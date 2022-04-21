By 2028, Global Demand for EMI Shielding Market Size & Share Will Surpass USD 7845.6 Million Mark at 4.2% CAGR Growth | EMI Shielding Industry Trends, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report by Facts & Factors

Facts & Factors

[221+ Pages Report] According to a market research study published by Facts and Factors, the demand analysis of Global EMI Shielding Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 6129.5 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow approximately USD 7845.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of roughly 4.2% between 2022 and 2028. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are PPG Industries (US), Parker-Hannifin (US), 3M (US), Henkel (Germany), Laird Performance Materials (UK), RTP Company (US), Schaffner (Switzerland), Tech-Etch (US), and others.

NEW YORK, United States, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “EMI Shielding Market By Material (EMI Shielding Tapes & Laminates, Conductive Coatings & Paints, Metal Shielding, Conductive Polymers, and EMI/EMC Filters), By Method (Radiation, and Conduction), By Industry (Consumer Electronics, Telecom & IT, Automotive, Healthcare, Aerospace, and Others), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Trends, Market Insights, Data analysis, Historical Information, and Forecast 2022–2028” in its research database.

What is the EMI Shielding Market growth?

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global EMI Shielding Market size & share was worth around USD 6129.5 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 7845.6 million by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.2% over the forecast period 2022 to 2028.”

What is EMI Shielding? How big is the EMI Shielding Industry?

Report Overview:

EMI shielding is defined as the reflection or absorption of electromagnetic radiation by employing materials that are positioned in the path of electromagnetic interference. EMI shielding can diminish electromagnetic fields, electrostatic fields, and radio wave coupling. With the increased use of electronics in many industries such as aerospace and defense, automotive, telecom and IT, healthcare, consumer electronics, and others, the EMI shielding market is expected to rise over the forecast period.



Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 6129.5 Million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 7845.6 Million CAGR Growth Rate 4.2% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players PPG Industries (US), Parker-Hannifin (US), 3M (US), Henkel (Germany), Laird Performance Materials (UK), RTP Company (US), Schaffner (Switzerland), Tech-Etch (US)., and Others Key Segment By Material, Method, Industry, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa



What are the factors driving the EMI Shielding Market?

Consumer electronics are in high demand

The rise in global defense spending by countries will benefit the EMI shielding materials market, as the product is utilized to cover weapon systems from interference. Increased demand for consumer electronics has had a favorable impact on EMI shielding in recent years, and this trend is projected to continue during the projection period. The market is being driven by the use of EMI with well-established processes and techniques.

Moreover, the increasing use of various types of EMI shielding materials and technologies in various applications of car equipment such as automatic sliding doors, keyless ignitions, remote starters, power seats, and power windows, among others, is boosting the EMI market. The Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers Standards Association has established EMI shielding as a standard. These criteria must be rigorously followed by EMI shielding firms. The requirements that must be followed in order to comply with those standards are preventing numerous EMI shielding companies from entering the market. This could stifle the expansion of the EMI shielding market in the foreseeable years.

Which segment accounted for the largest EMI Shielding Market share?

The EMI Shielding Market is segregated based on Material, Method, and Industry. Based on material, the global market is distinguished into EMI shielding tapes & laminates, Conductive coatings & paints, Metal shielding, Conductive polymers, and EMI/EMC filters. Based on Method, the global market is distinguished into Radiation and Conduction. Based on Industry, the global market is distinguished into Consumer Electronics, Telecom & IT, Automotive, Healthcare, Aerospace, and Others.

What is the Impact of COVID-19 on EMI Shielding Market?

COVID-19 has had an impact on almost every industry in the globe, disrupting supply chains and obstructing a wide range of industrial activity. During the early stages of the pandemic, government-implemented COVID-19 response measures, such as lockdown and social separation, resulted in the closure of manufacturing plants. Longer lead times for the supply of products and services have resulted from the interruption created by the COVID-19 epidemic. Import and export restrictions were enforced in a number of countries, making material mobility difficult for a number of countries. Furthermore, several producers were having financial difficulties, which impacted the market negatively. Such discoveries have an impact on the EMI shielding industry's growth.

Who are the key players in the EMI Shielding Market?

Some of the main competitors dominating the global EMI Shielding market include -

PPG Industries (US)

Parker-Hannifin (US)

3M (US)

Henkel (Germany)

Laird Performance Materials (UK)

RTP Company (US)

Schaffner (Switzerland)

Tech-Etch (US)

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to our research analyst's study, the EMI shielding market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4.2%.

In 2021, the EMI shielding market was worth roughly USD 6129.5 million, and by 2028, it is expected to be around USD 7845.6 million.

By Material, conductive coatings and paints are expected to have the biggest market share throughout the estimated period.

By Method, the radiation category is predicted to dominate the EMI shielding market, accounting for the largest share.

On the basis of region, the APAC accounted for the largest market share in the forecast period because of factors such as increased demand for consumer electronic devices such as smartphones and home appliances, as well as the construction of modern telecom infrastructure.

Key questions answered in this report:

What are the top five global EMI shielding players?

How will the market look like in five years?

What are the EMI shielding market's drivers and restraints?

Which region's market will increase the most?

What will the EMI shielding market's CAGR and size is during the forecast period?

Which area offers the greatest benefit to the global market?

What are the business risks, and how will the current situation affect growth and market perception?

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth for EMI Shielding Market?

During the forecast period, APAC dominated the market. The increasing use of electronic systems in the automobile industry continued developments in wireless cellular infrastructure, and increased demand for consumer electronic items are likely to drive APAC demand for EMI shielding solutions. Mobile data services are also fast being accepted in APAC as a result of price reductions by mobile operators in order to reach the greatest number of end customers. APAC has emerged as a global leader in digital platforms. It is home to the world's two most densely populated countries, China and India. Because of its vast population, this region has a high rate of adoption of smartphones and other wireless devices and services.

North America is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. A growing number of complex electronics in the telecom sector, particularly with the rapid deployment of 5G networks in multiple countries, is a key driver of demand for goods that aid in the resolution of various EMI concerns. The existence of massive facilities producing autos and consumer electronics will play an important role in the development of the region's EMI shielding market. The region's EMI shielding industry is expanding due to the increased use of electronic systems.

Recent Developments

In 2021, Henkel collaborates with the medical technology company Smartz AG to develop smart adult care solutions. As a result, the partners will be able to provide hygiene product manufacturers with innovative, market-ready digital health products enabled by printed electronics.

In 2021, PPG acquires Cetelon Lackfabrik GmbH, a provider of coatings for automotive and light truck wheel applications. PPG will be able to expand its existing coatings product line, liquid and powder coating technologies, and colour matching capabilities as a result of the strategic acquisition of Cetelon.

The global EMI shielding market is segmented as follows:

By Material

EMI Shielding Tapes & Laminates

Conductive Coatings & Paints

Metal Shielding

Conductive Polymers

EMI/EMC Filters

By Method

Radiation

Conduction

By Industry

Consumer Electronics

Telecom & IT

Automotive

Healthcare

Aerospace

Others

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



