U.S. markets close in 6 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,144.85
    -80.65 (-1.91%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,374.20
    -757.56 (-2.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,796.94
    -240.55 (-1.85%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,944.09
    -36.08 (-1.82%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.05
    +6.95 (+7.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,957.20
    +46.80 (+2.45%)
     

  • Silver

    25.36
    +0.81 (+3.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1163
    -0.0145 (-1.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8940
    -0.0830 (-4.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3356
    -0.0187 (-1.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9940
    +0.0140 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    35,643.64
    -3,261.18 (-8.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    804.53
    +11.40 (+1.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,260.73
    -237.45 (-3.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,970.82
    -478.79 (-1.81%)
     
JOBS:

Jobless claims: Another 232,000 Americans filed new claims last week

New jobless claims returned to a downward trend

With new $20B fund, Insight Partners has a stunning $90B in assets under management

Connie Loizos
·9 min read

The New York-based, 27-year-old, global software investment firm Insight Partners has closed its twelfth flagship fund with a stunning-even-by-today's-standards $20 billion in capital commitments.

The fund marks the firm's largest fundraise to date and very notably, its 350 employees, including 36 managing directors, represent the largest investment bloc in the fund. It also brings Insight's total assets under management to a somewhat jaw-dropping $90 billion.

It's a far cry from the $700 million that the firm raised back in 2000 for its fifth fund, a time when Insight was known as an East Coast investor that was sweet on ad tech companies. Indeed, Insight, which opened an office in London in 2016, in Israel in 2019, and has begun investing in Asia as well as Latin America, is now among the most powerful investment firms in the industry largely thanks to its global focus on recurring revenue businesses across a variety of industries and stages.

We talked yesterday with one of the firm's head honchos, Devin Parekh, who joined Insight in 2000 and has since invested in more than 130 investments on Insight's behalf in enterprise software, data, and consumer internet businesses, including in North America, Europe, India, Israel, China, Africa, Latin America, and Australia.

Because Insight's senior leadership doesn't often talk about the firm's inner workings, he asked him to give us a peek. What follows is a conversation about -- among other things -- the firm's investing criteria, its aggressive pacing, and why it is increasingly writing Series A and B checks instead of making later-stage investments. The following has been lightly edited for length and clarity.

TC: First to be clear, Insight is structured as a registered investment advisor.

DP: Yes, for a long time.

And is more of your overarching portfolio made up of private held companies -- at the time of investment-- or public companies, because I see Insight in majority and buyout deals, too. I'd also seen last year that you were separately raising a multi-billion-dollar buyout fund.

All of our flagship funds, really, the vast majority of them are invested in private companies, though obviously sometimes those companies go public. We do have a crossover fund that does invest in public and pre-IPO-type privates. But the fund that we're talking about today, the main flagship fund, while it has the flexibility to invest in it public companies, it does very little of that other than go-private transactions, which is us taking a public company private, and then holding shares. Obviously, we think there are a lot of interesting opportunities in the public markets right now, but it's a separate team that manages those investments. Our crossover team is small. It's sub 10 people.

You have 350 employees, 36 of whom are managing directors. Are many more of these investors or support staff or . . .?

About 100 people are on the [broader] investment team, but actually, our largest group within Insight is our Onsite team. That now has more employees than our investment team.

Is this group akin to the kind of internal agency that Andreessen Horowitz and others have built?

I don't know that we call it an agency. One of the things that we want to make sure that we don't dilute is our ability to work with our companies, so we've built what we call these centers of excellence. Think of them as every functional area that exists within a software company. We have a team that focuses on sales, marketing, product, pricing, and those teams are driving best practices in those areas. A core part of what we try to offer our portfolio companies is that help. It's up to them whether they want to use it. They're not required to use it. But if you were to talk to companies in our portfolio, a high percentage use that team team, which we don't we don't charge companies to use. It's a service that [comes with our capital].

