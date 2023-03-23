U.S. markets open in 3 hours 47 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,987.50
    +17.00 (+0.43%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,318.00
    +60.00 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,816.00
    +109.00 (+0.86%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,753.10
    +12.10 (+0.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.03
    -0.87 (-1.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,980.50
    +30.90 (+1.58%)
     

  • Silver

    23.02
    +0.23 (+1.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0884
    +0.0019 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5000
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.47
    +0.09 (+0.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2310
    +0.0043 (+0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.2640
    -0.1200 (-0.09%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,674.48
    -490.91 (-1.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    603.41
    -12.53 (-2.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,502.48
    -64.36 (-0.85%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,419.61
    -47.00 (-0.17%)
     

By [2030], Gift Cards Market 2023: New Research Report Predicts Promising Growth, Opportunities, Industry Analysis and Future Projections

Industry Research
·8 min read
Industry Research
Industry Research

Pune, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Gift Cards Market 2023 [New Research] report provides an in-depth analysis of market size, share, growth, trends, and forecast. The Gift Cards Market includes a detailed description of market sizing and growth, value, and the key opportunities in the Gift Cards Market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry taking into consideration the previous growth patterns with the forecast period 2023-2028. The Gift Cards Market research report provides insight into the main drivers, challenges, opportunities, and risks of the market. Key players are profiled as well with their market shares in the global Gift Cards Market discussed. Overall, this report covers the historical situation, present status, and future prospects. The Gift Cards Market research report encompasses research methodologies, porter’s five forces analysis, product scope, and CAGR status. Finally, the report offers a quantitative analysis of key countries according to their revenue share and the latest technological advancements in each region.

Get a Sample PDF of the report - https://www.industryresearch.biz/enquiry/request-sample/23044926

Moreover, the research report gives detailed data about the major factors influencing the growth of the Gift Cards market at the national and local level forecast of the market size, in terms of value, market share by region, revenue, and segment, regional market positions, and segment and country opportunities for growth, key company profiles, SWOT analysis, product portfolio, and growth strategies.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Gift Cards Market

Gift Cards market 2023 delivers a comprehensive overview on growth rate, industry size, share, recent technology, developments and trends update. This report also covers detailed study on geographical regional segments, market dynamics, trends, drivers, restraints, challenges faced in industry. The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of the global Gift Cards market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specifications, price, cost, revenue, and contact information. From a global perspective, this report represents the overall Gift Cards market size by analysing historical data and future prospects. Furthermore, the report added compelling business systems, deals income, CAGR status and SWOT investigation. It also covers industry segmentations (Manufacture, Type, Applications and Geographical Regions) with value and volume.

Get a Sample Copy of the Gift Cards Market Research Report 2023

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Gift Cards market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Gift Cards market in terms of revenue.

This report gives a detailed description of all the factors influencing the growth of these market players as well as profiles of their companies, their product portfolios, marketing strategies, technology integrations, and more information about these market players. Some of the key players are as follows:

The Major Key Players Listed in Gift Cards Market Report are:

  • Walgreens

  • Amazon

  • Lowes

  • Walmart

  • Macy's

  • Sephora

  • Best Buy

  • H&M

  • Google Play

  • AL-FUTTAIM ACE

  • IKEA

  • ITunes

  • JCB Gift Card

  • Virgin

  • JD

  • Home Depot

  • Starbucks

  • Carrefour

  • Sainsbury's

  • Zara

Global Gift Cards Market: Drivers and Restraints

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or a negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production in the global market and of each type.

A thorough evaluation of the restraints included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Inquire more and share questions if any before the purchase on this report at - https://www.industryresearch.biz/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/23044926

Overall, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Gift Cards market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Gift Cards market.

Global Gift Cards Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), company, Type, and Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid market growth.

Gift Cards Market Segmentation by Type:

  • Universal Accepted Open Loop

  • E-Gifting

  • Restaurant Closed Loop

  • Music and Streaming Gift Cards

  • Retail Closed Loop

  • Miscellaneous Closed Loop

Gift Cards Market Segmentation by Application:

  • Restaurant

  • Deportment Store

  • Coffee Shop

  • Entertainment (Movie, Music)

Geographic Segment Covered in the Report:

The Gift Cards report provides information about the market area, which is further subdivided into sub-regions and countries/regions. In addition to the market share in each country and sub-region, this chapter of this report also contains information on profit opportunities. This chapter of the report mentions the market share and growth rate of each region, country, and sub-region during the estimated period.

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • South America

  • Middle East and Africa

Key Attentions of Gift Cards Market Report:

  • The report offers a comprehensive and broad perspective on the global Gift Cards market.

  • The market statistics represented in different Gift Cards segments offer a complete industry picture.

  • Market growth drivers and challenges affecting the development of Gift Cards are analysed in detail.

  • The report will help in the analysis of major competitive market scenarios, and market dynamics of Gift Cards.

  • Major stakeholders, key companies Gift Cards, investment feasibility, and new market entrants study is offered.

