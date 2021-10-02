21/10/01 - TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletin

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 2, 2021 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ALPHA COGNITION INC. ("ACOG", "ACOG.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering, New Listing-Warrants

BULLETIN DATE: October 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus

Effective October 1, 2021, the Company's Amended and Restated Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated September 28, 2021 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on October 1, 2021, for gross proceeds of $14,403,750.00.

Agents: Raymond James Ltd. and iA Private Wealth Inc.



Offering: 9,602,500 units. Each unit consisting of one share and one warrant.



Unit Price: $1.50 per unit



Warrant Exercise Price/Term: $1.75 per share for a 24-month period.



Agents' Warrants: 659,627 Agent's Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $1.50 per share for a 24-month period.

Supplemental Listing of Warrants

Effective at the opening October 5, 2021, the 9,602,500 warrants of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Pharmaceutical and Medicine Manufacturing' company.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia





Capitalization:

9,602,500 warrants, authorized by a warrant indenture dated October 1, 2021 of which 9,602,500 warrants are issued and outstanding





Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: ACOG.WT CUSIP Number: 02074J139

The warrants were issued pursuant to the Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus offering of 9,602,500 units, which closed on October 1, 2021. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one share at a price of $1.75 per share and will expire on October 1, 2023.

Story continues

________________________________________

LORNE PARK CAPITAL PARTNERS INC. ("LPC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: October 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Common Share: $0.005

Payable Date: October 29, 2021

Record Date: October 15, 2021

Ex-dividend Date: October 14, 2021

________________________________________

ORCUS RESOURCES LTD. ("ORCS.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's ('CPC') Prospectus dated August 27, 2021 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario Securities Commissions effective August 27, 2021, pursuant to the provisions of the relevant Securities Act and Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta (the 'Instrument').

The Company will complete its initial distribution of securities to the public on Tuesday, October 5, 2021. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the public offering will be $400,000 (4,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Commence Date: At the opening Tuesday, October 5, 2021, the common shares will be listed and immediately halted from trading on TSX Venture Exchange.





The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur on October 5, 2021. A further notice will be published upon the confirmation of closing and the trading halt will be lifted.



Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: unlimited common shares with no par value of which

6,500,000 common shares will be issued and outstanding on completion of the initial public offering



Escrowed Shares: 2,500,000 common shares



Transfer Agent: Endeavor Trust Corporation Trading Symbol: ORCS.P CUSIP Number: 68573M105 Agent: PI Financial Corp.



Agent's Warrants: 400,000 non-transferable warrants. Each warrant to purchase one share at $0.10 per share for 5 years.





For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated August 27, 2021.

Company Contact: Deepak Varshney, CEO, Corporate Secretary and Director

Company Address: 1575 Kamloops Street, Vancouver, BC V5K 3W1

Company Phone Number: 778 899-1780

Company Email Address: deepakvarshney101@gmail.com

________________________________________

UNIVERSAL IBOGAINE INC. ("IBO")

[formerly P Squared Renewables Inc. ("PSQ.P")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading, Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol, Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: October 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The common shares of the Company have been suspended from trading since June 27, 2019, the Company having failed to complete a Qualifying Transaction within 24 months of its listing.

Reinstated for Trading

Further to TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated June 25, 2019, the Company has now completed its Qualifying Transaction.

Effective at the opening, Tuesday, October 5, 2021, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company (new CUSIP 91360F 10 9) under the new symbol "IBO" on TSX Venture Exchange.

Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's Qualifying Transaction described in its Filing Statement dated August 30, 2021. As a result, at the opening on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company. The Qualifying Transaction includes the following:

The Qualifying Transaction includes the arm's length amalgamation involving Universal Ibogaine Inc. for consideration of 154,081,749 shares at a deemed price of $0.25 per share.

25,784,766 shares issued to Principals pursuant to the Qualifying Transaction will be subject to a Tier 2 Surplus Security Escrow Agreement to be released over a 36-month period. 18,728,547 shares issued to non-Principals pursuant to the Qualifying Transaction and subject to the Exchange's Seed Share Resale Restrictions will instead be subject to restricted legends and released over a 12-month period to August 31, 2022 (10% upon the listing date, 15% on November 30, 2021, and 25% on each of February 28, May 31 and August 31, 2022). 8,000,000 shares are subject to a CPC Escrow Agreement to be released over an 18-month period.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Alberto Solá Agulló Y 10,400,000 LPCB Limited (Tom Vidrine) Y 10,250,000 Shaynequvest Investments Ltd. Y 1,830,833 (Shayne Nyquvest)



