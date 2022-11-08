U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,828.11
    +21.31 (+0.56%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,160.83
    +333.83 (+1.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,616.20
    +51.68 (+0.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,808.93
    -0.88 (-0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.85
    -0.06 (-0.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,714.00
    -2.00 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    21.44
    -0.06 (-0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0070
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1260
    -0.0880 (-2.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1536
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.5050
    -0.1580 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,519.04
    -2,060.56 (-10.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    429.95
    -31.96 (-6.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,306.14
    +6.15 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,908.13
    +36.02 (+0.13%)
     

With 21.5% of CAGR Global Cleaning Robot Market is Expected to Hit US$25.9 Billion by 2027 - Report by MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.
·7 min read
MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.
MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.

Chicago, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The report "Cleaning Robot Market  by Type, Product (Floor Cleaning Robots, Lawn Cleaning Robots, Pool Cleaning Robots, Window Cleaning Robots), Operation Mode (Self-driven, Remote Controlled), Sales Channel, Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2027", Growing penetration of AI and IoT in household appliances, increasing improvements in vacuum cleaners such as compact size and self-charging capability and surging need for disinfecting robots in healthcare facilities are factors expected to boost the growth of the cleaning robot market in the next five years. However, lower penetration of obstacle avoidance technology in cleaning robots and perceiving unstructured human environment for cleaning robots are projected to be the key challenges and restraining factors for the industry players.

[249 Pages Report] The Cleaning Robot Market insights is projected to grow from USD 9.8 Billion in 2022 to USD 25.9 Billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.5% during the forecast period.”

Key players in the Cleaning Robot

  • iRobot Corporation (US),

  • Ecovacs Robotics Co., Ltd (China),

  • Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea),

  • Xiaomi (China),

  • Roborock (China) among others

iRobot Corporation is one of the prominent players in designing and developing robots for the robotic and consumer products industries. The company’s products are used in connected homes and advanced cleaning, mapping and navigation, human–robot interaction, and physical solutions. iRobot Corporation provides a practical and valuable robot named Roomba for vacuuming and Braava for mopping. Large-scale utilization of these robots has enabled their penetration into millions of households across the world. Additionally, the company has also reinforced its cloud connectivity through Amazon Web Services along with a Home Knowledge Cloud that supports over-the-air delivery of new features and functions quickly and cost-effectively. Furthermore, the company faces competition from firms that principally focus on robotic cleaning, such as Ecovacs Robotics Co., Ltd, Roborock, Vorwerk & Co. KG, and iLife.

Ask for PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=22726569

Browse in-depth TOC on "Cleaning Robot"

164 – Tables
69 – Figures
249 – Pages

Ecovacs Robotics Co., Ltd is a Chinese technology company engaged in developing in-home robotic appliances. The company was founded in 1998 as an original equipment manufacturer of vacuum cleaners under the name TEK Electrical Company. Ecovacs Robotics Co., Ltd designs and supplies robots for cleaning (home and industrial), air-purification, security and surveillance, and in-store sales assistance. Ecovacs Robotics Co., Ltd has a strong R&D network that enables long-term investments in technology related to home robotics. The company specializes in manufacturing different types of products such as robotic household cleaners, window cleaning robots, service robots, air purifying robots, vacuuming robots, floor cleaning robots, and home automation products. The company’s product line pertaining to home robotics is segmented into three categories: DEEBOT floor cleaners, WINBOT window cleaners, and ATMOBOT mobile air cleaners and humidifiers. The major products offered by Ecovacs Robotics Co., Ltd comprise DEEBOT, a floor-cleaning robot; WINBOT, a window-cleaning robot; ATMOBOT, an air-purifying robot; and BENEBOT, a business service assistance robot. These intelligent robotic solutions serve the company’s clients with smart solutions for cleaning, security, and surveillance across 60 countries

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=22726569

Cleaning Robot Market Dynamics

Drivers: Growing penetration of AI and IoT in household appliances

The development of AI and IoT has provided new avenues for robots to interact and work with humans. Also, the development and evolution of MEMS (micro-electromechanical systems) and sensors and enhancements in visualization technologies have improved the efficiency and accuracy of robots. The growth in the cleaning robot market is led by innovation and modernization in the field of robotics.

