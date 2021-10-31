U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,614.00
    +17.00 (+0.37%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,828.00
    +124.00 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,901.50
    +63.00 (+0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,305.20
    +9.90 (+0.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.22
    -0.35 (-0.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,782.70
    -1.20 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    23.89
    -0.06 (-0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1557
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5570
    -0.0110 (-0.70%)
     

  • Vix

    16.26
    -0.27 (-1.63%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3683
    -0.0005 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1530
    +0.1530 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,387.43
    -934.89 (-1.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,499.55
    -1.42 (-0.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,237.57
    -11.90 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,562.27
    +669.58 (+2.32%)
     

The 20th China International Equipment Manufacturing Exposition held in NE China's Shenyang

·2 min read

SHENYANG, China, Oct. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 20th China International Equipment Manufacturing Exposition, opened at Shenyang International Exhibition Center (referred to as "China Expo"), Oct. 22, 2021, in Shenyang, the capital city of northeast China's Liaoning Province.

With the theme of "Intelligent manufacturing promotes transformation and revitalization", the exhibition area covers 100,000 square meters and sets up 8 exhibition areas, which have 3454 booths, lots of high-tech products such as trapped self-rescue experience system based on VR technology have appeared, according to the Information Office of Shenyang People's Government.

Data from the organizing committee of CIEME shows that 812 Chinese and foreign enterprises to participate in the exhibition. There are 433 domestic exhibitors with 2431 booths. And 136 overseas and foreign-invested enterprises, which accounting for 16.7% of the total number of exhibitors. Shaanxi, Shandong and Hunan provinces participated in the exhibition as the main guest of the exhibition and Hefei as the theme city of the exhibition.

According to the organizing committee of CIEME, a total of 51 Top 500 and multinational corporations participated in the exhibition. There are 6 world-famous machine tool enterprises and 62 domestic well-known equipment manufacturing enterprises, showing the proportion of high-end intelligent exhibits has increased significantly. On the opening day, all kinds of high-tech machinery and equipment and booths with the characteristics of the times attracted nearly 33,000 visitors.

In addition, the 6th Summit Forum of Manufacturing Powers, the China (Shenyang) International Foundry and Hot working Special Exhibition, Chinese Central State-owned Enterprises Procurement Docking Fair, New product & New Technology Press Conference, Retrospective Exhibition on the 20th Anniversary of China Expo, China Machine tools one-stop Purchasing Conference were also be held at the opening day. Delegations, chambers of commerce, associations, and exhibitors from the host provinces, theme city and some provincial and regional governments, will also hold product promotion meetings, new product conferences, technical exchange meetings, trade orders, investment negotiations and technical cooperation during the event.

The exhibition will have online and offline sessions this year. The offline exhibition lasts for 4 days, and the online cloud exhibition will be held from Oct. 22 to Nov. 22.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-20th-china-international-equipment-manufacturing-exposition-held-in-ne-chinas-shenyang-301412523.html

SOURCE The Information Office of Shenyang People's Government