And you expect what for your involvement in a startup? Are you looking to own 20% to 25% of a company?

We try to own as much of it as we can. When we find the best companies and the best entrepreneurs, we want to be their partner. And sometimes that means we own 5% of the company and sometimes it means we own 100% of the company.

That's another area where I think we differentiate ourselves. We're willing to buy control of companies where they're not yet profitable. Historically, controlled transactions have been mostly done by buyout funds with lots of cash flow and leverage. Our view is that if you look at our returns over a really long period of time, they really primarily really come from growth, so we believe that if there's an interesting asset and investors or founders are looking for liquidity, we are totally happy to invest in those companies -- take a control position -- using all equity.

Are you talking primarily about software-as-a-service companies?

I'd say there's probably recurring revenue. That's the bulk of what we're doing. I think if you look across everything, from Series A to buyout, when we participate across that spectrum, almost almost all those deals are either SaaS or if they are consumer or some other model, they tend to have a very high ROI on some sort of subscription.

What can you share about your cash on cash returns?

We're not really allowed to talk about you these. One of the downsides of being a registered investment advisory is that you have to be very careful about what you say, though there's obviously public sites out there like CalPERS where you can go to their site and look up our returns. They won't have the most up-to-date returns, but you can at least get a sense.

It feels to this observer like your pace has picked up. I'm not catching everything, and I've seen 22 deals involving Insight already this month -- some of them Series A deals, most of them Series B deals, and a few later-stage deals.

I'd say the pace has not changed, but I think you'll start to see it a slowdown. Continued volatility in public markets tends to have a lagging impact on late stage valuations, and when late stage valuations get impacted, it starts impacting how people can price earlier rounds as well. There's so much capital on the sidelines that I don't expect to see a total stop to investing, but it would not surprise me to see some slowdown over the next three to six months.

Have you changed your mind about any startups Insight was about to fund, or asked for different terms based on what's happening out there right now?

No. In every market, including when markets are good, you might run into something on diligence that you were not expecting or that hadn't been disclosed to you or, but no, we're not. We're not re-cutting deals based on public market volatility.

And you make these investing decisions how?

I don't think our process is dramatically different than a lot of other funds out there. We have an investment committee that meets once a week. We typically talk about a deal before we issue [a team] a term sheet, and based on the kind of valuations where we're comfortable, our deal team will then go try to negotiate. We'd then typically have an exclusivity period during which we would do our due diligence, and that diligence would then get presented back to the investment committee before final approval and funding.

One of the benefits of specialization is we can be pretty efficient and therefore able to get deals closed quickly, which in a competitive market obviously matters.

You say "typically." Explain how what's "typical" has changed over the years. I've heard some really crazy stories about people being offered term sheets after a 30-minute long phone call. I don't imagine that Insight plays that game, or does it?

Yeah, that's not our typical way of how we issue terms sheets. But I think the thing that gets missed in these stories is the work that firms are doing an advance. Let's assume that there's a market that we're really interested in, right? We are studying that market inside out, oftentimes, way before we're even contacting the company. And we've generally identified who we think the two to three market leaders might be and have a thesis on what's going on in their space. So when we get on the phone with them, maybe it's an hour call, and maybe it's an hour call and another follow up call, but we are showing up with a prepared mind.

If you're issuing somebody a term sheet after a 30-minute meeting in a market you don't know anything about, that seems gimmicky to me. But if you're doing it because you've studied the market, you know the two or three market making companies and you've done outside work to understand the competitive landscape and decided which company or two you're interested in backing and, by the way, you do north of 100 software company investments a year and have a pretty good sense of what the valuation framework looks like, you can move pretty quickly.

Does it make sense to you when a company's valuation double or even triples within months as they raise these often preemptive rounds soon after announcing a round? Has something fundamentally changed?

