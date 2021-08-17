$21.3 Million in Class Action Settlements Approved for Distribution for Lithium Ion Battery Price-Fixing

TORONTO, Aug. 17, 2021 /CNW/ - Siskinds LLP, Sotos LLP, Camp Fiorante Matthews Mogerman and Belleau Lapointe, s.e.n.c.r.l. announced today court approval of a protocol for the distribution of settlement funds in the Canadian lithium-ion batteries (LIBs) price-fixing class action. The class action alleges price-fixing in the market for LIBs and certain products containing LIBs (LIB Products). The class action was commenced in 2013.

Settlements totalling $21.3 million have been reached with seven defendant groups. The settled defendants do not admit any wrongdoing or liability. The Ontario and Québec courts approved the settlements and a protocol for distribution of settlement funds.

"The settlements represent significant recovery for Canadian consumers and businesses," said Linda J. Visser of Siskinds LLP in London. "We encourage affected Canadians to apply for settlement benefits to recover money they should never have been charged in the first place. We have designed a claims process that is easy to use – particularly for consumers."

Anyone who purchased LIBs or LIB Products in Canada between January 1, 2000 and January 1, 2012 is eligible to claim settlement benefits. Individuals can claim for undocumented purchases. Subject to further court order, undocumented claims will be paid $20. Claims can be filed online at https://batteriessettlement.ca/ on or before December 17, 2021. More information about the settlements, the distribution of settlement funds and the claims process can be found online at https://batteriessettlement.ca/ or by calling the claims administrator at 1-866-726-4080.

About Class Counsel

Siskinds LLP is a pioneer in class action lawsuits and has been recognized as a top-tier Canadian firm by the Chambers and Partners, a global legal review organization, in their 2021 guide. The class actions team, comprised of 25 lawyers in Ontario and Quebec, act exclusively for plaintiffs. Learn more about Siskinds at www.siskinds.com.

CFM is a boutique law firm based in Vancouver specializing in class actions, aviation accident litigation and product liability litigation, on behalf of plaintiffs. Learn more about CFM at www.cfmlawyers.ca.

Belleau Lapointe is a boutique law firm based in Montréal specializing in class actions on behalf of plaintiffs and in commercial litigation. Learn more about Belleau Lapointe at www.belleaulapointe.com.

Sotos Class Actions is a recognized leader in class action litigation in Canada. Sotos Class Actions' team take on complex and challenging class actions across all industries and prosecute them to conclusion. Learn more about Sotos LLP at https://sotosclassactions.com/cases.

