market?

  • What segments are covered in Food Automation Market?

  • How can I get free sample report/company profiles of the Food Automation Market?

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @

Market Dynamics

The global food automation market can be broken down into motor controls, discrete controls and visualization, rotary products, linear products, and others on the basis of type. The segment pertaining to motor control is expected to witness the largest market share during the advent of the forecast owing to the rising functionality of the latter coupled with rising technological awareness.

The global food automation market can be divided into sorting & grading, picking and placing, palletizing, processing, packaging and repackaging, and others on the basis of function. The segment pertaining to packaging and repackaging is expected to occupy the largest market share during the advent of the forecast owing to increasing health and safety concerns among consumers coupled with rising production needs for application-specific requirements.

Request Customized Copy of Report @

(We customize your report according to your research need. Ask our sales team for report customization.)

Global Food Automation Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute

Details

Market Size 2020 Value

USD 12.5 Billion

Market Forecast for 2026

USD 18.2 Billion

Expected CAGR Growth

CAGR 8.8% from 2021-2026

Base Year

2020

Forecast Year

2021-2026

Top Market Players

GEA Group, Fortive Corporation, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Rexnord Corporation, Emerson Electric Co., and Others

Segments Covered

Types, Functions, Applications, and Region

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Pricing Options

Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Global Food Automation Market: Segmentation

The global food automation market can be segmented into type, function, application, and region. On the basis of type, the global food automation market can be divided into motor controls, discrete controls and visualization, rotary products, linear products, and others. The segment pertaining to motor control is expected to witness the largest market share during the advent of the forecast owing to increased functionality of the included motors coupled with rising technological awareness among the products. Additional factors for the dominant position of the segment can be attributed to the rising demand for linear control for automation purposes coupled with the multifunctional nature of the latter. On the basis of function, the global food automation market can be broken down into sorting & grading, picking and placing, palletizing, processing, packaging & repackaging, and others.

Inquire more about this report before purchase @

(You may enquire a report quote OR available discount offers to our sales team before purchase.)

Global Food Automation Market: Regional Analysis

  • Asia-Pacific to Automate a Larger Share During the Global Revenue Contribution

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the largest market share during the advent of the forecast owing to the emergence of rising economies such as India and China coupled with increasing robotic prowess among countries such as Japan and China to name a few. Additionally, the rising export measures employed coupled with the increasing F&B sector is expected to boost the sales of food automation equipment during the forecast period. Stringent government regulations coupled with rising standards for packaged food articles among consumers are further expected to increase the footprint of the food automation market in the region during the forecast timeframe.

Browse in full "Food Automation Market By Type (Motor Controls, Discrete Controls & Visualization, Rotary Products, Linear Products, & Others), By Function (Sorting & Grading, Picking & Placing, Palletizing, Processing, Packaging & Repackaging, & Others), By Application (Meat, Poultry, & Seafood, Fruits & Vegetables, Confectionery, Bakery, Beverages & Distilleries, & Others), And By Regions - Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2021 - 2026" report at

The global food automation market can be segmented into:

Global Food Automation Market: By Type Segment Analysis

  • Motor Controls

  • Discrete Controls & Visualization

  • Rotary Products

  • Linear Products

  • Others

Global Food Automation Market: By Function Segment Analysis

  • Sorting & Grading

  • Picking & Placing

  • Palletizing

  • Processing

  • Packaging & Repackaging

  • Others

Global Food Automation Market: By Application Segment Analysis

  • Meat, Poultry, & Seafood

  • Fruits & Vegetables

  • Confectionery

  • Bakery

  • Beverages & Distilleries

  • Others

For media inquiry, mail to: sales@fnfresearch.com

About Facts & Factors (FnF Research):

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fnfresearch

Follow Us Twitter: https://twitter.com/fnfresearch

Contact Us:

Facts & Factors

USA: +1-347-989-3985

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com

Blog: http://fnfnewsblog.com