Technological advancements and research activities have led to the development of cleaning robots, helping humans perform mundane tasks. In addition to this, technological advancements in manufacturing, sensors, and visualization equipment have further resulted in low-cost cleaning robots that are specialized to carry out cleaning. The development of IoT and wireless technologies has given users the power to control robots using remotes or smartphones. A user can schedule a cleaning phase without being present in the house. Such improvements and flexibility are boosting the cleaning robot market growth. The compatibility and integration of cleaning robots with smart speakers such as Amazon Echo and Google Home and virtual assistants such as Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant, among others have further increased the automation of these devices. Furthermore, companies such as Dyson (UK), iRobot Corporation (US), and Neato Robotics, Inc. (US) are also offering Wi-Fi-connected cleaning robots in the market further integrating the cleaning robots into the smart home network.

Restraints: Higher cost of personal cleaning robots

A cleaning robot is costlier than a traditional vacuum cleaner, which makes it less affordable for residential use. People from emerging economies such as India and China still rely on professional services, labor, or traditional vacuum cleaner machines for cleaning purposes. The price of a cleaning robot in 2021 was in the range of USD 250 to USD 999 and above. In 2021, the GDP per capita of India, China, and Brazil was USD 2277.43, USD 12556.33, and USD 7518.83, respectively. In developing countries, only a small segment of people can afford cleaning robots, additionally, the penetration and consumer awareness of this type of technology are lower due to their high costs, compared to developed economies of Europe and the Americas, which is posing a restraint for the growth of cleaning robot companies to commercialize their products in these regions. Thus, the high costs of cleaning robots are restraint in the growth of the cleaning robot market.

Opportunities: Proliferation of cleaning robots in industrial applications

In the commercial and industrial sectors, cleaning is done on a large scale, and cleaning robot market help in saving labor costs, which, in turn, is helping the companies involved in these sectors to cut down on operation costs. This will further add an opportunity for cleaning robot manufacturers to accelerate their scope in new applications such as the industrial sector. Such robots are now involved in steel-cleaning operations, including high-pressure washing & cleaning and hydro blasting. The robots can be used in the maritime industry for cleaning/blasting vessels, the oil & gas sector to clean storage tanks, and industrial plants to clean metal structures. New advancements would help in enhancing cleaning robots for new applications. This would help replace manual labor and save time and cost.

Challenges: Lower penetration of obstacle avoidance technology in cleaning robots

The demand for cleaning robot market has drastically increased post-pandemic. The adoption of cleaning robots in the residential sector has been one of the key drivers for the market. These robots are laced with high-end technologies and offer multiple functions. Yet, they get blocked by the simplest and basic obstacles in houses. This is due to the lower penetration of obstacle avoidance technology in cleaning robots. As the market further expands, the demand for obstacle avoidance technology may increase and manufacturers would be forced to offer this technology leading to higher prices. This is a challenge for the market, which is expected to have a low impact and is expected to be removed within the next few years.

Related Reports:

Industrial Robotics Market

Top Robotics Market

Service Robotics Market

CONTACT: About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve. MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com


Recommended Stories

  • BlackBerry to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

    BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) (TSX: BB) today announced it will participate in the following investor conferences in November 2022:

  • 2 Top Growth Stocks That Could Double Your Money in 2023, According to Wall Street

    Some Wall Street analysts say these growth stocks could produce triple-digit returns in the next year.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Popped Tuesday Morning

    The catalyst that sent the semiconductor specialist higher was news that the company had created an alternative chip to comply with the U.S. export ban to China. Nvidia has developed a new high-end processor for customers in China, following a U.S. government export ban announced back in August. The newly designed graphics processing unit (GPU), dubbed the A800, has been modified to meet to new restrictions, while still providing users with ample processing power.

  • How Should Intel Navigate the Coming Storms?

    7investing CEO Simon Erickson discusses what the upcoming challenges for Intel will mean for investors in the stock market.

  • 4 Reasons DigitalOcean Stock Is a Screaming Buy After Its Third-Quarter Earnings Beat

    Cloud computing specialist DigitalOcean Holdings (NYSE: DOCN) released its third-quarter earnings report yesterday, beating analysts' estimates on the top and bottom lines. Here are four reasons this growth stock is worth buying right now. Tech titans like Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure dominate the cloud computing industry.

  • Nvidia Offers Alternative Chip for China to Clear U.S. Export Hurdles

    The new graphics-processing chip, branded the A800, replaces the A100, a chip widely used in servers and AI applications by Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu.

  • YouTube Makes a TikTok-Like Change (You May Hate it)

    Since its release in 2016, the quick-byte social media app known as TikTok has completely changed the landscape of social media. Meta Platforms seems to agree and has added its own alternative to TikTok called Reels. Google subsidiary YouTube also has its own short-form video content called Shorts.

