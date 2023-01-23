U.S. markets open in 1 hour 53 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,984.25
    -4.25 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,465.00
    -9.00 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,669.50
    -7.50 (-0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,873.20
    -2.80 (-0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.12
    +0.48 (+0.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,925.60
    -2.60 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    23.77
    -0.16 (-0.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0875
    +0.0018 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4840
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.20
    -0.32 (-1.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2364
    -0.0037 (-0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.3270
    +0.7880 (+0.61%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,866.50
    +116.17 (+0.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    524.27
    +38.24 (+7.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,794.78
    +24.19 (+0.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,906.04
    +352.51 (+1.33%)
     

2028 To See Exponential Growth for Biodegradable Packaging Market | Xcellent Insights

XCELLENT INSIGHTS LLP
·5 min read
XCELLENT INSIGHTS LLP
XCELLENT INSIGHTS LLP

130+ Pages Market Research Report 2023, Puts Limelight on the Current and Future Market Trends, Size, Share, & Competition Analysis by 2028. Top Companies Profiled are Biopak, BASF, International Paper, Mondi, Smurfit Kappa, Stora Enso, Nature Works, Simbiousa, Delta Packaging, RNS Packaging, Cortec Corporation, Green Packaging, AR Metallizing, Amcor, RPC Group, Prolamina Corp, CAN-PACK, DS Smith and Others.

Pune, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global biodegradable packaging market size was USD 3593.05 million in 2021 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of 6.91% during the forecast period. High focus on reducing carbon emissions throughout the supply chain, and growing adoption of sustainable packaging across various sectors such as food and beverages, pharmaceutical and biomedical, home care packaging, and cosmetics are key factors driving global market growth.

Packaging plays a key role in the protection and extension of shelf life of a product. Over years, plastic packaging, derived from petroleum has been used. These are not only costly but also require many years to decompose. However, rising environmental impact and carbon footprint, and increasing plastic waste have resulted in rising adoption of sustainable and eco-friendly packing.

Download Sample PDF Copy of Report (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, and Chart): https://www.xcellentinsights.com/enquiry/sample/204706

Biodegradable packaging is made entirely from eco-friendly, natural materials that are easier to decompose and recycle and require less energy to produce. This type of packaging is rapidly gaining traction owing to an increasingly eco-conscious population, rising concerns about recycling, and high focus on making better environmentally friendly decisions.

Cardboard, paper, corn starch, acid-free tissue paper, water-soluble plastic, and organic fabrics are some of the widely used biodegradable packaging materials.

Factors such as rising government efforts to cut down conventional packaging usage, rapid adoption of biodegradable plastic, and increasing investments in R&D activities are expected to drive global market growth going ahead.

However, factors such as low awareness about biodegradable materials and packaging, high cost required for developing biodegradable products, and hesitance to use biodegradable materials over traditional among many individuals are expected to hamper overall market growth to a certain extent during the forecast period.

Natural Segment To Register Rapid Revenue CAGR:
The natural segment is expected to register rapid revenue CAGR over the forecast period owing to growing preference for natural or synthetic due to availability of natural sources in abundance, less production costs and overall cost-effectiveness, increasing consumer awareness, and rising inclination towards biobased and sustainable packaging.

Food and Beverage Segment to Account for a Significantly Larger Revenue Share:
The food and beverage segment is expected to account for a significantly larger revenue share over the forecast period. This can be due to rising preference for online food delivery due to hectic lifestyles, shifting F&B company preferences to sustainable packaging to cater to rising consumer demand, and growing demand for ready-to-eat food, and packaged food.

North America to Lead In Terms of Revenue Share:
North America is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global biodegradable packaging market owing to increasing government initiatives to ban single-use plastic, changing consumer preferences, rising concerns about environmental impact and plastic pollution, and high adoption of biodegradable packaging across various end-use industries.

Biodegradable Packaging Industry Recent Developments:

  • In June 2022, Corona India announced the launch of new 100% compostable and biodegradable six-pack beer packaging using 100% barley straw.

  • In August 2022, Unilever announced the launch of a biodegradable detergent capsule in a plastic free box designed and developed by Graphic Packaging International.

Browse complete Report Summary with TOC here: https://www.xcellentinsights.com/reports/biodegradable-packaging-market-204706

Biodegradable Packaging Market By Company:

  • Be Green Packaging

  • Biopak

  • BASF

  • International Paper

  • Mondi

  • Smurfit Kappa

  • Stora Enso

  • Nature Works

  • Simbiousa

  • Delta Packaging

  • RNS Packaging

  • Cortec Corporation

  • Green Packaging

  • AR Metallizing

  • Amcor

  • RPC Group

  • Prolamina Corp

  • CAN-PACK

  • DS Smith

The global biodegradable packaging market has been segmented based on type, application, and region:

Biodegradable Packaging Market Segment by Type:

  • Natural

  • Synthetic

Biodegradable Packaging Market Segment by Application:

