2030 Vision of the Automotive Industry - Identify Emerging Technologies, New Mobility Systems and Future Business Models

The automotive ecosystem is changing rapidly with new business models and connected, autonomous, shared, and electric (CASE) mobility trends. Subtrends and service markets related to these Mega Trends are shaping the industry's future and creating new business opportunities for original equipment manufacturers (OEM), suppliers, mobility participants, and start-ups. By 2030, the automotive ecosystem can expect to see major market consolidations and partnerships.

With OEMs shifting their focus to electric and autonomous cars, suppliers and dealers will likely follow a similar path. OEMs emphasize hyperpersonalization, convenience, and individual well-being with technologies such as biometrics, in-vehicle entertainment and commerce, and cloud-based data analytics. In addition, the battery recycling industry and circular economy concept are evolving in tandem with the growth of the electric vehicle market. The second-life battery market is expected to expand as well, with diesel vehicle sales gradually declining.

This research service envisions the future of the automotive industry by presenting and understanding the impact of 30 significant industry trends on value creation until 2030.

Objectives of the study include:

Capturing key market trends

Discussing the impact of each trend in the automotive ecosystem

Highlighting industry transformations and the future of mobility

Identifying emerging technologies, new mobility systems, and future business models

Detailing key subtrends within the CASE mobility domain

The study provides an outlook of the global automotive industry and how the industry is evolving. It analyzes the impact of CASE mobility trends on the passenger vehicle ecosystem and how related subtrends and growing service markets present new growth opportunities and revenue streams. Personalized mobility, pod transportation, and in-vehicle services are some subtrends influencing the traditional automotive value chain and changing the business models of OEMs. With shared mobility systems on the rise, the study also presents regional insights on the mobility-as-a-service market and market opportunities for autonomous shuttles and in-vehicle commerce models.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative 8T

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Automotive Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline EngineT

2. Future of Mobility, Light Vehicles Sales, and Growth Markets

Vision 1 - LV Sales and Growth Markets

Vision 2 - Global Case Opportunities and Penetration

Vision 3 - Key Growth Markets and Countries

Vision 4 - Future of Mobility

Vision 5 - Opportunities from Downstream Mobility Activities

3. Future of Connected Cars and Customers

Vision 6 - Impact of 5G/6G Services on Connected Customers

Vision 7 - V2X Is Key to Connected Living and Smart Cities

Vision 8 - Cabin and Cockpit Technologies to Focus on HWW

Vision 9 - Direct and Indirect Revenue Streams in Connected Cars

Vision 10 - In-vehicle Electronics Increase Data Generation

4. Future of Automated Driving and Car Ownership

Vision 11 - Vehicle Ownership Model Propels Autonomous Driving

Vision 12 - Vehicle-centralized E/E Architecture

Vision 13 - Revenue Streams for Mobility Providers

Vision 14 - Asset Management Strategies Offset Collision Repair Revenue

Vision 15 - Interchangeable Architecture Forms the Base for Modern Mobility

5. Future of Shared Mobility and Car Usership

Vision 16 - Future of Shared Mobility

Vision 17 - Market Potential in the Shared Mobility Cluster

Vision 18 - Four Layers of MaaS

Vision 19 - Commerce on Wheels

Vision 20 - Autonomous Mobility Growth Paradigms

6. Future of Electric Vehicles and EV Charging Infrastructure

Vision 21 - Skateboard Platforms Drive the EV Trend

Vision 22 - Gigafactories are an Investment Hotbed

Vision 23 - Circular Economy for EV Batteries

Vision 24 - EV Milestones for OEMs

Vision 25-Second Life for EV Batteries

7. Future of Legacy Vehicle Systems and the Traditional Automotive Value Chain

Vision 26 - Digitization Attracts More R&D in Automotive

Vision 27 - Transition from LEZ to ZEZ

Vision 28 - Drones and Micromobility to Aid Passengers

Vision 29 - Third, Fourth, and Fifth Dimensions of Mobility

Vision 30 - Era of Software-defined Vehicles

8. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Diverging Market to Create Opportunities for Technology Companies

Growth Opportunity 2 - Novel Business Models to Expand Automotive Revenue Pools

Growth Opportunity 3 - New Dimensions in Passenger Transportation to Revolutionize Travel

Acronyms and Abbreviations

9. Next Steps

Your Next Steps

List of Exhibits

