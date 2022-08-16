U.S. markets open in 4 hours 14 minutes

At 21.28% CAGR, Data-Centric Security Market to reach USD 18.43 Billion by 2029 – Key Initiatives, Growth Drivers, Top Leaders, Key Regions, Size and Share Analysis - Adroit Market Research

Adroit Market Research
·5 min read
Adroit Market Research
Adroit Market Research

Data-Centric Security market is driven by rising end-user data security concerns, compliance mandates, the looming fear of data breaches, shift from office to virtual cloud for collaboration and rising threat vectors.

Dallas,Texas, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Data-Centric Security market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 21.28% and reach a market value of USD 18.43 Billion in 2029.

The global data-centric security market is driven by the production of huge datasets and widespread cloud technology across the globe. Security systems in which data is considered a reliable and valuable source apart from networks and servers are said to be data-centric security systems. Owing to the expanding use of digital information across several sectors, there arises a high demand for the global data-centric security market. A powerful and technologically updated security system prevents the leakage of data. A strong data security system enables businesses to maintain their reputation and increase revenue. The excessive emphasis to protect industry data has led to significant growth of the global data-centric security market. Data-centric security systems prevent hackers from exploiting company data.

Request a pdf brochure @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2016

Based on deployment, the data-centric security market can be classified into on-premise and cloud systems. Cloud-based security system holds a greater proportion of the worldwide market due to the simplified installation process and minimal operational costs involved. Several industries have cloud-based security systems due to the vast storage availability. On account of application, the data-centric security system can be broadly classified into data protection, governance and auditing.

Global Data-Centric Security Market Scope:

Study Period

2019-2029

Market Size in 2029

USD 18.43 Billion

Segment Covered

By Component, By Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Industry, Regions

By Component Covered

software & solution professional services

By Deployment Mode Covered

on-premise, on-cloud

Industry Covered

BFSI, government, defense, healthcare, IT, telecommunication, retail, others

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America

Key Players Profiled

IBM, NetApp, Informatica, Concentric.ai, Infogix, Dathena, Secupi, Nucleus Cyber, SealPath, NextLabs, Lepide, BIGID, HelpSystems, Securiti, Digital Guardian, Netwrix, Egnyte, Protegrity, Fasoo, PKWARE, Imperva & among others.


Purchase a single user copy @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/researchreport/purchase/2016

Several industries including healthcare, technology, BFSI and government bodies utilize the security system for protection purposes thus contributing to global data-centric security market growth. The rise in data breaches is adding to the expansion of the worldwide data-centric security market. The Healthcare industry holds the major part of the global data-centric security system market due to the need of protecting huge medical data and patient databases. Likewise, there is wide utilization of data security systems in the BFSI segment to prevent data breaches.

Moreover, some highly advanced innovations and updates by primary market players have significantly contributed to the growth of the global data-centric security market. In May 2021 DatAdvantage cloud was launched by Varonis Systems as a solution that better analyzes security risks for SaaS applications and data cloud repositories. In February 2021 Lepdle collaborated with Atakama to focus on data security. There has been a sharp rise in the worldwide data-centric security market due to recent mergers and technological developments.

The global data-centric security market is spread across several geographies including Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, Middle-East and South America. North America holds the largest market share due to the tremendous emphasis on extreme-security standards and an increase in cyber-attacks. The growth of cloud technology and being a major industry hub significantly contributes to regional market growth. Moreover, several rules and regulations had been imposed by the government on the maintenance of security standards which add to the market growth.

North America is the hub of the primary market players in this segment.  The Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in this segment due to increased industrialization and continuous technological developments. Extensive use of mobile devices and widespread cloud technology adaptations significantly boost the data-centric security market.

Browse the full report with Table of Contents and List of Figures @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-toc/2016

Major Points from Table of Contents:
1.    Introduction
2.    Research Methodology
3.    Market Outlook
4.    Data-Centric Security Market by Component, 2019-2029 (USD Billion)
5.    Data-Centric Security Market Deployment Mode Overview, 2019-2029 (USD Billion)
6.    Data-Centric Security Market Organization Size Overview, 2019-2029 (USD Billion)
7.    Data-Centric Security Market Industry Overview, 2019-2029 (USD Billion)
8.    Data-Centric Security Market by Region 20189-2029 (USD Billion)
9.    Competitive Landscape
10.   Company Profiles
11.   Appendix

Access research repository of Upcoming Reports @ https://adroitmarketresearch.com/upcoming.html  

About Us:
Adroit Market Research is a global business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.

Contact Us:
Ryan Johnson
Account Manager - Global
3131 McKinney Ave Ste 600
Dallas, TX 75204
Email ID: sales@adroitmarketresearch.com
Phone No.: +1-9726644514, +91-9665341414
Connect with us: Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn


