U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,348.87
    -31.39 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,079.18
    -232.82 (-0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,548.07
    -168.63 (-1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,009.33
    -18.76 (-0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.20
    +0.13 (+0.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,899.50
    -0.30 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    23.82
    -0.18 (-0.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1364
    +0.0037 (+0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9320
    -0.0400 (-2.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3633
    +0.0042 (+0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8650
    -0.1100 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,020.24
    +659.28 (+1.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    895.87
    -40.92 (-4.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,536.80
    +23.18 (+0.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,910.87
    -211.20 (-0.78%)
     

By 2028, Global Demand for Gene Synthesis Market Will Surpass $6.58 Billion at 17.9% CAGR Growth: Vantage Market Research

Vantage Market Research
·9 min read
Vantage Market Research, The North Star for the Working World
Vantage Market Research, The North Star for the Working World

WASHINGTON, Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the Global Gene Synthesis Market finds that rising prevalence of infectious diseases as well as chronic diseases is expediting market growth. Primarily driven by high efficiency, the total Global Gene Synthesis Market is estimated to reach USD 6.58 Billion by 2028, up from USD 2.16 Billion in 2021, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.9%.

Furthermore, supportive government policies associated with synthetic biology and surging investments from government as well as major players to augment the growth of the Global Gene Synthesis Market, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Gene Synthesis Market by End User (Academic and Research Institutes, Biopharmaceutical Companies, Contract Research Organizations), by Method (Oligonucleotide Synthesis, Gene Assembly), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

Please Check Out Our Free Sample Reports and Make a More Informed Decision:

Get Access to a Free Copy of Our Latest Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/gene-synthesis-market-1259/request-sample

(Sample reports are a great way to test our in-depth reports or study before you make a purchase)

  • The newly updated, 170+ page reports provide an in-depth analysis of the COVID-19 virus and pandemic.

  • Using industry data and interview with experts, you can learn about topics such as regional impact analysis, global forecast, competitive landscape analysis, size & share of regional markets.

  • We offer these reports in PDF format so you can read them on your computer and print them out

  • Free sample includes, Industry Operating Conditions, Industry Market Size, Profitability Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Industry Major Players, Historical and Forecast, Growth Porter's 5 Forces Analysis, Revenue Forecasts, Industry Trends, Industry Financial Ratios.

  • The report also presents the country-wise and region-wise analysis of the Vantage Market Research and includes a detailed analysis of the key factors affecting the growth of the market.

  • Sample Report further sheds light on the Major Market Players with their Sales Volume, Business Strategy and Revenue Analysis, to offer the readers an advantage over others.

List of Prominent Players in the Gene Synthesis Market:

  • Merck KGaA

  • Genewiz Inc.

  • Eurofins Genomics

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific

  • Gen Script

Market Dynamics:

Driver:

Escalated Adoption of Gene Therapy Technique in Molecular Biology

The significant development in gene therapy and molecular biology is development and use of various state of the art gene editing techniques for editing purposes. Therefore, there has been a remarkable progress in developing gene therapy for its adoption in molecular biology. Availability of user-friendly gene therapy system, development of genome engineering, and ability of gene therapy for enabling rapid genome-wide interrogation of gene function are projected to accelerate the adoption of Gene therapy gene editing technologies in molecular biology. Consequently, driving the gene synthesis market growth over the forecast period.

Purchase This Premium Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/gene-synthesis-market-1259/1

Benefits of Purchasing Gene Synthesis Market Reports:

  • Customer Satisfaction: Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports.

  • Analyst Support: Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions.

  • Assured Quality: Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports.

  • Incomparable Skills: Analysts provide in-depth insights into reports.

Increasing Chronic as well as infectious disease prevalence across the globe

The escalating prevalence of infectious diseases has led to advancements in Research and development (R&D) through gene therapy, which is expected to boost the overall global gene therapy demand. Precise, early, and quick treatment through genomic, transcriptome or other multi-omics of cells causing chronic and infectious diseases is resulting in surge in demand for of gene therapy. As a result, driving the gene synthesis market growth over the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

  1. Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

    1. North America

    2. Europe

    3. Asia Pacific

    4. Latin America

    5. Middle East & Africa

  2. Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021

  3. Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19

  4. Long Term Dynamics

  5. Short Term Dynamics

Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/gene-synthesis-market-1259

The report on Gene Synthesis Market highlights:

  • Assessment of the market

  • Premium Insights

  • Competitive Landscape

  • COVID Impact Analysis

  • Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

  • Company Profiles

  • Global and Regional Dynamics

Regional Analysis:

North America Dominates the Global Gene Synthesis Market

North America has dominated the Global Gene Synthesis Market in 2021 and is likely to continue the same trend during the forecast period. This is attributable to the developed healthcare infrastructure and well-established laboratory facilities. Moreover, presence of major players and increasing government initiatives concerning to training and implementation of synthetic biology programs is further propelling the market growth in the region.