  • Apple wants to get rid of ‘Hey Siri’, report claims

    Apple wants to get rid of the famous ‘Hey Siri’ phrase, according to a new report. The change would allow people to wake up their phone with just a word, bringing it in line with competitors such as Alexa. The changes could come along with other improvements to Siri, such as better integration with other apps and services.

  • Microsoft faces new EU antitrust complaint on cloud computing practices

    Microsoft faces a new antitrust complaint over its cloud computing practices as trade group CISPE, whose members include Amazon, took its grievance to European Union antitrust regulators on Wednesday. CISPE has alleged that Microsoft's new contractual terms imposed on Oct. 1 together with other practices are irreparably damaging the European cloud computing ecosystem.

  • InterDigital Bags Grant For 5 Horizon Europe 6G Flagship Projects

    InterDigital, Inc (NASDAQ: IDCC), a mobile and video technology research and development company, won funding to support five Horizon Europe 6G Flagship research projects. Specifically, the five flagship projects include 6G-XR, CENTRIC, PREDICT-6G, 6G-BRICKS, and 6G-SHINE, each uniquely dedicated to enabling revolutionary technology advancement and experimental infrastructures in 6G. The flagship projects are part of a portfolio of 35 research, innovation, and trial projects curated by the EU's

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch As Wall Street Eyes 2023 Corporate Budgets

    Cybersecurity stocks have underperformed vs. the S&P 500. But cloud security companies may be better positioned as corporate budgets tighten.

  • Apple Stock’s Safe-Haven Status at Risk as Headwinds Mount

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s status as a relative haven in this year’s bear market is under threat amid growing concern that iPhone sales are weakening, portending further declines for technology stocks more broadly. Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackElon Musk Tells Twitter Followers to Vote for a Republican CongressCZ's Binance to Buy Rival FTX After Sam Bankman-Fried Faces Liquidity CrunchPutin's Elite Tremble as Hardliners Call for ‘Stalinist’ Steps

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch As Cloud Computing Plays Bigger Role

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change as smartphone apps, enterprise services and the metaverse develop over time.

  • Covid Surge Tempers Hopes ‘IPhone City’ Lockdown Will Lift Soon

    (Bloomberg) -- Covid cases have more than doubled in the central Chinese city of Zhengzhou, dampening hopes that authorities will lift a lockdown of the area surrounding the world’s largest iPhone factory.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackElon Musk Tells Twitter Followers to Vote for a Republican CongressElon Musk Walks Back on Twitter Job Cuts, Blue Checks in Second WeekTwitter Fires More Than 90% of India Staff, Leaving Just a DozenBillions in Capit

  • Nvidia offers new chip alternative following U.S. restrictions against exports to China

    Nvidia said the new graphics-processing chip, branded the A800, meets U.S. restrictions on chips that can be exported to China under new rules rolled out last month. The chip went into production in the third quarter, the company said.

  • Pinnacle Financial Partners opens innovation-focused branch in Amazon tower

    The center marks Pinnacle’s first presence in the Nashville Yards development, which will eventually house Pinnacle’s headquarters and a full-service Pinnacle branch in the tower across the street.

  • Microsoft's $69 billion Activision bid faces EU antitrust probe

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Microsoft may have to offer concessions to address EU antitrust concerns about its $69 billion bid for "Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard after regulators opened a full-scale investigation on Tuesday and warned about the impact of the deal. The U.S. software company, which announced the deal in January, is betting Activision's stable of games will help it compete better with leaders Tencent and Sony, with the latter critical of the deal. "The Commission's preliminary investigation shows that the transaction may significantly reduce competition on the markets for the distribution of console and PC video games, including multigame subscription services and/or cloud game streaming services, and for PC operating systems," the European Commission said in a statement.

  • Exclusive-Nvidia offers new advanced chip for China that meets U.S. export controls

    OAKLAND, Calif. (Reuters) -U.S. chip maker Nvidia Corp is offering a new advanced chip in China that meets recent export control rules aimed at keeping cutting-edge technology out of China's hands, the company confirmed on Monday. Nvidia responded to Reuters' reporting that Chinese computer sellers are advertising products with the new chip. The chip, called the A800, represents the first reported effort by a U.S. semiconductor company to create advanced processors for China that follow new U.S. trade rules.

  • Is Cisco Stock A Buy Or Is Rival Arista Networks The Better Option?

    The outlook for CSCO stock depends on trends for cloud computing, plus corporate and telecom networks amid the shift to remote work.

  • The Morning After: Is the Surface Laptop 5 worth your money?

    The Rivian's R1S gets put through its paces, Airbnb combats sticker shock and the latest Twitter drama.