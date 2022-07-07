By 2028, Demand for Global Construction Sealants Market Size to Surpass USD 11280.48 Million, at a 5.40% CAGR: Industry Trends, Share, Value, Analysis & Forecast by Facts & Factors

Facts & Factors

According to a market research study published by Facts and Factors, the demand analysis of Global Construction Sealants Market size & share revenue is estimated to grow to around USD 11,280.48 million by 2028, at a CAGR of approximately 5.40% between 2022 and 2028. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are 3M (U.S.), Bostik (France), Sika (Switzerland), H.B. Fuller (U.S.), Henkel (Germany), BASF (Germany), Dow (U.S.), Wacker (Germany), General Electric (U.S.), MAPEI (Italy), Asian Paints (India), ITW (U.S.), Soudal (Belgium), Konishi (Japan), DAP Products (U.S.), Pidilite (India), KCC (Korea), and others.

Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled "Construction Sealants Market - Global Industry Insights, Growth, Size, Share, Comparative Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2022 – 2028"

According to the latest research study, the demand of global Construction Sealants Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 8,235.10 million in 2021 and it is expected to hit approximately USD 11,280.48 million mark, by 2028, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 5.40% during the forecast period 2022 to 2028.

What are Construction Sealants? How big is the Construction Sealants Industry?

Market Overview:

Construction sealants are used in a variety of applications, including glazing, flooring, and joining, as well as in sanitary and culinary areas. These applications are growing, which has propelled the building sealants market's expansion. The construction sealants market is being pushed by the rising use of sealants in newer applications in the construction industry, such as ductwork, anchoring, and structural glazing. Window framing, sanitary & kitchen, expansion joints, floor systems, walls, and panels all employ construction sealants. They can withstand tension and prevent fracture in the face of changing atmospheric conditions.

Global Construction Sealants Market: Growth Factors

Population expansion, urbanization, and rising income are all driving up the demand for permanent, non-slum housing in developing countries. The significant increase in residential housing in these nations is driving the construction sealants industry. As a result of a growing tendency in many applications to utilize environmentally friendly or green goods, demand for green sealants or those with low VOCs is increasing. The sector has seen substantial growth prospects as it transitions to a more sustainable product offering. Green and more sustainable sealant solutions have a strong growth potential due to an increasing trend in the construction market to employ ecologically friendly or green structures.

Construction Sealants Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

As the construction sector is severely impacted by the covid-19 epidemic in 2020–2021, the global market for construction sealants is anticipated to slow. Both labour and material costs, as well as other significant cost elements of construction projects, have been impacted by the pandemic. The manufacturing sectors of nations like China and Italy have slowed, which has led to a sharp decline in the output of a variety of products, from steel to cement. Contractors who depend on Chinese products and materials may experience higher expenses, a shortage of building supplies, and a delay in project completion. Prices will increase as a result, and more projects will be cancelled.

The full research study examines the construction sealant market's qualitative and quantitative facets. Investigations have been conducted on both the supply and demand sides of the market.

Construction Sealants Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global Construction Sealant market is segregated based on resin type, application, end-use industry, technology and function.

Silicone construction sealants are predicted to lead the building sealants market throughout the forecast period, based on resin type. Silicone sealants are commonly utilized in the construction of windows, baths, and kitchens. The growing use of silicone sealants in expansion joints for joining dissimilar materials is driving their market. These sealants provide weather protection for high-rise buildings as well as flexibility for airport runways and highways because they remain pliable and do not crack in hot weather and become brittle and crack in cold weather.

The glazing section is predicted to increase at the fastest rate over the forecast period, depending on the application. The glazing construction sealants market is the fastest-growing in the globe, thanks to continuous investments in infrastructure development, expanding urbanization, and rising living standards in emerging countries. The building sealants market in the glazing application is driven by the developing housing sector, ongoing urbanization, rising income levels, and favorable government regulations.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global construction sealants market include -

3M (U.S.)

Bostik (France)

Sika (Switzerland)

H.B. Fuller (U.S.)

Henkel (Germany)

BASF (Germany)

Dow (U.S.)

Wacker (Germany)

General Electric (U.S.)

MAPEI (Italy)

Asian Paints (India)

ITW (U.S.)

Soudal (Belgium)

Konishi (Japan)

DAP Products (U.S.)

Pidilite (India)

KCC (Korea)

Yokohama Rubber (Japan)

Franklin (U.S.)

Selena (Poland)

Kömmerling (Germany)

PCI (Germany)

Hodgson Sealants (U.K.)

Pecora (U.S.)

Euclid (U.S.)

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Construction Sealants market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 5.40% during the forecast period (2022-2028).

In terms of revenue, the Construction Sealants market size was valued at around US$ 8,235.10 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 11,280.48 million by 2028.

Based on resin type, the silicone construction sealants are anticipated to dominate the market, during the forecast period.

Based on application segment, the the glazing segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

On the basis of geography, the “Asia-Pacific” region has risen to become the world's leading consumer and producer of construction sealants.

Regional Dominance:

The Asia-Pacific region dominates the construction sealants market, owing to growing infrastructure and residential construction activities in developing countries such as China and India. Furthermore, improving economic conditions will boost demand for construction sealants in the region. Due to rising demand for infrastructure development and bio-based sealants, foreign investments due to cheap labor and raw material availability, government initiatives to improve manufacturing, and increasing rate of construction of end-use industries such as steel manufacturing plants, helicopter manufacturing plants, and oil processing plants, among others.

By Resin Type

Silicone

Polyurethane

Polysulfide

Plastisol

Emulsion

Butyl-based

Others (acrylic, epoxy, bitumen-based, and other hybrid sealants)

By Application

Glazing

Flooring & Joining

Sanitary & Kitchen

Others

By End-Use Industry

Residential

Industrial

Commercial

By Technology

Water-Based

Solvent-Based

Reactive

Others

By Function

Bonding

Protection

Insulation

Soundproofing

Cable Management

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 8,235.10 Million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 11,280.48 Million CAGR Growth Rate 5.40% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players 3M (U.S.), Bostik (France), Sika (Switzerland), H.B. Fuller (U.S.), Henkel (Germany), BASF (Germany), Dow (U.S.), Wacker (Germany), General Electric (U.S.), MAPEI (Italy), Asian Paints (India), ITW (U.S.), Soudal (Belgium), Konishi (Japan), DAP Products (U.S.), Pidilite (India), KCC (Korea), Yokohama Rubber (Japan), Franklin (U.S.), Selena (Poland), Kömmerling (Germany), PCI (Germany), Hodgson Sealants (U.K.), Pecora (U.S.), Euclid (U.S.) , and Others Key Segment By Resin Type, Application, End-Use Industry, Technology, Function, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

About Facts & Factors:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