Asia Pacific is likely to witness fastest growth in the Gene Synthesis Market during the forecast period. This is attributable to rising investments by global companies. Also, presence of emerging nations, such as China and India along with some key companies in region is further fuelling the market growth.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 179 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Gene Synthesis Market by End User (Academic and Research Institutes, Biopharmaceutical Companies, Contract Research Organizations), by Method (Oligonucleotide Synthesis, Gene Assembly), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)" View detailed Research Report here – https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/press-release/gene-synthesis-market-436943

Key questions answered in the report:

  • Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

  • Which are the top five players of the Gene Synthesis Market?

  • How will the Gene Synthesis Market change in the upcoming six years?

  • Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Gene Synthesis Market?

  • What is the Gene Synthesis market drivers and restrictions?

  • What will be the CAGR and size of the Gene Synthesis Market throughout the forecast period?

Recent Developments:

August, 2019: Eurofins Genomics LLC (U.S.) announced the acquisition of Blue Heron Biotech, a company specializing in advanced gene synthesis. The acquisition provides valuable synergies for both companies due to the inherent connection between their main product segments—oligonucleotides, sequencing and synthetic genes, and strengthens Eurofins Genomics offer in the synthetic biology market.

January 2022: Codex DNA Signs Early Access Collaboration and Licensing Agreement with Pfizer to Further Develop Codex DNA’s Novel Enzymatic DNA Synthesis Technology for Pfizer’s use in its Research and Development of mRNA-based Vaccines and Biotherapies.

This market titled “Gene Synthesis Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Report Attribute

Details

Market Size in 2021

USD 2.16 Billion

Projected Market Size in 2028

USD 6.58 Billion

CAGR Growth Rate

CAGR of 17.9% From 2022 - 2028

Base Year

2021

Historic Years

2016 – 2020

Forecast Years

2022 – 2028

Segments Covered

End User

• Academic and Research Institutes

• Biopharmaceutical Companies

• Contract Research Organizations

Method

• Oligonucleotide Synthesis

• Gene Assembly

Quantitative Data - Units

Revenue in USD Million/Billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Countries Covered

U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others

Report Coverage

Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/gene-synthesis-market-1259/request-sample

Browse More Related Report:

About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research, provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies. The company provides high quality data and market research services. The company serves various enterprises and clients in a wide variety of industries. The company offers detailed reports on multiple industries including Chemical Materials and Energy, Food and Beverages, Healthcare Technology, etc. The company’s experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and numerous statistical tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vantage-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/vantagemarketr

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/press-releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/blogs

Blog:


Recommended Stories

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? Here Are the Hours for Presidents Day 2022.

    Presidents Day 2022 is here. Some exchanges are closed over the long weekend. Here are the hours for the stock market today.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise As Biden-Putin Summit News Eases Ukraine Invasion Fears

    Futures turned higher as a tentative Biden-Putin summit eased fears of a Ukraine invasion. Apple leads 5 stocks that don't suck.

  • Tencent Leads China Tech Selloff Amid Fears of Further Crackdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology shares had their worst two-day drop since July due to renewed fears Beijing may roll out more restrictions for private enterprise. Most Read from BloombergPonzi Schemer Bernie Madoff's Sister, Husband Found DeadBiden Agrees to Hold Putin Summit If No Invasion, U.S. SaysU.S. Says Biden-Putin Summit Agreed in Principle: Ukraine UpdateEthereum Founder Buterin Says Crypto ‘Welcomes’ Another WinterU.S. Warns That Russia May Target Multiple Cities in UkraineThe countr

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Volatility, and descending trends, that’s the path the markets are taking these days. While the usual headwinds are all in play, the chief worry now is coming from Eastern Europe. Will Russia invade, or won’t it? A shooting conflict, involving a superpower, taking place in one of Europe’s most agriculturally productive and mineral-rich countries, has huge potential for political and economic fallout, enough to keep pundits and market watchers awake at night. But an in-depth analysis of geopoliti

  • Rivian Makes a Bold Move To Solve Its Biggest Problem

    The young manufacturer of electric pickups and SUVs has made an unexpected change after having disappointed the markets.

  • 3 Unstoppable Metaverse Stocks to Buy in 2022

    Regardless of how the metaverse comes about, this trio of stocks should reward investors for years to come.

