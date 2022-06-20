U.S. markets closed

By 2027, the global proteomics market size to reach $50.7 billion. Rising Focus on Precision Medicine to fuel Growth – Arizton

SIRIUS MANAGEMENT CONSULTING
·5 min read
SIRIUS MANAGEMENT CONSULTING
SIRIUS MANAGEMENT CONSULTING

The global proteomics market was valued at $25.1 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $50.7 billion by 2027.

Chicago, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton’s latest research report, the global proteomics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.41%. Many vendors are developing internal capabilities and building strategic partnerships for the next stage in personalized healthcare, which is driving the market growth. The multiple benefits and applications of proteomics is expected to positively influence the proteomics market growth. Many developed countries such as the US, the UK, Germany, and France are adopting value-based healthcare models compared to volume-based healthcare systems. The value-based healthcare systems will drive the adoption of advanced diagnostic methods, such as proteomics-based diagnostics for cancer, rare genetic disorders, and infectious diseases, as they reduce the cost of treatment and increase the accuracy of diagnostics.

Global Proteomics Market Report Scope

Report Attributes

Details

MARKET SIZE (2027)

$50.7 Billion

MARKET SIZE (2021)

$25.1 billion

CAGR (2022-2027)

12.41%

 

BASE YEAR

2021

 

FORECAST YEAR

2022-2027

MARKET SEGMENTS

Product, Application, End-User, and Geography

GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS

North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

COUNTRIES COVERED

US, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Turkey, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia

Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report

Key Highlights

  • In 2021, the drug discovery & development and translational research segment accounted for the highest revenue share of 59.89% in the global proteomics market. High adoption of proteomics technologies in drug discovery & development and translational research is driving the growth of the segment

  • Consumables & reagents dominated the product segment with the highest market share of 77.08% in 2021 with several large and small companies offering wide range of consumables and reagents for proteomics

  • In 2021, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies accounted for the highest market share of 46.80% due to the rising focus of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies on personalized medicine

  • The services segment is expected to grow at an exponential pace at the highest CAGR of 14.56% due to the rise in reliance on service providers during the forecast period.

  • APAC is expected to witness the fastest growth at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The surge in the adoption of proteomics technologies is attributable to the rise in research initiatives in biomarker and drug discovery and development. Also, the high focus on precision medicine due to the rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases will drive the market growth

  • COVID-19 pandemic had adversely affected the global economy and financial markets, resulting in an economic downturn. It has impacted the progress of R&D initiatives due to limited ability of the workforce to access laboratories mainly during the lockdown and quarantine restrictions. It had also impacted the suppliers who had experienced a surge in demand for their products and supply delays for instruments and medical & testing supplies used in product development.

The proteomics products are largely used by pharmaceutical companies, research and diagnostic laboratories, and healthcare establishments. The launch of more efficient and economical products will result in faster adoption and revolutionize the market. The key players focus on the development of innovative technologies or methods and the expansion of their product portfolio through acquisitions to remain competitive in the market. Also, most players are continuously investing extensively in R&D and product development initiatives to expand their product portfolio and ensure a sustainable presence in the highly competitive environment. vendors are focusing on developing and commercializing proteomics instruments, reagents, consumables, and software to remain competitive and gain a significant presence in the market. Vendors are actively developing innovative proteomics technologies to tap the tremendous growth potential in the market.

Key Vendors

  • Agilent Technologies

  • Bio-Rad Laboratories

  • Danaher

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific

  • PerkinElmer

  • BGI Genomics

Other Prominent Vendors by Product

  • Bruker

  • DiaSorin

  • HORIBA

  • Illumina

  • INOVIQ

  • LI-COR

  • Nautilus Biotechnology

  • Proteome Factory

  • QIAGEN

  • Rhythm Biosciences

  • Shimadzu Scientific Instruments

  • Seer

  • Waters

Other Prominent Vendors by Service

  • Applied Biomics

  • Creative Proteomics

  • Poochon Scientific

  • SomaLogic

  • Vproteomics

Other Prominent Vendors by Product & Services

  • Abcam

  • AnteoTech

  • AYOXXA Biosystems

  • Biognosys

  • Geneilabs

  • Grace Bio-Labs

  • ITSI-Biosciences

  • MSAID

  • Olink

  • Promega

  • Proteomics International

  • Quanterix

Proteomic capability is constantly evolving due to technological and methodological advances in the field. For several decades, many small and large companies have been relentlessly working on launching new reagents and consumables used in all the areas of proteomics application. Many key companies, such as Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, and Thermo Fisher Scientific, specialize in offering a wide range of consumables and reagents. With the surge in proteomics research initiatives worldwide, various vendors are expected to expand their portfolio of reagents.
With the surge in demand for proteomics research, the demand for proteomics service providers has drawn the attention of many researchers and laboratories, which is attributable to the lack of advanced proteomics technologies, skilled professionals, and in-house infrastructure within research laboratories. Many vendors in the market offer services for protein identification, quantification, sequencing, purification, and custom assay services.

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Consumables & Reagents

  • Instruments & Software

  • Services

Market Segmentation by Application

  • DDD & TR

  • Clinical

  • Applications

  • Forensic & Applied Proteomics

Market Segmentation by End-User

  • Pharma & Biotech

  • Academic & Research Institutes

  • Hospitals

  • Diagnostic & Forensic

Regions

  • North America

    • US

    • Canada

  • Europe

    • Germany

    • France

    • UK

    • Italy

    • Spain

  • APAC

    • Japan

    • China

    • South Korea

    • Australia

    • India

  • Latin America

    • Brazil

    • Mexico

    • Argentina

  • Middle East & Africa

    • Turkey

    • South Africa

    • Saudi Arabia

Explore our healthcare lifesciences profile to know more about the industry.

Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report

Read some of the top-selling reports:

About Arizton:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Click Here to Contact Us

Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1 302 469 0707

CONTACT: Arizton Advisory and Intelligence Call: +1-312-235-2040 +1 302 469 0707


