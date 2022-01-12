U.S. markets open in 3 hours 42 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,707.75
    +2.75 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,142.00
    +14.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,859.75
    +28.75 (+0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,189.70
    -0.70 (-0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.48
    +0.26 (+0.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,816.90
    -1.60 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    22.75
    -0.06 (-0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1360
    -0.0013 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7460
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.31
    -1.09 (-5.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3625
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4200
    +0.1100 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,800.36
    +987.30 (+2.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,018.82
    +24.40 (+2.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,542.11
    +50.74 (+0.68%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,765.66
    +543.16 (+1.92%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Diving into DeFi as investors brace for volatile 2022'

DeFi expert Jim Bianco joins Jared Blikre to break down an interesting year ahead on Wednesday, 1/12 at 2PM ET.

By 2028, Global Demand for Mechanical Control Cables Market Will Surpass USD 13.89 Billion at 5.2% CAGR Growth: Says Vantage Market Research

Vantage Market Research
·8 min read

WASHINGTON, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Mechanical Control Cables Market size is expected to reach USD 13.89 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. Spike in air passenger traffic, riding demand for military vessels and rocketing demand for land vehicles accelerated the growth of Mechanical Control Cables Market. On the other hand, deliveries of aircraft backlog are impeding growth of the Mechanical Control Cables Market. And plan towards military modernization will provide various opportunities for the Mechanical Control Cables Market, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Mechanical Control Cables Market by Application (Aerial, Land, Marine), by Type (Push-Pull, Pull-Pull, Platform), by Material (Steel, Composite), by Regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

Click Here To Access The Free Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/mechanical-control-cables-for-military-and-aerospace-market-1125/request-sample

(The Free Sample Of This Report Is Readily Available On Request).

Our Free Sample Reports Includes:

  • In-depth Industry Analysis, Introduction, Overview, and COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak.

  • Impact Analysis 190+ Pages Research Report (Including latest research).

  • Provide chapter-wise guidance on request 2021 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Trends, Size, & Share, Includes Updated List of figures and tables.

  • Updated Report Includes Major Market Players with their Sales Volume, Business Strategy and Revenue Analysis by using VMR research methodology.

(Please note that the sample of this report has been updated to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Market Overview:

The Potential of Advance Process in Military and Automobile Sector

For landing gears & flight control systems of aircrafts, a large number of mechanical control cables are used. In addition, these cables provide high mechanical efficiency without any backlash in aircrafts. With this regard, in 2019, Airbus SE, a European multinational aerospace corporation, forecast the intrusion of approx. 39,000 new aircrafts in the next 20 years to meet future air traffic demand. Additionally, in automobile sectors, mechanical cable control systems execute various tasks such as power take-off management, clutch management, speed selection, throttle control, drive management, engine choke, brake engagement, and many more. For harsh outdoor environments and precision control, robust mechanical control cables are used in military vehicles. With this regard, in 2018, US Army assigned a contract for the upgradation & modification of 116 IAV Stryker vehicles to General Dynamics Land Systems, manufacturer of military vehicles. All these initiatives are augmenting the growth of the Mechanical Control Cables Market in the coming years.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/mechanical-control-cables-for-military-and-aerospace-market-1125/1

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. The Mechanical Control Cables Market is no exception. Governments across the world took severe actions like border seals, lockdown, and implementing strict social distancing measures, in order to stop the swift spread of COVID-19. These actions led to severe impact on the global economy impairing various industries. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data-points:

  1. Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

    1. North America

    2. Europe

    3. Asia Pacific

    4. Latin America

    5. Middle East & Africa

  2. Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Region 2020 & 2021

  3. Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19

  4. Long Term Dynamics

  5. Short Term Dynamics

The Report on Mechanical Control Cables Market Highlights:

  • Assessment of the market

  • Company Profiles

  • Premium Insights

  • Competitive Landscape

  • Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

  • COVID Impact Analysis

  • Global and Regional Dynamics

Important questions answered in this report:

  • What is the estimated market size and growth rate of the Mechanical Control Cables Market?

  • Which segments are included in the Mechanical Control Cables Market?

  • Which top companies are active in the Mechanical Control Cables Market?

  • What are the major driving factors for the growth of the Mechanical Control Cables Market?

  • How can I get free sample reports or study of Mechanical Control Cables Market?

North America Dominates Mechanical Control Cables Market

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the growth of the Mechanical Control Cables Market during the forecast period. This surge is owing to the development in the existing infrastructure such as procurement of military armoured and tracked vehicles for navy and army. According to Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), in 2020, US military expenditure reached an estimated $778 billion, representing an increase of 4.4 per cent over 2019. As the world’s largest military spender, the USA accounted for 39 per cent of total military expenditure in 2020.

Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/mechanical-control-cables-for-military-and-aerospace-market-1125

List of Prominent Players in the Mechanical Control Cables Market:

  • BASF SE (Germany)

  • Ecolab Inc. (US)

  • Solenis LLC (US)

  • Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands)

  • Kemira OYJ (Finland)

  • Baker Hughes (US)

  • Lonza (Switzerland)

  • The Dow Chemical Company (US)

  • Snf Floerger (France)

  • Suez S.A. (France)

Recent Development:

Dec 2021: Triumph Group announced the formation of their joint venture under the name xCelle Americas to overhaul nacelles for new generation aircraft at Triumph's Hot Springs, Arkansas repair facility.

June 2020: Triumph Group announced its Triumph Systems & Support business unit has been awarded a five-year contract from Bell Textron, Inc. for the supply of mechanical flight controls for multiple commercial helicopter platforms.

This market titled “Mechanical Control Cables Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Report Attribute

Details

Market Size in 2021

USD 9.26 Billion

Projected Market Size in 2028

USD 13.89 Billion

CAGR Growth Rate

CAGR of 5.2% from 2022–2028

Base Year

2021

Historic Years

2016 – 2020

Forecast Years

2022 - 2028

Segments Covered

Type:- Corrosion inhibitors, Scale Inhibitors, Biocides & Disinfectants

End-Use:- Residential, Commercial, Industrial

Regions:- North America, Europe, Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa, Latin America

Quantitative Data - Units

Revenue in USD Million/Billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Countries Covered

U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others

Report Coverage

Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

Purchase Options

Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through Pages and in-depth TOC on "Mechanical Control Cables Market for Military and Aerospace Market by Application (Aerial, Land, Marine), by Type (Push-Pull, Pull-Pull, Platform), by Material (Steel, Composite), by Regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)". View detailed Table of Content here – https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/press-release/mechanical-control-cables-market-for-military-and-aerospace-market-067043

Advantages of this Research:

  • Evaluate market share for commercial Mechanical Control Cables market opportunities, track market size, competitive drug sales, synthesis insights for commercial development and licensing.

  • Develop tactics and strategies to take advantage of opportunities in the Mechanical Control Cables market.

  • Latest Trends and Market Events and analyze essential events in Mechanical Control Cables market.

  • Develop an in-depth knowledge of competition and analyze sales data to update your brand planning trackers.

  • Answer vital business questions; supports decision making in R&D to long term marketing strategies.

  • Develop economic models, forecast models, and healthcare frameworks.

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Browse More Related Report:

About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research, provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies. The company provides high quality data and market research services. The company serves various enterprises and clients in a wide variety of industries. The company offers detailed reports on multiple industries including Chemical Materials and Energy, Food and Beverages, Healthcare Technology, etc. The company’s experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and numerous statistical tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vantage-market-research/

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/press-releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/blogs


Recommended Stories

  • Chatfield brings experience as new executive director of Bampa’s House care home

    Bampa’s House has hired Dean Chatfield as executive director, replacing Jennifer Houghtalen, who retired at the end of 2021.

  • Here are 4 of Jim Cramer's top stock picks for 2022 — if you're a risk-averse investor but still want solid growth, these might be for you

    Cramer is bullish on 2022. Here are his top picks for the new year.

  • Cathie Wood is expecting a ‘bloodbath’ in this segment of the market: ‘autos are one example of…many disturbances out there in the world order’

    Cathie Wood, the star fund manager and chief executive of ARK Invest, in a Tuesday monthly market update says that the used car market is where she is expecting possible losses after a surge in values.

  • Philips shares slide as shortages and recall hit profits

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Philips shares plunged more than 11% on Wednesday morning after the Dutch health technology company hiked the cost of its massive recall of ventilators and said earnings would take a big hit from global supply chain shortages. Comparable sales fell 10% on a yearly basis to 4.9 billion euros, Philips said, as hospitals had to postpone the installation of equipment due to a lack of parts. Van Houten said the supply chain problems had intensified over the fourth quarter, and were not expected to disappear in the first months of 2022.

  • Chinese Technology Stocks Jump as Cheap Valuation Lures Buyers

    (Bloomberg) -- A gauge of Chinese technology shares rallied by the most in three months as investors took advantage of attractive valuations in the battered sector and the prospect of looser monetary policy conditions.Most Read from BloombergEU Warns Repeat Boosters Could Weaken Immune SystemEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Worst-Performing Bank Lent Billions to China EvergrandeDjokovic Admits Doing Phot

  • These Are Our 3 Favorite Growth Stocks to Buy In January

    If you're looking for some worthwhile growth stocks to buy and hold through the storm, you've come to the right place. Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC), ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT), and Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX) are three growth stocks that could be good buys in January. Scott Levine (Lithium Americas): If you're like most growth investors, you've undoubtedly come across plenty of ink spilled about electric vehicles since the market is expected to grow considerably over the next decade.

  • Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' rating on these 3 stocks yielding up to 9.1% — nail them down in case inflation soars even higher

    The Wall Street giant really likes these dividend stocks — for very good reasons.

  • Why Nio Stock Jumped Today

    Many stocks in the electric vehicle (EV) sector have been in correction mode over the last month. The shares of Chinese EV maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) have been no exception, dropping more than 12% over the past four weeks. Nio shares remained up 3.3% as of 11 a.m. ET.

  • The Bottom Is in for These 2 Stocks? Morgan Stanley Says ‘Buy’

    The start of a new year is always a convenient time to evaluate, or reevaluate, the stock portfolios. With a year’s worth of data behind us, and fresh forecasts ahead, investors can use the fresh start on the calendar to figure out if they need a rethink on their investment strategy. In a note from Morgan Stanley, chief investment officer Mike Wilson defines the key question for investors now as a simple binary decision, between staying with relative winners or going ‘bottom fishing.’ Each has i

  • A 27-year-old truck driver just became Robinhood’s first big headache of 2022

    Finra has ordered the zero-commission app Robinhood to pay Jose Batista almost $30K and found the company liable for his investment losses when it restricted trading on meme stocks in Jan 2021.

  • Why Amazon, Sea Limited, and MercadoLibre All Surged on Tuesday

    After days of declines, a large number of e-commerce and technology stocks staged a wide-ranging relief rally on Tuesday. Investors focused on a broader range of economic issues, allowing high-growth stocks to stage a comeback. E-commerce platforms have taken it on the chin recently, as investors bet that massive gains resulting from the pandemic would eventually fade.

  • Expect more than 4 rate increases in 2022, and a lot of market volatility, says JPMorgan’s Dimon: ‘If we’re lucky’ the Fed can engineer a “soft landing.”‘

    JPMorgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon says the consumer remains in great shape in 2022 but also said that volatility could be elevated in financial markets as the Federal Reserve aims to navigate a COVID-induced surge in inflation.

  • Copper Market Facing Shortages, Says Barrick CEO: Saudi Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s hosting its first major mining conference this week, as it tries to exploit deposits of copper, gold and and other metals it thinks are worth $1.3 trillion.Most Read from BloombergEU Warns Repeat Boosters Could Weaken Immune SystemEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Worst-Performing Bank Lent Billions to China EvergrandeDjokovic Admits Doing Photo Shoot With Covid, Paperwork Er

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • Why Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California Are Under Pressure Today

    The stock of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ: PACB), a company developing DNA sequencing machines, is losing ground after an investor update. Preliminary fourth-quarter sales figures missed expectations, driving the stock 11.8% lower as of 12:54 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Preliminary sales figures from the fourth quarter weren't bad, but they were slightly less than the market was expecting.

  • AT&T Soon Will Catch Up to Rival Verizon. The Stock Is a Buy.

    Citi analysts believe the merger of Discovery and AT&T's WarnerMedia will be an important catalyst for AT shares.

  • Why Plug Stock Popped Today

    This morning, analysts at investment megabank Citigroup cut their price target on the fuel cell leader, but instead of falling, Plug Power stock popped 2.7% (as of 10:20 a.m. ET). Arguing that Plug Power is actually a chemicals company rather than a renewable energy company, Citi observes in its note today that chemicals stocks rallied in 2021 (as TheFly.com reports). On the one hand, this has Citi worried enough to cut its price target on Plug by 34%, to $37 per share.

  • Here's Why Lemonade Stock Is Soaring on Tuesday

    Lemonade is still more than 75% below its all-time high even after today's bounce. Instead, there's a massive rally happening in high-growth tech stocks that have been beaten down in recent months, and Lemonade certainly belongs to this group. Fears about inflation and rising interest rates have weighed on speculative stocks recently, and the benchmark 10-Year Treasury yield has pulled back significantly from its peak, so it seems to be calming investors down.

  • Why Tilray, Organigram, and Hexo Stocks Bounced Today

    Canadian cannabis company Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) reported its fiscal 2022 second-quarter earnings results yesterday, and its shares soared. The company surprised investors with a profitable quarter and strong revenue growth. Today, Tilray peer Organigram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) also reported solid quarterly results.

  • Why Nikola Stock Is Moving Higher Today

    Shares of electric heavy-truck start-up Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) were trading higher on Tuesday, after the company announced that Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ: CVLG) has signed a letter of intent to buy 50 of Nikola's electric semi trucks, if a test program goes well. As of 11:15 a.m. ET today, Nikola's shares were up about 5.1% from Monday's closing price. Nikola said that Covenant Logistics, a long-haul trucking firm based in Chattanooga, Tennessee, has agreed to purchase 10 battery-electric (BEV) Tre semis, and 40 fuel-cell-powered (FCEV) Tres, once a demonstration program has been completed to both companies' satisfaction.