2030 Vision of the Automotive Industry - Identify Emerging Technologies, New Mobility Systems and Future Business Models
The automotive ecosystem is changing rapidly with new business models and connected, autonomous, shared, and electric (CASE) mobility trends. Subtrends and service markets related to these Mega Trends are shaping the industry's future and creating new business opportunities for original equipment manufacturers (OEM), suppliers, mobility participants, and start-ups. By 2030, the automotive ecosystem can expect to see major market consolidations and partnerships.
With OEMs shifting their focus to electric and autonomous cars, suppliers and dealers will likely follow a similar path. OEMs emphasize hyperpersonalization, convenience, and individual well-being with technologies such as biometrics, in-vehicle entertainment and commerce, and cloud-based data analytics. In addition, the battery recycling industry and circular economy concept are evolving in tandem with the growth of the electric vehicle market. The second-life battery market is expected to expand as well, with diesel vehicle sales gradually declining.
This research service envisions the future of the automotive industry by presenting and understanding the impact of 30 significant industry trends on value creation until 2030.
Objectives of the study include:
Capturing key market trends
Discussing the impact of each trend in the automotive ecosystem
Highlighting industry transformations and the future of mobility
Identifying emerging technologies, new mobility systems, and future business models
Detailing key subtrends within the CASE mobility domain
The study provides an outlook of the global automotive industry and how the industry is evolving. It analyzes the impact of CASE mobility trends on the passenger vehicle ecosystem and how related subtrends and growing service markets present new growth opportunities and revenue streams. Personalized mobility, pod transportation, and in-vehicle services are some subtrends influencing the traditional automotive value chain and changing the business models of OEMs. With shared mobility systems on the rise, the study also presents regional insights on the mobility-as-a-service market and market opportunities for autonomous shuttles and in-vehicle commerce models.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative 8T
The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Automotive Industry
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline EngineT
2. Future of Mobility, Light Vehicles Sales, and Growth Markets
Vision 1 - LV Sales and Growth Markets
Vision 2 - Global Case Opportunities and Penetration
Vision 3 - Key Growth Markets and Countries
Vision 4 - Future of Mobility
Vision 5 - Opportunities from Downstream Mobility Activities
3. Future of Connected Cars and Customers
Vision 6 - Impact of 5G/6G Services on Connected Customers
Vision 7 - V2X Is Key to Connected Living and Smart Cities
Vision 8 - Cabin and Cockpit Technologies to Focus on HWW
Vision 9 - Direct and Indirect Revenue Streams in Connected Cars
Vision 10 - In-vehicle Electronics Increase Data Generation
4. Future of Automated Driving and Car Ownership
Vision 11 - Vehicle Ownership Model Propels Autonomous Driving
Vision 12 - Vehicle-centralized E/E Architecture
Vision 13 - Revenue Streams for Mobility Providers
Vision 14 - Asset Management Strategies Offset Collision Repair Revenue
Vision 15 - Interchangeable Architecture Forms the Base for Modern Mobility
5. Future of Shared Mobility and Car Usership
Vision 16 - Future of Shared Mobility
Vision 17 - Market Potential in the Shared Mobility Cluster
Vision 18 - Four Layers of MaaS
Vision 19 - Commerce on Wheels
Vision 20 - Autonomous Mobility Growth Paradigms
6. Future of Electric Vehicles and EV Charging Infrastructure
Vision 21 - Skateboard Platforms Drive the EV Trend
Vision 22 - Gigafactories are an Investment Hotbed
Vision 23 - Circular Economy for EV Batteries
Vision 24 - EV Milestones for OEMs
Vision 25-Second Life for EV Batteries
7. Future of Legacy Vehicle Systems and the Traditional Automotive Value Chain
Vision 26 - Digitization Attracts More R&D in Automotive
Vision 27 - Transition from LEZ to ZEZ
Vision 28 - Drones and Micromobility to Aid Passengers
Vision 29 - Third, Fourth, and Fifth Dimensions of Mobility
Vision 30 - Era of Software-defined Vehicles
8. Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1 - Diverging Market to Create Opportunities for Technology Companies
Growth Opportunity 2 - Novel Business Models to Expand Automotive Revenue Pools
Growth Opportunity 3 - New Dimensions in Passenger Transportation to Revolutionize Travel
Acronyms and Abbreviations
9. Next Steps
Your Next Steps
List of Exhibits
