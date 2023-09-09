20th annual Volusia Power of the Purse draws crowd in Daytona Beach. Here's what happened.

DAYTONA BEACH ― In 2004, volunteers with United Way's Women's Initiative put on the area's first-ever "Power of the Purse" luncheon to raise donations for nonprofits helping women and children in need in Volusia County.

On Friday, the chapter now called Women United of Volusia held its 20th annual "Power of the Purse" event at the Hilton Daytona Beach Oceanfront Resort. The sold-out event drew 600 people, equaling last year's record turnout.

Ladies gather for a group photo during the 20th annual Volusia Women United "Power of the Purse" luncheon at the Hilton Daytona Beach Oceanfront Resort on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.

The donations raised set a new all-time high

This year's event raised over $150,000, breaking last year's record by $20,000, confirmed Michelle Caudell following the luncheon.

Caudell, who works for Foundation Risk Partners, was the volunteer co-chair for this year's "Power of the Purse" for the second year in a row along with Tiffany Edwards of Canine Companions Southeast.

The donations came from both ticket sales, sponsorships, raffle ticket sales and the sale of hundreds of donated silent auction items.

It's come a long way from its beginnings

The inaugural Volusia Power of the Purse event was held at the old Sunset Harbor Yacht Club in Daytona Beach where it drew just over 300 people and raised $35,000.

Over the years, the Power of the Purse event has raised more than $1 million combined, said Mica Lill, president of the Volusia chapter of Women United.

Volusia Women United President Mica Lill addresses the packed ballroom at the Hilton Daytona Beach Oceanfront Resort during the 20th annual Volusia "Power of the Purse" luncheon on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. The event drew 600 people, tied with last year for the most ever.

Co-chair knows personally how the donations can make a difference

As a teen, Caudell, now 31, lived at the Florida United Methodist Children's Home in Enterprise.

It wasn't until she graduated from college, moved back to Volusia County and became a volunteer with Women United that she learned how the Power of the Purse played a role in shaping her life. The children's home is one of the donation beneficiaries.

"I sit on the (Women United) board now and I'm able to give back to the place that raised me," said Caudell.

Elizabeth Gadd, the children's home's chief development officer, attended this year's Power of the Purse. "Michelle is a great testament to the work that we do at the children's home," she said. "We could not be prouder."

Story continues

"Power of the Purse" 2023 co-chairs Tiffany Edwards, left, and Michelle Caudell make a toast at the 20th annual Volusia Women United luncheon at the Hilton Daytona Beach Oceanfront Resort on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. The event raises donations for women and children in need in Volusia County.

This year's event had a 'Roaring 20s' theme

Several attendees dressed up in 1920s attire to celebrate the Power of the Purse's 20th anniversary. Among them was Brittany Clark, co-chair of the Women United grants committee, who wore both a pearl necklace and shawl that once belonged to her grandmother.

A Broadway performer sang the National Anthem

Chelsea Turbin, a veteran of Broadway musicals in New York City, sang the "Star Spangled Banner" to kick off the luncheon. Turbin will stay in town to perform a show called "I HRT Broadway − A Musical Revue" at Daytona State College's News-Journal Center performing arts theater Sept. 29, 30, and Oct. 1.

Here's how you can become involved

Those interested in making a donation or become a Women United volunteer can call 386-253-0563 or visit the United Way of Volusia-Flagler Counties website at unitedwayvfc.org.

LOOKING BACK: Women unleash Power of the Purse for United Way in Daytona Beach

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: 20th Power of the Purse in Daytona draws crowd. Here's why they came.