  • The development scope of Gift Cards in each market segment is covered in this report. The macro and micro-economic factors affecting the Gift Cards market

  • Advancement is elaborated on in this report. The upstream and downstream components of Gift Cards and a comprehensive value chain are explained.

Purchase this report (Price 3380 USD for a single-user license) - https://www.industryresearch.biz/purchase/23044926

Detailed TOC of Global Gift Cards Market Report 2023

1 Gift Cards Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview
1.2 Market Segmentation
1.2.1 Market by Types
1.2.2 Market by Applications
1.2.3 Market by Regions
1.3 Global Gift Cards Market Size (2018-2028)
1.3.1 Global Gift Cards Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2018-2028)
1.3.2 Global Gift Cards Sales Volume and Growth Rate (2018-2028)
1.4 Research Method and Logic
1.4.1 Research Method
1.4.2 Research Data Source

2 Global Gift Cards Market Historic Revenue ($) and Sales Volume Segment by Type
2.1 Global Gift Cards Historic Revenue ($) by Type (2018-2023)
2.2 Global Gift Cards Historic Sales Volume by Type (2018-2023)
2.3 Universal Accepted Open Loop Sales and Price (2018-2023)
2.4 E-Gifting Sales and Price (2018-2023)
2.5 Restaurant Closed Loop Sales and Price (2018-2023)
2.6 Music and Streaming Gift Cards Sales and Price (2018-2023)
2.7 Retail Closed Loop Sales and Price (2018-2023)
2.8 Miscellaneous Closed Loop Sales and Price (2018-2023)

3 Global Gift Cards Historic Revenue ($) and Sales Volume by Application (2018-2023)
3.1 Global Gift Cards Historic Revenue ($) by Application (2018-2023)
3.2 Global Gift Cards Historic Sales Volume by Application (2018-2023)
3.3 Restaurant Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2023)
3.4 Deportment Store Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2023)
3.5 Coffee Shop Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2023)
3.6 Entertainment (Movie, Music) Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2023)

4 Market Dynamic and Trends
4.1 Industry Development Trends under Global Inflation
4.2 Impact of Russia and Ukraine War
4.3 Driving Factors for Gift Cards Market
4.4 Factors Challenging the Market
4.5 Opportunities
4.6 Risk Analysis
4.7 Industry News and Policies by Regions
4.7.1 Gift Cards Industry News
4.7.2 Gift Cards Industry Policies

5 Global Gift Cards Market Revenue ($) and Sales Volume by Major Regions
5.1 Global Gift Cards Sales Volume by Region (2018-2023)
5.2 Global Gift Cards Market Revenue ($) by Region (2018-2023)

6 Global Gift Cards Import Volume and Export Volume by Major Regions
6.1 Global Gift Cards Import Volume by Region (2018-2023)
6.2 Global Gift Cards Export Volume by Region (2018-2023)

Continued….

Browse the complete table of contents at - https://www.industryresearch.biz/TOC/23044926#TOC

About Us: –

The market is changing rapidly with the ongoing expansion of the industry. Advancement in technology has provided today’s businesses with multifaceted advantages resulting in daily economic shifts. Thus, it is very important for a company to comprehend the patterns of the market movements in order to strategize better. An efficient strategy offers the companies a head start in planning and an edge over the competitors. Industry Research is a credible source for gaining the market reports that will provide you with the lead your business needs.

CONTACT: Phone: US +1 424 253 0807 / UK: +44 203 239 8187  Email: sales@industryresearch.biz Web: https://www.industryresearch.biz


Recommended Stories

  • Biggest winners and losers from the Fed’s interest rate hike

    As the Fed raises interest rates, here are the biggest winners and losers from its latest decision.

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Raymond James About These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    The last few weeks have been rocky, with the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, and the crypto-heavy Silvergate and Signature banks, dominating the headlines. For a short time, it seemed that the contagion would spread to the global financial giants. Now, however, it appears that we’ve managed to avoid a true banking crisis – and Raymond James’ chief investment officer Larry Adam has pointed out several reasons why. For starters, Adam notes that Credit Suisse, despite its troubles, found a way out

  • Fed rate hikes will trigger a downturn of greater 'speed and magnitude' than the Great Recession: Economist

    The market's bubble has now "burst," and will impact "everything everywhere all at once" in the U.S. economy, economists Stephanie Pomboy and Art Laffer argue.

  • Is It Worth Investing in NIO Inc. (NIO) Based on Wall Street's Bullish Views?

    Based on the average brokerage recommendation (ABR), NIO Inc. (NIO) should be added to one's portfolio. Wall Street analysts' overly optimistic recommendations cast doubt on the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric. So, is the stock worth buying?

  • 'Big Short' Michael Burry Sounds the Alarm on U.S. Banks

    The legendary investor published a chart which quantifies the uninsured clients and unrealized capital losses for major regional banks.

