$ 21.25 bn growth in Box Office Market in Movies & Entertainment | Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The box office market in the movies & entertainment industry is poised to grow by USD 21.25 billion during 2021-2025. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the box office market will progress at a CAGR of 21.78%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Attractive Opportunities with Box Office Market by Genre and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The increase in number of movie screens, the surging success of movies due to the increasing use of animation, and growing international collaboration in filmmaking will offer immense growth opportunities. In addition, the surging construction of green data centers, the growing use of free cooling techniques, and infrastructure innovations are some of the most prominent trends anticipated to influence the market's growth positively during the next few years.

Box Office Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Box Office Market is segmented as below:

Geography

Genre

Box Office Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Amblin Partners, AMC Networks Inc., AT and T Inc., Comcast Corp., Lantern Entertainment, Sony Corp., MGM Resorts International, Lions Gate Entertainment Corp., ViacomCBS Inc., and Walt Disney Co. are some of the major market participants. To help businesses improve their market position and leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the box office market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

The report also covers the following areas:

Box Office Market size

Box Office Market trends

Box Office Market industry analysis

Box Office Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist box office market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the box office market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the box office market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of box office market vendors

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.

