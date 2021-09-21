By 2026, Worldwide Food Automation Market Size to Touch USD 18.2 Billion, with 8.8% CAGR: Exclusive Report from Facts & Factors
According to Facts and Factors market research report, the global Food Automation Market size & share revenue is expected to grow from USD 12.5 Billion in 2020 to reach USD 18.2 Billion by 2026, at 8.8% annual CAGR growth during forecast period of 2021-2026. The top market companies profiles included in report with their sales, revenues and strategies are GEA Group, Fortive Corporation, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Rexnord Corporation, Emerson Electric Co., and Others
New York, NY, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Food Automation Market By Type, By Function, By Application, And By Regions - Global & Regional Industry Analysis, and Forecast 2021 - 2026” in its research database
“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Food Automation Market size & share expected to reach to USD 18.2 Billion by 2026 from USD 12.5 Billion in 2020, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026”
Global Food Automation Market: Overview
Automation is referred to as the process of reducing human intervention from mechanical systems altogether. Human intervention refers to factors that pertain to decision criteria, sub-process relationships, and relatable actions to name a few. The primary driving factors for the significant growth in the global food automation market are rising bandwidth solutions for a wider range of production measures coupled with increasing solutions that are aimed at providing rapid, affordable, and easily accessible factors to name a few.
Rising demand for automated robotic production for precise repeatability solutions coupled with increasing technological advancements is expected to boost the growth of the global food automation market during the forecast period. Higher efficiency and time-saving factors are often integrated with food automation equipment which further leads to higher sales during the intended forecast period. Moreover, increasing demand and rising investment rounds from various sectors such as beverage, dairy, and food processing plants are expected to boost the growth of the global food processing market during the forecast period.
Industry Major Market Players:
Rockwell Automation Inc.
ABB Ltd
Siemens AG
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
Schneider Electric SE
Yokogawa Electric Corporation
GEA Group
Fortive Corporation
Yaskawa Electric Corporation
Rexnord Corporation
Emerson Electric Co.
Nord Drivesystems
Honeywell International
JLS Automation
Falcon Autotech Pvt. Ltd
Food Automation Pty. Ltd
Key questions answered in this report:
What is the projected market size & growth rate of Food Automation Market?
What are the key driving factors for the growth of the Food Automation Market?
What are the top companies operative in Food Automation Market?
What segments are covered in Food Automation Market?
How can I get free sample report/company profiles of the Food Automation Market?
Market Dynamics
The global food automation market can be broken down into motor controls, discrete controls and visualization, rotary products, linear products, and others on the basis of type. The segment pertaining to motor control is expected to witness the largest market share during the advent of the forecast owing to the rising functionality of the latter coupled with rising technological awareness.
The global food automation market can be divided into sorting & grading, picking and placing, palletizing, processing, packaging and repackaging, and others on the basis of function. The segment pertaining to packaging and repackaging is expected to occupy the largest market share during the advent of the forecast owing to increasing health and safety concerns among consumers coupled with rising production needs for application-specific requirements.
Global Food Automation Market: Report Scope
Report Attribute
Details
Market Size 2020 Value
USD 12.5 Billion
Market Forecast for 2026
USD 18.2 Billion
Expected CAGR Growth
CAGR 8.8% from 2021-2026
Base Year
2020
Forecast Year
2021-2026
Top Market Players
GEA Group, Fortive Corporation, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Rexnord Corporation, Emerson Electric Co., and Others
Segments Covered
Types, Functions, Applications, and Region
Geographies Covered
North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
Pricing Options
Global Food Automation Market: Segmentation
The global food automation market can be segmented into type, function, application, and region. On the basis of type, the global food automation market can be divided into motor controls, discrete controls and visualization, rotary products, linear products, and others. The segment pertaining to motor control is expected to witness the largest market share during the advent of the forecast owing to increased functionality of the included motors coupled with rising technological awareness among the products. Additional factors for the dominant position of the segment can be attributed to the rising demand for linear control for automation purposes coupled with the multifunctional nature of the latter. On the basis of function, the global food automation market can be broken down into sorting & grading, picking and placing, palletizing, processing, packaging & repackaging, and others.
Global Food Automation Market: Regional Analysis
Asia-Pacific to Automate a Larger Share During the Global Revenue Contribution
Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the largest market share during the advent of the forecast owing to the emergence of rising economies such as India and China coupled with increasing robotic prowess among countries such as Japan and China to name a few. Additionally, the rising export measures employed coupled with the increasing F&B sector is expected to boost the sales of food automation equipment during the forecast period. Stringent government regulations coupled with rising standards for packaged food articles among consumers are further expected to increase the footprint of the food automation market in the region during the forecast timeframe.
Browse in full “Food Automation Market By Type (Motor Controls, Discrete Controls & Visualization, Rotary Products, Linear Products, & Others), By Function (Sorting & Grading, Picking & Placing, Palletizing, Processing, Packaging & Repackaging, & Others), By Application (Meat, Poultry, & Seafood, Fruits & Vegetables, Confectionery, Bakery, Beverages & Distilleries, & Others), And By Regions - Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2021 - 2026” report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/food-automation-market-by-offering-solution-and-services
The global food automation market can be segmented into:
Global Food Automation Market: By Type Segment Analysis
Motor Controls
Discrete Controls & Visualization
Rotary Products
Linear Products
Others
Global Food Automation Market: By Function Segment Analysis
Sorting & Grading
Picking & Placing
Palletizing
Processing
Packaging & Repackaging
Others
Global Food Automation Market: By Application Segment Analysis
Meat, Poultry, & Seafood
Fruits & Vegetables
Confectionery
Bakery
Beverages & Distilleries
Others