Shayne Nyquvest Y 1,400,000 1085280 BC Ltd. (Shayne Nyquvest) Y 777,333 Ian Campbell Y 402,500 Robert Turner Y 402,500 Tom Vidrine Y 250,000 Greg Leavens Y 71,600

Private Placement-Non-Brokered

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 26, 2021 and February 11, 2021:

Number of Shares: 24,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.25 per share



Warrants: 24,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 24,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.50 for a one year period





$0.75 in the second year





$1.00 in the third year





$1.25 in the fourth year





$1.50 in the fifth year



Number of Placees: 86 placees



Finder's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp. receives $1,600 cash and 6,400 warrants, exercisable at $0.25 for a 2-year period.

Name Change

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on June 16, 2021, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening, Tuesday, October 5, 2021, the common shares of Universal Ibogaine Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of P Squared Renewables Inc. will be delisted.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Filing Statement dated August 30, 2021, which is filed on SEDAR.

The Company is classified as an "Outpatient Mental Health and Substance Abuse Centers" company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

190,167,599 shares are issued and outstanding



Escrow: 33,784,766 shares



Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: IBO (new) CUSIP Number: 91360F 10 9 (new)



Company Contact: Dr. Rami Batal, Chief Executive Officer Company Address: Suite 1470, Devon Tower

400 3rd Avenue SW

Calgary, AB T2P 4H2 Company Phone Number: (416) 902-4090 Company Email Address: Rami.Batal@universalibogaine.com





_______________________________

RIVALRY CORP. ("RVLY")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing- Shares, Private Placement –Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Rivalry Corp.'s ("Rivalry" or the "Company") Prospectus dated September 17, 2021 has been filed with and accepted by the TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the securities regulatory authorities in the provinces of Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta, New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador on September 17, 2021, pursuant to the provisions of their respective Securities Act.

The Prospectus qualified the distribution of 37,814,655 pre-consolidation Subordinate Voting Shares ("SVS") issued upon the conversion of 37,814,655 subscription receipts (the "Subscription Receipts") of the Company, details of which are in the next section.

On September 21, 2021, the Company filed articles of amendment to give effect to a 4.5 for 1 consolidation and a number of corporate changes which have been reflected in this bulletin.

The Company is classified as an "All other gambling industries" company (NAICS 713299).

Private Placement –Brokered (Post-Consolidation)

The Company completed a brokered private placement of Subscription Receipts pursuant to which the following securities, presented on a post-consolidation basis, have been issued upon their conversion on September 24, 2021:

Number of SVS: 8,403,242 SVS



Purchase Price: US$2.61 per SVS



Number of Placees: 174 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation: None



Agent's Fee: A total of US$1,094,268.72 cash commission and 419,235 agent warrants exercisable at US$2.61 per SVS until March 23, 2023 were paid to a syndicate of agents co-led by Eight Capital and Cormark Securities Inc. together with Canaccord Genuity Corp and M Partners Inc.



Commence Date: At the opening Tuesday, October 5, 2021, the SVS will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange.



Corporate Jurisdiction: Ontario



(Post-consolidation)

Capitalization: An unlimited number of SVS with no par value of which 53,225,498 SVS are issued and outstanding (Listed)





An unlimited number of Multiple Voting Shares ("MVS") with no par value of which 2,222,220 MVS are issued and outstanding (Unlisted and convertible into SVS on a 1 for 1 basis at any time). Holders of MVS will be entitled to 100 votes in respect of each MVS held.



Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: RVLY CUSIP Number: 76803P103



For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated September 17, 2021.



Company Contact: Steven Salz, Director and Chief Executive Officer Company Address: 116 Spadina Ave, Suite 701, Toronto, ON, M5V 2K6 Company Phone Number: 416 565-4713 Company Website: https://www.pmmlcorp.com/ Company Email Address: ss@pmmlcorp.com





________________________________________

SHOOTING STAR ACQUISITION CORP. ("SSSS.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated October 16 and 24, 2019, effective at the open of market on October 5, 2021, shares of the Company will resume trading.

21/10/01 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BALD EAGLE GOLD CORP. ("BIG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 1:30 p.m. PST, Sept. 30, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BUZBUZ CAPITAL CORP. ("BZBZ.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: QT – Non-Offering Prospectus, Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: October 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") has accepted for filing the Company's Non-Offering Prospectus dated September 29, 2021, for the purpose of filing on SEDAR.

