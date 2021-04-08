$ 21.76 Billion Expected in Household Appliance Market | Key Vendors, Drivers, Trends, and Market Forecast for New Normal |Technavio
NEW YORK, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global household appliance market is set to grow by USD 21.76 bn, progressing at a CAGR of almost 1% during 2020-2024. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AB Electrolux, Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Midea Group Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Transform SR Brands LLC, and Whirlpool Corp. are some of the major market participants. Product innovation and advancement will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Household Appliance Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Household Appliance Market is segmented as below:
Product
Distribution channel
Geography
Learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample report:
https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44899
Household Appliance Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the household appliance market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include AB Electrolux, Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Midea Group Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Transform SR Brands LLC, and Whirlpool Corp.
The report also covers the following areas:
Household Appliance Market size
Household Appliance Market trends
Household Appliance Market industry analysis
Market trends such as the increased adoption of integrated smart home technology is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market.
Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:
Global Smart Connected Cooking Appliances Market - Global smart connected cooking appliances market is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Receive an Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Smart Kitchen Appliance Market - Global smart kitchen appliance market is segmented by product (smart large cooking appliance, smart refrigerator, smart small cooking appliance, and smart dishwasher), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).
Receive an Exclusive Free Sample Report
Household Appliance Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
Detailed information on factors that will assist household appliance market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the household appliance market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the household appliance market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of household appliance market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
Five forces summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
Market segments
Comparison by Product
Major household appliances - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Small household appliances - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
Market segments
Comparison by Distribution channel
Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
AB Electrolux
Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd.
Hitachi Ltd.
LG Electronics Inc.
Midea Group Co. Ltd.
Panasonic Corp.
Robert Bosch GmbH
Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
Transform SR Brands LLC
Whirlpool Corp.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/household-appliance-market-industry-analysis
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/-21-76-billion-expected-in-household-appliance-market--key-vendors-drivers-trends-and-market-forecast-for-new-normal-technavio-301264598.html
SOURCE Technavio