  • Elon Musk's SpaceX Wants to Split Its Shares

    Is SpaceX a victim of its own success? The stock price was at $560 per SpaceX share at the time. According to a report from CNBC, SpaceX is proposing to its privatel-held shareholders to split their shares in a 10-for-1 ratio.

  • Should You Consider Taking Profits From Your Alibaba (BABA) Shares?

    Polen Capital, an investment management firm, published its “Polen Global Growth” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A quarterly gross return of 7.08% was delivered by the fund for the fourth quarter of 2021, versus the MSCI All-Country World Index (the “Index”)’s return of 6.67% for the […]

  • Great Traders Are Born in Bear Markets: Here Are 5 Keys to Follow

    There is an old market saying that everyone is a genius in a bull market. When the market is in a strong uptrend, then throwing money at random stocks can be a very effective strategy. It doesn't take much skill or wisdom when everything is running higher.

  • GM Discreetly Abandons Its In-House Amazon

    General Motors is doing its big spring cleaning sooner than expected. The Detroit giant, which no doubt wants to avoid being distracted in the coming months when it delivers the Cadillac Lyriq -- its competitor to Tesla's Model Y and Ford's Mustang Mach-E -- has decided to empty his drawers right now. The automotive group has decided to disconnect this app, which allowed owners of GM vehicles (Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick) to order and pay for goods and services while driving.

  • Is the stock market open for Presidents Day? And here are other market holidays in 2022

    U.S. financial markets will be closed Monday for Presidents Day. Here are other days the stock market will be closed in 2022

  • Coke, Walmart, and 8 More Companies That Boosted Their Stock Dividends This Week

    It was a busy week for dividends: Coke, Walmart, Cisco, and several other companies said they were raising their shareholder payouts.

  • Is it Time to Dispose Your Paypal (PYPL) Shares?

    Polen Capital, an investment management firm, published its “Polen Focus Growth” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Polen Focus Growth Composite Portfolio (the “Portfolio”) returned 5.24% and 5.07% gross and net of fees, respectively. The Russell 1000 Growth Index (the […]

  • Housing prices and interest rates ‘aren’t going back down,’ expert says

    Mortgage rates surged to the highest level in two years, leaving homebuyers on high alert as further increases loom.

  • China’s Latest Default Warning Takes Shock Factor to Extreme

    (Bloomberg) -- Only seven weeks ago, Zhenro Properties Group Ltd. looked like a rare beacon of strength in a Chinese real estate industry reeling from an unprecedented stretch of defaults.Most Read from BloombergPonzi Schemer Bernie Madoff's Sister, Husband Found DeadBiden Agrees to Hold Putin Summit If No Invasion, U.S. SaysU.S. Says Biden-Putin Summit Agreed in Principle: Ukraine UpdateEthereum Founder Buterin Says Crypto ‘Welcomes’ Another WinterU.S. Warns That Russia May Target Multiple Citi

  • Stock futures rally, oil turns tail on Ukraine hopes

    A bleak start was brightened by news U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin have agreed in principle to hold a summit on the Ukraine crisis. One condition for the summit was that Putin did not invade Ukraine, a turn of events that still seemed possible given Russia extended military drills in Belarus and continued to build up troops on the Ukraine border. Indeed, the White House again warned Russia was continuing preparations for a full-scale assault on Ukraine very soon.

  • Here's Warren Buffett's Favorite Metaverse Stock by Far

    The legendary investor might not be talking about the metaverse. But he already has a way to profit from it.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Heska Corp. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Oil Whipsawed With Gold on Prospect for Biden-Putin Ukraine Meet

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil was whipsawed along with gold after France said that the U.S. and Russian presidents agreed to a summit meeting over Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergPonzi Schemer Bernie Madoff's Sister, Husband Found DeadBiden Agrees to Hold Putin Summit If No Invasion, U.S. SaysU.S. Says Biden-Putin Summit Agreed in Principle: Ukraine UpdateEthereum Founder Buterin Says Crypto ‘Welcomes’ Another WinterU.S. Warns That Russia May Target Multiple Cities in UkraineWest Texas Intermediate sank a

  • Thai GDP Growth Beats Estimates, Inflation View Revised Up

    (Bloomberg) -- Thailand’s economy grew faster than expected last quarter, buoyed by rising exports and tourist arrivals, firming its recovery as it faces risks this year from inflation and the omicron variant. Most Read from BloombergPonzi Schemer Bernie Madoff's Sister, Husband Found DeadBiden Agrees to Hold Putin Summit If No Invasion, U.S. SaysU.S. Says Biden-Putin Summit Agreed in Principle: Ukraine UpdateEthereum Founder Buterin Says Crypto ‘Welcomes’ Another WinterU.S. Warns That Russia Ma