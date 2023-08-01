At €21.80, Is HAEMATO AG (ETR:HAEK) Worth Looking At Closely?

While HAEMATO AG (ETR:HAEK) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the XTRA. As a small cap stock, which tends to lack high analyst coverage, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Let’s examine HAEMATO’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is HAEMATO Still Cheap?

Great news for investors – HAEMATO is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that HAEMATO’s ratio of 13.91x is below its peer average of 22.99x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Healthcare industry. What’s more interesting is that, HAEMATO’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will HAEMATO generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with a relatively muted profit growth of 4.9% expected over the next couple of years, growth doesn’t seem like a key driver for a buy decision for HAEMATO, at least in the short term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Even though growth is relatively muted, since HAEK is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on HAEK for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy HAEK. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed assessment.

If you'd like to know more about HAEMATO as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for HAEMATO and we think they deserve your attention.

