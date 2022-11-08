With 21.5% of CAGR Global Cleaning Robot Market is Expected to Hit US$25.9 Billion by 2027 - Report by MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.

Chicago, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The report " Cleaning Robot Market by Type, Product (Floor Cleaning Robots, Lawn Cleaning Robots, Pool Cleaning Robots, Window Cleaning Robots), Operation Mode (Self-driven, Remote Controlled), Sales Channel, Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2027", Growing penetration of AI and IoT in household appliances, increasing improvements in vacuum cleaners such as compact size and self-charging capability and surging need for disinfecting robots in healthcare facilities are factors expected to boost the growth of the cleaning robot market in the next five years. However, lower penetration of obstacle avoidance technology in cleaning robots and perceiving unstructured human environment for cleaning robots are projected to be the key challenges and restraining factors for the industry players.

[249 Pages Report] The Cleaning Robot Market insights is projected to grow from USD 9.8 Billion in 2022 to USD 25.9 Billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.5% during the forecast period.”

Key players in the Cleaning Robot

iRobot Corporation (US),

Ecovacs Robotics Co., Ltd (China),

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea),

Xiaomi (China),

Roborock (China) among others

iRobot Corporation is one of the prominent players in designing and developing robots for the robotic and consumer products industries. The company’s products are used in connected homes and advanced cleaning, mapping and navigation, human–robot interaction, and physical solutions. iRobot Corporation provides a practical and valuable robot named Roomba for vacuuming and Braava for mopping. Large-scale utilization of these robots has enabled their penetration into millions of households across the world. Additionally, the company has also reinforced its cloud connectivity through Amazon Web Services along with a Home Knowledge Cloud that supports over-the-air delivery of new features and functions quickly and cost-effectively. Furthermore, the company faces competition from firms that principally focus on robotic cleaning, such as Ecovacs Robotics Co., Ltd, Roborock, Vorwerk & Co. KG, and iLife.

Ecovacs Robotics Co., Ltd is a Chinese technology company engaged in developing in-home robotic appliances. The company was founded in 1998 as an original equipment manufacturer of vacuum cleaners under the name TEK Electrical Company. Ecovacs Robotics Co., Ltd designs and supplies robots for cleaning (home and industrial), air-purification, security and surveillance, and in-store sales assistance. Ecovacs Robotics Co., Ltd has a strong R&D network that enables long-term investments in technology related to home robotics. The company specializes in manufacturing different types of products such as robotic household cleaners, window cleaning robots, service robots, air purifying robots, vacuuming robots, floor cleaning robots, and home automation products. The company’s product line pertaining to home robotics is segmented into three categories: DEEBOT floor cleaners, WINBOT window cleaners, and ATMOBOT mobile air cleaners and humidifiers. The major products offered by Ecovacs Robotics Co., Ltd comprise DEEBOT, a floor-cleaning robot; WINBOT, a window-cleaning robot; ATMOBOT, an air-purifying robot; and BENEBOT, a business service assistance robot. These intelligent robotic solutions serve the company’s clients with smart solutions for cleaning, security, and surveillance across 60 countries

Cleaning Robot Market Dynamics

Drivers: Growing penetration of AI and IoT in household appliances

The development of AI and IoT has provided new avenues for robots to interact and work with humans. Also, the development and evolution of MEMS (micro-electromechanical systems) and sensors and enhancements in visualization technologies have improved the efficiency and accuracy of robots. The growth in the cleaning robot market is led by innovation and modernization in the field of robotics.

Technological advancements and research activities have led to the development of cleaning robots, helping humans perform mundane tasks. In addition to this, technological advancements in manufacturing, sensors, and visualization equipment have further resulted in low-cost cleaning robots that are specialized to carry out cleaning. The development of IoT and wireless technologies has given users the power to control robots using remotes or smartphones. A user can schedule a cleaning phase without being present in the house. Such improvements and flexibility are boosting the cleaning robot market growth. The compatibility and integration of cleaning robots with smart speakers such as Amazon Echo and Google Home and virtual assistants such as Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant, among others have further increased the automation of these devices. Furthermore, companies such as Dyson (UK), iRobot Corporation (US), and Neato Robotics, Inc. (US) are also offering Wi-Fi -connected cleaning robots in the market further integrating the cleaning robots into the smart home network.

Restraints: Higher cost of personal cleaning robots

A cleaning robot is costlier than a traditional vacuum cleaner, which makes it less affordable for residential use. People from emerging economies such as India and China still rely on professional services, labor, or traditional vacuum cleaner machines for cleaning purposes. The price of a cleaning robot in 2021 was in the range of USD 250 to USD 999 and above. In 2021, the GDP per capita of India, China, and Brazil was USD 2277.43, USD 12556.33, and USD 7518.83, respectively. In developing countries, only a small segment of people can afford cleaning robots, additionally, the penetration and consumer awareness of this type of technology are lower due to their high costs, compared to developed economies of Europe and the Americas, which is posing a restraint for the growth of cleaning robot companies to commercialize their products in these regions. Thus, the high costs of cleaning robots are restraint in the growth of the cleaning robot market.

Opportunities: Proliferation of cleaning robots in industrial applications

In the commercial and industrial sectors, cleaning is done on a large scale, and cleaning robot market help in saving labor costs, which, in turn, is helping the companies involved in these sectors to cut down on operation costs. This will further add an opportunity for cleaning robot manufacturers to accelerate their scope in new applications such as the industrial sector. Such robots are now involved in steel-cleaning operations, including high-pressure washing & cleaning and hydro blasting. The robots can be used in the maritime industry for cleaning/blasting vessels, the oil & gas sector to clean storage tanks, and industrial plants to clean metal structures. New advancements would help in enhancing cleaning robots for new applications. This would help replace manual labor and save time and cost.

Challenges: Lower penetration of obstacle avoidance technology in cleaning robots

The demand for cleaning robot market has drastically increased post-pandemic. The adoption of cleaning robots in the residential sector has been one of the key drivers for the market. These robots are laced with high-end technologies and offer multiple functions. Yet, they get blocked by the simplest and basic obstacles in houses. This is due to the lower penetration of obstacle avoidance technology in cleaning robots. As the market further expands, the demand for obstacle avoidance technology may increase and manufacturers would be forced to offer this technology leading to higher prices. This is a challenge for the market, which is expected to have a low impact and is expected to be removed within the next few years.