  • First Republic and PacWest Bancorp Stocks Rebound After Post-Fed Losses

    Regional bank stocks are on edge right now, and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's comments about deposits were enough to fray investors' nerves a little more.

  • GE Is Splitting in Two. Here’s What the Parts Are Worth.

    Wolfe Research analyst Nigel Coe took a look at what GE Aerospace and GE Vernova will be worth on a stand-alone basis. GE Vernova, GE's power generation businesses, are due to be spun out in early 2024.

  • Nvidia Is Less Than $10 Billion Away From Passing Berkshire as Market’s 5th Largest Stock

    Nvidia ‘s latest rally has the stock less than $10 billion away from passing Berkshire Hathaway to become the fifth largest by market capitalization. At that point Nvidia stock had fallen 62% from the start of 2022 through its low on Oct. 14, leaving it with a market cap of just $279.6 billion, as worries about the chip sector and valuation weighed on the shares. Berkshire, on the other hand, dropped 12% through its own low on Oct. 12, when it was valued at $588.5 billion.

  • Elon Musk says what he thinks the Fed should do with interest rates

    Elon Musk on late Monday offered his opinion on what the Federal Reserve should do with its benchmark interest rate. The Fed's FOMC is meeting for two days this week.

  • GameStop stock is surging after earnings, but there's a clear problem

    Being profitable on paper belies the tough situation for GameStop.

  • Powell’s Own Guide to Recessions Shows Rate Cuts Are Coming

    (Bloomberg) -- A recession is certain and so are rate cuts this year. That’s the message from the bond market metric Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell highlighted a year ago as the best guide to tip-off economic troubles in the US.Most Read from BloombergFinally, a Serious Offer to Take Putin Off Russia’s HandsAckman Warns of Accelerated Deposit Outflows After Fed DecisionBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldA New Chapter of Capitalism Emerges From the Banking Cri

  • First Republic shares fall as Yellen says not considering 'blanket insurance' on bank deposits

    A "bull case" scenario for the shares of beleaguered First Republic Bank as it considers its options became more difficult on Wednesday after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said there is no discussion on insurance for all bank deposits without approval from the U.S. Congress. First Republic, whose shares have lost much of their value since the banking crisis started in the U.S. on March 8, is among banks speaking to peers and investment firms about potential deals in the wake of U.S. regulators' taking over Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank following bank runs. Morgan Stanley analyst Manan Gosalia, in a report earlier this week, set a target price of $54 for First Republic shares in a best-case scenario.

  • Warren Buffett’s Likely Successor Buys $24.6 Million in Berkshire Stock

    Abel, who heads the non-insurance operations of Berkshire (ticker: BRK.A, BRK.B), purchased 55 class A shares at a price of $447,259 on Friday, lifting his stake in the A shares to 228 shares. Berkshire shares rose 1% Tuesday to $460,515, and the B shares gained 0.9% to $303.85. The purchases were made on behalf of the Gregory Abel Revocable Trust on behalf of his wife, children, and other family members.

  • These Stocks Are Moving the Most Today: Coinbase, First Republic, Chewy, KB Home, and More

    Coinbase is warned by the Securities and Exchange Commission that the agency could take enforcement action against the crypto exchange, while shares of First Republic Bank and PacWest Bancorp post modest rebounds.

  • Nvidia is winning AI race, but can’t afford to trip

    Nvidia’s share price has more than doubled over the past six months as it becomes the preferred supplier to both sides of the AI war raging between Google and Microsoft.

  • European Stocks Fall Before BOE; US Futures Bounce: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- European stocks fell, led by banks, as investors assessed key rates decisions in the region. US equity futures climbed, signaling a recovery following a tumultuous day of losses on Wall Street Wednesday.Most Read from BloombergFinally, a Serious Offer to Take Putin Off Russia’s HandsAckman Warns of Accelerated Deposit Outflows After Fed DecisionBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldA New Chapter of Capitalism Emerges From the Banking CrisisCoinbase Gets S

  • ARK Invest Sells $13.5M Coinbase Shares After Steady Buying Streak

    Before this sale, ARK Invest owned 9.9 million shares of the crypto exchange worth $575 million.

  • Top 5 China Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Chinese stocks have rebounded with Covid curbs over, but U.S.-China tensions are a concern. Several stocks are showing promising action.

  • Coinbase Gets SEC Notice Signaling Intent to Sue Over Crypto Offerings

    (Bloomberg) -- Coinbase Global Inc. said it received a notice from the SEC formally declaring the securities regulator’s plans to bring an enforcement action against the largest US crypto exchange, the latest development in a long-running dispute between the watchdog and the digital-asset company. The stock slumped as much as 14% in premarket trading on Thursday. Most Read from BloombergFinally, a Serious Offer to Take Putin Off Russia’s HandsAckman Warns of Accelerated Deposit Outflows After Fe

  • Chewy (CHWY) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Chewy (CHWY) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 233.33% and 2.40%, respectively, for the quarter ended January 2023. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?