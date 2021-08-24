U.S. markets close in 4 hours 50 minutes

$ 21.25 bn growth in Box Office Market in Movies & Entertainment | Technavio

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The box office market in the movies & entertainment industry is poised to grow by USD 21.25 billion during 2021-2025. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the box office market will progress at a CAGR of 21.78%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Attractive Opportunities with Box Office Market by Genre and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment.

The increase in number of movie screens, the surging success of movies due to the increasing use of animation, and growing international collaboration in filmmaking will offer immense growth opportunities. In addition, the surging construction of green data centers, the growing use of free cooling techniques, and infrastructure innovations are some of the most prominent trends anticipated to influence the market's growth positively during the next few years.

Box Office Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Box Office Market is segmented as below:

  • Geography

  • Genre

Box Office Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Amblin Partners, AMC Networks Inc., AT and T Inc., Comcast Corp., Lantern Entertainment, Sony Corp., MGM Resorts International, Lions Gate Entertainment Corp., ViacomCBS Inc., and Walt Disney Co. are some of the major market participants. To help businesses improve their market position and leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the box office market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

The report also covers the following areas:

  • Box Office Market size

  • Box Office Market trends

  • Box Office Market industry analysis

Related Reports:

Post Production Market by Application, Technique, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Secondary Tickets Market by Event Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Event Tickets Market by Source, Event Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Live Music Market by Revenue, Genre, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Box Office Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist box office market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the box office market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the box office market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of box office market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Genre

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Genre

  • Action and adventure - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Comedy - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Animation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Genre

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Amblin Partners

  • AMC Networks Inc.

  • AT and T Inc.

  • Comcast Corp.

  • Lantern Entertainment

  • Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.

  • MGM Resorts International

  • Sony Corp.

  • ViacomCBS Inc.

  • Walt Disney Co.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: https://www.technavio.com/report/box-office-market-industry-analysis

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/-21-25-bn-growth-in-box-office-market-in-movies--entertainment--technavio-301361145.html

SOURCE Technavio