  • Food and Beverage

  • Pharmaceutical and Biomedical

  • Home Care Packaging

  • Cosmetics

  • Others

Biodegradable Packaging Market Segment by Region:

  • North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

  • Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

  • Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

  • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America)

  • Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Do you have any Business Question Ask Us here: https://www.xcellentinsights.com/enquiry/buying/204706

Key Reasons to Purchase:

  • Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global biodegradable packaging market based on segmentation, including both economic as well as non-economic factors

  • Current and upcoming market developments, growth factors, opportunities, challenges and restraints

  • Competitive landscape enlisting key players and ranks according to global standing, revenue generation and overall investments along with new services/product launches, business expansion plans, mergers and acquisitions, and partnerships

  • Brief about impact of COVID-19 on the global biodegradable packaging market

Key Questions Addressed:

  • What revenue CAGR is the global market expected to register during the forecast period?

  • Which regional segment is expected to account for largest revenue share between 2017 and 2028?

  • What are the vital challenges faced by prominent players in the global market?

  • How is the competitive landscape of the global biodegradable packaging market at present?

  • How has the COVID-19 outbreak impacted the global biodegradable packaging market?

You can Purchase the Complete Report here: https://www.xcellentinsights.com/checkout/204706

Browse more report of Interests:

Edible Packaging Market: https://www.xcellentinsights.com/reports/edible-packaging-market-210061
Plant Based Food Ingredient Market: https://www.xcellentinsights.com/reports/plant-based-food-ingredient-market-163010
Functional Food Market: https://www.xcellentinsights.com/reports/functional-food-market-201916
Plant Based Immune Health Supplement Market: https://www.xcellentinsights.com/reports/plant-based-immune-health-supplement-market-138064

About Us: Xcellent Insights is a one-stop solution for market research and consulting. Our portfolio of services includes syndicate and bespoke research reports driven by market intelligence studies that allow you to add value to your trading decisions. You can count on us for end-to-end market research, market intelligence and service research and services. Having a diverse portfolio across multiple industries, Market Reports excels in providing in-depth analysis and covering the latest market and industry trends.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Name: Susan W Phone: IN: +91 7447700091 Us: +1 4086277717 UK: +44 2086386439 Email: sales@xcellentinsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • 11 Tech Stocks With Low PE Ratio

    In this article, we will take a look at the 11 tech stocks with low PE ratio. To see more such companies, go directly to 5 Tech Stocks With Low PE Ratio. Tech stocks were crushed in 2022 amid a major growth stock rout that started when market optimism began to recede amid rising inflation, […]

  • 15 Stocks That Have Increased Their Dividends for Over 25 Years

    In this article, we take a look at 15 stocks that have increased their dividends for over 25 years. If you want to see more stocks that have increased their dividends for over 25 years, go directly to 5 Stocks That Have Increased Their Dividends for Over 25 Years. In addition to buybacks, dividends are […]

  • Here's Why S&P Global Can Keep Paying You for Years

    If you're looking to generate passive income through investing, one excellent way to do this is through dividend stocks. S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) has a long history of paying -- and raising -- its dividend payout annually. Over the past 49 years, the company has raised its dividend every year thanks to its strong competitive positioning and reliable income streams.

  • Gold and silver boom predicted as US hits debt ceiling, dollar devalues

    Precious metals expert predicts gold and silver will rise in 2023 as government spending results in increased inflation and U.S. hits debt ceiling.

  • How India's Bid to Reform Bankruptcy Law Affects Payouts to Creditors

    (Bloomberg) -- India’s bid to streamline bankruptcy proceedings includes provisions that could change the proportion of money creditors get from a firm’s liquidation. Most Read from BloombergCitadel Makes $16 Billion to Top Paulson’s ‘Greatest Trade Ever’Suspect in Shooting Near Los Angeles Has Killed HimselfPrince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre Photo Is Fake: Ghislaine MaxwellWhat’s Killing Young Americans? We Have the DataManchin’s Plan to Avert a Debt Crisis Just Might WorkTo speed up proceeding

  • Global Aerospace Provides Valuable Information on UAS Rule Changes in the U.S.

    Night Flights, Remote ID and Other Crucial UAS Rule Changes in the U.S.

  • Ritchie Bros., IAA agree to revised buyout terms, which lowers per-share value of bid by 5.3%

    MARKET PULSE Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc. (RBA) (CA:RBA) and IAA Inc. (IAA) have agreed to revise the terms of their merger, with the overall value of Ritchie Bros.’s cash-and-stock bid falling by 5.

  • Dollar, US Stocks Struggle as Fedspeak Sours Mood: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- The dollar held just off nine-month lows against the euro and a group of other currencies, after a slew of Federal Reserve officials laid out the case for a downshift in the US central bank’s rate-tightening campaign, while concerns about a potential economic downturn weighed on equities.Most Read from BloombergCitadel Makes $16 Billion to Top Paulson’s ‘Greatest Trade Ever’Suspect in Shooting Near Los Angeles Has Killed HimselfPrince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre Photo Is Fake: Ghi

  • Tesla Is Last Stronghold for Investors Buying the Dip in Tech Stocks

    Individual investors’ net purchases of a basket of eight popular tech stocks hit a recent peak in November, before dropping sharply through the end of the year. Buying has picked up slightly in the new year.