Further to TSXV bulletins dated August 6 and 7, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company has remained halted.

_________________________________________

COMMERCE RESOURCES CORP. ("CCE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment, Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: October 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date and the reduction in the exercise price of the following warrants issued in two tranches:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants to extend: 9,028,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: October 11, 2021 New Expiry Date of Warrants: October 11, 2024 # of Warrants eligible to be repriced 9,753* Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.35 until October 11, 2020, $0.50 until October 11, 2021 New Exercise Price of Warrants $0.285 until October 11, 2024



# of Warrants to extend: 646,153 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: October 31, 2021 New Expiry Date of Warrants: October 31, 2024 # of Warrants eligible to be repriced 646,153* Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.35 until October 31, 2020, $0.50 until October 31, 2021 New Exercise Price of Warrants $0.285 until October 31, 2024





*Only 10% of the placement held by insiders is being repriced.

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 9,674,153 shares with 9,674,153 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective November 13, 2019.

________________________________________

FOBI AI INC. ("FOBI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:24 a.m. PST, Oct. 01, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

FORTRESS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("FORT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Purchase and Sale Agreement (the "Agreement") dated September 24, 2021, between Thomas Armstrong and Antonin Scalia (collectively, the "Vendors"), and the Company, whereby the Company shall acquire certain bitcoin mining equipment and $306,468.36 worth of bitcoin.

As consideration the Company will issue an aggregate of 1,000,000 common shares to the Vendors.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated September 24, 2021.

________________________________________

GREENSPACE BRANDS INC. ("JTR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: October 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing an amendment to a credit agreement for up to $5,000,000 (the "Credit Facility") between the Company and Pivot Financial Inc. (the "Lender"). The Credit Facility shall mature September 30, 2022, and carry an interest rate of 14% per annum.

Additionally, the Exchange has accepted the issuance of 1,428,572 bonus shares to be issued to the Lender in connection with the Credit Facility.

________________________________________

HIGHGOLD MINING INC. ("HIGH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a purchase and sale agreement dated August 27, 2021 between 99869 Canada Inc. (Peter Malouf, the "Vendor") and HighGold Mining Inc's (the "Company") wholly owned subsidiary, Epica Gold Inc. ("Epica"), whereby the Company has agreed to acquire certain property in Timmins, Ontario comprised of two parcels of fee simple lands consisting of eight patented mining claims and totaling approximately 320 acres. There is a 2% net smelter return royalty payable to the Vendor and Epica has the right to purchase 1% of the royalty for a payment of $2,000,000 and the remaining 1% for a payment of USD$3,000,000. Consideration payable to the Vendor is an aggregate of $150,000 cash and 153,846 shares at a deemed price of $1.30 per share in the capital of the Company.

Please refer to the Company's news release dated September 7, 2021 for further details.

________________________________________

KIARO HOLDINGS CORP. ("KO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:59 p.m. PST, Sept. 30, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

KIARO HOLDINGS CORP. ("KO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, Oct. 01, 2021, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

LEVELJUMP HEALTHCARE CORP. ("JUMP") ("JUMP.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 11:45 a.m. PST, Oct. 01, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

MCLOUD TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("MCLD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement:

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an amending agreement dated April 22, 2019 (the "Amending Agreement"), among Agnity Global, Inc., Agnity Communications, Inc., Agnity Healthcare., Inc., Spinacom, Inc., (collectively, "Agnity") and mCloud Technologies Corp. (the "Company").

The Amending Agreement amends a prior agreement whereby Flow Capital Corp. assigned a royalty interest to the Company. Refer to the Company's news release dated January 17, 2019.

The Amending Agreement established an operations committee to be oversee Agnity. Pursuant to the Amending Agreement, the Company has the right to appoint the majority of the members of the operations committee.

For additional information refer to the Company's continuous disclosure record, available on SEDAR.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: Not applicable

_______________________________________

NEXUS GOLD CORP. ("NXS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Share Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") dated September 23, 2021, between Nexus Gold Corp. (the "Company") and several arm's length parties (collectively, the "Vendors"), whereby the Company has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Cyclone North Resources Inc. (the "Target") – a privately held holding company that holds the rights to acquire a series of minerals claims located in the James Bay Region of northern Quebec, commonly referred to as the "Cyclone Project" (the "Project").

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company will issue an aggregate of 12,000,000 common shares to the Vendors on closing in consideration of the Target's issued and outstanding shares.

