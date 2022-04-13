By 2032, the Aluminium Curtain Wall Market Will Be Worth 2.3x Its Current Value Opines Fact.MR

FACT.MR

Aluminium Curtain Wall Market Analysis by Type (Unitized, Semi-Unitized, Stick-Built Aluminum Curtain Wall), by Application (Commercial-grade, Residential-grade Aluminum Curtain Wall) and Region - Global Forecast 2022-2032

United States, Rockville, MD, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR's Report, the global aluminum curtain wall market is expected to surpass a market value of US$82 billion by registering a CAGR of 10% over the forecast period. Because it is the strongest and most sustainable material, aluminum curtain walls are gaining traction and being widely used in modern infrastructure development in a variety of countries.



Historically, between 2015 and 2021, sales of aluminum curtain wall reached US$ 30 Billion in 2020. The increasing adoption of energy-efficient infrastructure, as well as the pressing need to reduce carbon emissions, is propelling the aluminum curtain walls market to grow 2.3x during the forecast period.

Aluminium curtain walls are being used extensively in commercial and residential spaces across the globe, from developed to developing economies. Governments in developing countries are focusing heavily on long-term infrastructure solutions that reduce carbon emissions and operational costs.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Commercial applications of aluminum curtain walls account for 73% of total revenue. Stick-built curtain walls account for approximately 25% of total revenue.

Unitized aluminum curtain walls are expected to account for two-thirds of total market demand.

Residential applications are expected to grow at a rate of 2.7x until 2032.

East Asia leads global sales, accounting for more than a quarter of total market value.

The United States will account for three out of every ten aluminum curtain wall sales, with a CAGR of 8%.

India and China are expected to emerge as potential expansion hotspots for major manufacturers.

Semi-unitized aluminum curtain walls are expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 10% through 2032.





"Aluminum is a sustainable material that benefits manufacturers." The competitive landscape, however, will be shaped by market players who adapt to the growing demand for energy-efficient infrastructure and cost-effective installations," says the Fact. MR Analyst.

Competitive Landscape

The development and innovation of recycled systems for old aluminum curtain walls provides market participants with an opportunity to reduce manufacturing costs. To differentiate their offerings in a highly fragmented market, market players must invest in research and development of new business models and material recycling systems.

For example, GUTMANN AG, a major market player, collaborated with manufacturer Zuani TWT to develop a wood aluminum window.





Key Segments Covered in the Aluminium Curtain Wall Industry Report

By Type Unitized Aluminum Curtain Wall Semi-Unitized Aluminum Curtain Wall Stick-Built Aluminum Curtain Wall

By Application Commercial-grade Aluminum Curtain Wall Residential-grade Aluminum Curtain Wall

By Region North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia Oceania Middle East & Africa







Country-wise Analysis

The commercial and public sectors are being rebuilt on a large scale thanks to technological advancements. Different policies and environmental consciousness are fostering a positive outlook for aluminum curtain walls in the region. India's urbanization is accelerating.

Furthermore, the region's government is emphasizing the promotion of sustainable options for the residential and commercial sectors. The ever-changing infrastructure of smart cities, schools, and commercial complexes is positively influencing the sales of aluminum curtain walls. As a result, the region accounts for more than 40% of total market revenue. According to Fact.MR estimates, a staggering CAGR of approximately 11% is expected over the 2022-2032 assessment period.

Prominent Aluminium Curtain Wall Industry Growth Drivers

Aluminum is a metal that can be easily melted and formed. This, in turn, facilitates the fabrication of aluminum curtain walls. Furthermore, aluminum is corrosion resistant. Because aluminum deflects rain and sunlight, it creates a more comfortable environment within the structure, ensuring structural integrity.

Aluminium curtain walls are also lightweight and long-lasting. They do not add any weight to the building's structure. Aluminum curtain walls are popular in the commercial sector because they are cost-effective and improve the aesthetic appeal of the infrastructure.