The reality is that oftentimes, it hasn't, and it's one of the reasons why we've gotten probably more comfortable taking Series A bets. The valuation spread between Series A and Series B rounds can be 3x or 4x or 5x, but the amount of incremental data really isn't, so you're still taking a fundamental market bet.

Is it market that you like? Is it a big addressable market? Is it a great management team? If those things are true, maybe you should be prepared to take that bet at a slightly earlier point in time.

What's Insight's thinking about crypt?

We've made some bets. We've not been super aggressive. We certainly haven't been as aggressive as Andreessen and a bunch of other firms. I think our view is that it's definitely an asset class that's here to stay. We're not yet sure exactly what the applications are that are likely to scale.

Recommended Stories

  • Cloudflare to acquire Area 1 Security, a startup that blocks phishing emails

    Cloudflare has announced that it plans to acquire Area 1 Security, a security startup that has developed a product that stops phishing attacks before they land in an employee’s inbox. Cloudflare plans to spend around $162 million on the acquisition. The company will use both cash and stock to fund the acquisition.

  • Insight Partners raises $20 billion for twelfth flagship fund

    The sum is the firm's largest fundraise to date and is more than twice the size of its previous flagship fund, which closed at $9.5 billion in April 2020. Insight Partners, which now has more than $90 billion in regulatory assets under management, has also closed a co-invest fund that will participate in certain investments alongside the flagship fund. The fundraise comes after a banner 2021 for U.S. private equity, with dealmaking and exit activity posting its fastest pace in at least two decades, according to data from Pitchbook.

  • Insight Partners seals $20 billion fund

    Insight Partners raised $20 billion for its largest flagship fund yet, the tech-focused venture capital and private equity investor announced on Thursday.Why it matters: The new fund from Insight, one of the most active venture investors last year, adds to the flood of capital pouring into private companies but comes at a time when public market investors are souring on growth stocks. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Of note: The firm completed more Seri

  • Blackstone Hedge Fund Trio Resigns After Leadership Changes

    (Bloomberg) -- Three Blackstone Inc. managing directors resigned following leadership changes at the firm’s hedge fund solutions group, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateRussia Attacks Targets Across Ukraine; Biden Vows SanctionsBiden’s First Salvo of Russia Sanctions Hits With Thud, Not RoarGoldman Sachs Wants Its Bonuses Back as Punishment for Jumping ShipLeissner Says Lover Blackmailed Him I

  • Discovery Hit 22 Million Streaming Subscribers At Year End, Q4 Revenue Jumped 10%

    Discovery said it ended the fourth quarter with 22 million DTC subscribers, up from 20 million for Q3. The bulk of subs are from Discovery+. Revenue rose 10% to $3.2 million, ahead of Wall Street forecasts on higher advertising and distribution. Free cash flow, a key metric, increased 78% to $784 million, primarily driven by […]

  • Emi’s technology makes hiring frontline workers faster

    Applying for a frontline job can be a game of hurry-up-and-wait, and communication is not always the best when a company is trying to fill dozens of positions at the same time. Enter Emi, the latest company targeting technology to this portion of the workforce with a conversational artificial intelligence recruiting tool. The technology automates communication between global enterprises and candidates using a conversational interface.

  • 4 Dow Jones Stocks To Buy And Watch In February 2022: Apple Sells Off

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended January 2022 sharply off its record highs. The best Dow Jones stocks to buy and watch in February 2022 are American Express, Apple, Chevron and Microsoft. There are clear winners — and losers — heading into the middle of February.

  • Under-Pressure Alibaba Sees Quarterly Profits Tumble

    The shares of Alibaba crashed by nearly 7% on Thursday to an all-time low in Hong Kong ahead of publication of the company’s October-December third quarter results. The company is one of a small handful of entrepreneurial tech giants that have remade everyday life for a billion Chinese consumers and facilitated tens of millions of […]

  • How AT&T Makes Money: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America

    AT&T Inc. (T) is one of the biggest telecommunications companies in the world. It operates as a holding company that provides telecommunications, media, and technology services globally. AT&T offers a broad range of products and services that vary by market, and it operates through three reportable business segments: Communications; WarnerMedia; and Latin America.