In connection with completion of the transaction, the Company is required to make aggregate cash payments of $50,000 related to ownership of the Project and is required to fund minimum exploration expenditures of $125,000 on or before March 31, 2022, to maintain the Project.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated September 27, 2021.

________________________________________

NOBEL RESOURCES CORP. ("NBLC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on September 1, 2021:

Number of Shares: 11,111,112 common shares



Purchase Price: CAD$0.45 per common share



Warrants: 5,555,556 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,555,556 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.60 for a three-year period



Number of Placees: 54 placees



Finder's Fee: Clarus Securities Inc., iA Private Wealth, and Research Capital Corporation collectively received a cash commission equal to $299,999.96 and 666,665 broker warrants (the "Broker Warrants") to purchase 666,665 common shares of the Company. Each Broker Warrant entitles its holder to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of CAD$0.60 per common share for a 3-year period.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release on September 23, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

PINEHURST CAPITAL I INC. ("PHT.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: QT – Filing Statement, Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: October 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") has accepted for filing the Company's Filing Statement dated September 27, 2021, for the purpose of filing on SEDAR.

Further to TSXV bulletins dated August 27, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company has remained halted.

SIRIOS RESOURCES INC. ("SOI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: October 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"):

Number of Securities: 7,387,233 flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: $0.12 per flow-through common share



Number of Placees: 13 Placees

Insider / ProGroup Participation:

Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares Aggregate ProGroup (1 placee) P 125,000





Finder's Fee: Four finders received a cash commission totaling $30,280.24.

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated September 1, 2021, September 17, 2021 and September 30, 2021.

RESSOURCES SIRIOS INC. (« SOI »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 1 octobre 2021

Société du groupe 1 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier (le « placement privé »):

Nombre d'actions: 7 387 233 actions accréditives ordinaires



Prix : 0,12 $ par action accréditive ordinaire



Nombre de souscripteurs: 13 souscripteurs

Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:

Nom Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P # d'actions Ensemble Groupe Pro (1 souscripteur) P 125 000

Honoraire d'intermédiation: Quatre intermédiaires ont reçu une commission en espèces totalisant 30 280,24 $

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 1 septembre 2021, 17 septembre 2021 et 30 septembre 2021.

________________________________________

THINK RESEARCH CORPORATION ("THNK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a share purchase agreement dated July 14, 2021 between Think Research Corporation (the "Company") and the shareholders of Bio Pharma Services Inc. ("Bio Pharma") to acquire all the issued and outstanding securities of Bio Pharma (the "Acquisition").

Bio Pharma is a leading contract research organization that specializes in clinical trials, bioequivalence studies and bioanalysis, and serves pharmaceutical, medical device and biotechnology companies globally. BioPharma operates in St. Louis, Missouri and in Toronto, Ontario.

Total consideration for the Acquisition was approximately $44.6M, which consists of:

(a) approximately $20.1 million in cash consideration on closing; (b) the issuance of 8,068,107 common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") on closing (c) deferred equity consideration of $3.25 million due six months following closing; (d) deferred equity consideration of $3.25 million due twelve months following closing and (e) an annual earnout amount, if any, equal to 10% of BioPharma's EBIT through December 31, 2025, payable in cash or common shares of the Company, at the Company's discretion.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated September 13, 2021.

________________________________________

THINK RESEARCH CORPORATION ("THNK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on July 15, 2021 and August 24, 2021.

Number of Shares: 6,413,371 common shares Purchase Price: $2.20 per common share Number of placees: 52 placees

Insider / Pro group participation:

Name Insider=Y/

Pro Group=P Number of Common Shares 3 placees P 161,454

Agent's fee: Hampton Securities Limited and Canaccord Genuity Corp received an aggregate of $564,376.65 cash commission and 256,534 compensation warrants exercisable at $2.20 for 12 months

The Company confirmed the closing of the Private Placement via a press release dated September 13, 2021.

________________________________________

WEST HIGH YIELD (W.H.Y.) RESOURCES LTD. ("WHY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July, 15, 2021; August 4, 2021:

Number of Shares: 332,735 common share units ("Units"). Each Unit consists of one common share and one-quarter of one common share purchase warrant.



Purchase Price: $0.35 per Unit



Warrants: 83,183 share purchase warrants to purchase 83,183 shares



Warrant Price: $0.45 exercisable until August 4, 2022 (12 months from date of issuance)



Number of Placees: 4 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider= Y /

ProGroup= P Number of Units





N/A N/A N/A





Finders' Fees: N/A



Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s) on September 28, 2021.

__________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/02/c8960.html