  • Euro Leads Broad Gains Against Dollar as Traders Mull Fed Pace

    (Bloomberg) -- The US dollar is eyeing a fresh low for the year as soft economic data and dovish comments from Federal Reserve officials suggest the central bank may be on the verge of slowing the pace of its rate hikes. Most Read from BloombergCitadel Makes $16 Billion to Top Paulson’s ‘Greatest Trade Ever’Suspect in Shooting Near Los Angeles Has Killed HimselfPrince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre Photo Is Fake: Ghislaine MaxwellWhat’s Killing Young Americans? We Have the DataManchin’s Plan to Ave

  • U.S. stock futures show caution as latest bounce stalls

    U.S. stock futures hovered around the flatline Monday as traders struggled to extend the latest rally. On Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rose 331 points, or 1%, to 33375, the S&P 500 (SPX) increased 74 points, or 1.89%, to 3973, and the Nasdaq Composite (COMP) gained 288 points, or 2.66%, to 11140.

  • Stocks Mixed, Tech Earnings, Salesforce, AMD, Debt Ceiling - Five Things To Know

    Stock futures mixed as market eyes tech, dollar slides; Week Ahead: big earnings wave, PCE inflation data in focus; Salesforce shares leap as Elliott Management builds activist stake; AMD shares extend gains after Barclays upgrade and lawmakers move to tweak debt ceiling calculation.

  • JPMorgan Model Shows Recession Odds Fall Sharply Across Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- In a week marked by fresh recession angst from Wall Street to Davos, JPMorgan Chase & Co. finds the odds of an economic downturn priced into financial markets have actually fallen sharply from their 2022 highs. Most Read from BloombergCitadel Makes $16 Billion to Top Paulson’s ‘Greatest Trade Ever’Suspect in Shooting Near Los Angeles Has Killed HimselfPrince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre Photo Is Fake: Ghislaine MaxwellWhat’s Killing Young Americans? We Have the DataManchin’s Plan t

  • Ken Griffin’s Citadel made $16 billion last year – the largest annual hedge fund profit on record, investor says

    Ken Griffin’s U.S. hedge fund Citadel made $16 billion in profit after fees last year – the largest annual profit ever made by a hedge fund manager, an investor has estimated.

  • Incoming Biden chief of staff Zients is nearly wealthy enough to buy the entire White House

    The person widely reported to be President Joe Biden's next chief of staff has just about enough assets to swap it for the entire White House, were it ever for sale.

  • Mega IPO Planned for 2023 by Pakistan's Biggest Cooking Oil Maker

    (Bloomberg) -- Dalda Foods Ltd., Pakistan’s largest cooking oil manufacturer, is planning an initial public offering in the country to bankroll the expansion of its production capacity.Most Read from BloombergCitadel Makes $16 Billion to Top Paulson’s ‘Greatest Trade Ever’Suspect in Shooting Near Los Angeles Has Killed HimselfPrince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre Photo Is Fake: Ghislaine MaxwellWhat’s Killing Young Americans? We Have the DataManchin’s Plan to Avert a Debt Crisis Just Might WorkThe

  • EMEA Earnings Week Ahead: Budget Airlines, Clothiers in Focus

    (Bloomberg) -- Earnings season in Europe is picking up pace, as semiconductor suppliers and industrials join consumer-facing companies reporting quarterly results in the coming days.Most Read from BloombergCitadel Makes $16 Billion to Top Paulson’s ‘Greatest Trade Ever’Suspect in Shooting Near Los Angeles Has Killed HimselfPrince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre Photo Is Fake: Ghislaine MaxwellWhat’s Killing Young Americans? We Have the DataManchin’s Plan to Avert a Debt Crisis Just Might WorkOptimis

  • My wife and I have $750,000 in savings and earn over $144,000 a year. Can we afford to spend $5,000 per month on housing?

    'I don’t feel that we can or should afford to pay 45% of our take home income towards housing when we have a baby on the way.'

  • Yellen Sees Success in Extending Russia Price Cap, Despite Risks

    (Bloomberg) -- US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen expressed confidence that restrictions on Russian sales of crude oil can be expanded to refined petroleum products in February, while acknowledging that the task will be more complicated.Most Read from BloombergCitadel Makes $16 Billion to Top Paulson’s ‘Greatest Trade Ever’Suspect in Shooting Near Los Angeles Has Killed HimselfPrince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre Photo Is Fake: Ghislaine MaxwellWhat’s Killing Young Americans? We Have the DataManch

  • JPMorgan Chase Houston commercial banking team anticipates increased demand, growth in 2023

    JPMorgan Chase's Houston commercial banking team anticipates increased demand for their services this year despite ongoing economic concerns, leading the team to expect to hire more throughout the year.