  • Russian Stock Market Rout Wipes Out $250 Billion in Value

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian assets nosedived as military attacks across Ukraine prompted emergency central bank action and investors braced for the toughest round of Western sanctions yet, wiping out as much as $259 billion in stock-market value.Most Read from BloombergRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateHeavy Fighting Reported at Airport Near Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateThe $200 Billion Club Loses Last Member as Elon Musk’

  • Stocks drop after Russia starts invasion of Ukraine. Here's how to manage your stocks during the crisis.

    Russia’s invasion of Ukraine triggers a stock market drop. But investors shouldn't make any sudden moves.

  • 4 Beaten-Down Stocks That Can Skyrocket 250% (or More) Over the Next 3 Years

    To begin with, electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Nio (NYSE: NIO) has dipped 63% since hitting an all-time closing high in early 2021. Nio's underperformance looks to be the result of Wall Street expecting multiple compression from growth stocks as interest rates rise, as well as worries about persistent supply chain issues tied to the pandemic. In particular, Nio and other auto stocks have had their production constrained by semiconductor chip shortages.

  • Why Novavax Stock Dived by Over 7% Today

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) saw its shares wilt on Wednesday, due in no small part to a fairly deep price-target cut from an analyst. Mamtani's adjustment comes mere days before Novavax is slated to unveil its Q4 earnings. On Wednesday, Novavax announced that it has begun shipping the jab to the region.

  • ‘Waiting for the perfect moment may not be the best strategy’: 3 things investors should do right now as Ukraine-Russia crisis escalates

    Americans woke up after a three-day weekend to more market turmoil as the Ukraine-Russian crisis escalates. In many ways, it was a replay of what investors have seen with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) the S&P 500 (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite (COMP) in recent months — another major disruption to global stock markets. The latest stock-market turmoil has come as markets have attempted to recalibrate amid policy changes at the Federal Reserve, record-high levels of inflation.

  • Tesla Stock Is Plunging. It’s Probably Musk’s Twitter This Time.

    Recent declines in Tesla stock have deviated from market-related trading patterns, leaving investors wondering if something else is going on with shares of the auto maker. Tesla stock (ticker: TSLA) dropped 7% Wednesday. Concerns about the crisis in Ukraine and the Federal Reserve’s move toward tighter monetary policy have weighed on the stock market.

  • Alibaba Earnings Aren’t Bad but the Stock Is Plunging. Here’s What to Like.

    Alibaba stock plunges in New York and Hong Kong. But the Chinese tech giant's quarterly earnings aren't completely to blame.

  • Swallow your fear and prepare for a ‘relief rally,’ says analyst, as Russia invasion in Ukraine sparks stock-market maelstrom

    There's plenty of investor fear out there these days, but here's what investors are getting wrong about it, and how they can make it work for them, says U.S. investment analyst at eToro, Callie Cox.

  • Moderna Skids As $19 Billion Covid Vaccine Sales Outlook Lags Expectations

    Moderna stock fell early Thursday after guidance for $19 billion in Covid vaccine sales for 2022 lagged expectations.

  • Russia Invades Ukraine, $100 Oil, $2,000 Gold, Ford, eBay - Five Things You Must Know

    Stock futures plunge as Russia launches 'full scale' Ukraine invasion; Oil prices surge past $100 as sanctions on Russian crude loom; Safe havens surge as Russia attacks Ukraine, with gold testing $2,000; eBay shares tumble as muted outlook clouds profit beat and Ford CEO says 'no plans' to spin-off EV business

  • Why Asana's Shares Plunged 23% Today

    A competitor's growth is slowing, which has investors worried that this software-as-a-service company's growth will slow down, too.