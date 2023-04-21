In this article, we will take a look at the 21 best smelling colognes for men. If you want to see more colognes in this selection, go to the 5 Best Smelling Colognes For Men.

According to a report by Grand View Research, the size of the perfume industry stood at $50.85 billion in 2022. The perfume industry is set to expand at an average growth rate of 5.9% during the 2023 to 2030 period and reach a size of $80.16 billion. The growth of the perfume industry can be attributed to numerous factors, such as a growing emphasis on personal grooming and the rising demand for both youthful and exotic scents. Additionally, manufacturers are expanding their product lines to cater to a wider audience, further attracting more consumers. The growth of urban areas, expanding populations, and competitive marketing tactics are propelling the demand for perfumes.

To improve consumer experiences, manufacturers are prioritizing the creation of innovative and high-quality fragrance solutions. This involves the incorporation of potent oils and flavours to extend the fragrance's shelf-life and eliminate odours. Companies are making use of artificial intelligence technology to launch new fragrance solutions. For example, Sephora, LVMH introduced ‘MAISON 21G’ in April 2021, an AI-driven solution that allows the personalization of scents. Moreover, the widespread use of online retail platforms is expected to drive global product demand by offering consumers a vast selection of fragrances and greater convenience.

Competitive Landscape of the Perfume Market

In the future, the North American region is expected to hold a significant share of the perfume market due to a growing demand for luxury consumer goods. In 2020, the market size in this region was valued at $10.50 billion. Meanwhile, within the Asia Pacific region, China is expected to hold a significant share of the global perfume market. This is due to the increasing purchasing power among Chinese consumers who prefer premium brand scents. The premium segment of the perfume industry is expected to observe the fastest growth. Leading companies in the industry are placing greater emphasis on providing natural fragrances in their premium product lines, driven by growing concerns among consumers regarding allergies and harmful ingredients present in synthetic fragrances. As the premium segment offers greater flexibility for innovation, it is expected to give a boost to product revenues in the near future.

The fragrances and perfumes industry is competitive, with both international and regional competitors vying for market share. Dominating the market are major players such as Chanel SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (EPA:MC), Christian Dior SE (EPA:CDI), and Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI), who employ various strategies like product diversification, AI-powered solutions, and acquisitions to maintain their dominant position. However, small players also occupy a significant portion of the market, manufacturing various personal care products. Companies are competing on different aspects, including price levels, product offerings, and marketing activities, in order to gain a competitive advantage.

Our Methodology

We first carried out in-depth market research to determine the most popular and highly rated colognes for men. We consulted a variety of web resources, including expert opinions from fragrance enthusiasts, customer reviews on e-commerce sites, Reddit threads, and leading publications such as Vogue, GQ, CNN, Esquire, Men’s Heath, US Magazine, and Scent Grail. Our rankings are based on a consensus opinion-based approach and consider factors such as scent longevity, versatility, and overall appeal. A score was assigned to each cologne based on the number of times it appeared on the lists. The colognes have been ranked in ascending order of their aggregated scores across 16 sources. The price listed for each of the colognes is for the 3.4 fluid ounces (100 ml) bottle unless mentioned otherwise.

Best Smelling Colognes For Men

21. Le Male by Jean Paul Gaultier

Insider Monkey Score: 3

Price (4.2 oz): $92.33

Le Male by Jean Paul Gaultier was launched in 1995 and has since become a well-liked scent. Le Male is a fresh and aromatic fragrance that features top notes of mint, lavender, and bergamot, heart notes of cinnamon, cumin, and orange blossom, and base notes of vanilla, tonka bean, and sandalwood. The bottle of Le Male is designed to resemble a masculine torso, with a striped sailor's shirt and a metal canister. The Jean Paul Gaultier brand is majority owned by Barcelona, Spain-based fashion house Puig.

20. Gucci Last Day Of Summer

Insider Monkey Score: 3

Price: $380

Gucci's The Alchemist's Garden - The Last Day of Summer is a unisex fragrance that was launched in 2018. It is part of Gucci's luxury fragrance collection that draws inspiration from ancient alchemy and natural ingredients. The Last Day of Summer is a fresh and floral scent that combines notes of mandarin, magnolia, and jasmine with a base of sandalwood and musk. It is designed to capture the fleeting beauty of summer and the essence of a sun-soaked garden. The bottle is also designed to reflect the alchemical inspiration behind the fragrance, with a vintage-style glass flacon and a gold-toned metal label. Gucci is owned by the French luxury brand Kering SA (EPA:KER).

19. Valentino Uomo Born in Roma

Insider Monkey Score: 4

Price: $107.95

Valentino Uomo Born in Roma is a men's fragrance that was launched in 2019. It is inspired by the modern Valentino man and his Roman heritage. The fragrance is a blend of aromatic and woody notes, with top notes of sage and violet leaf, heart notes of spicy ginger and savoury salt, and base notes of cedarwood and vetiver. The overall effect is a fresh and masculine scent that is both modern and classic. The bottle is designed to evoke the architecture of ancient Rome, with a square shape and silver details. Valentino is owned by Qatari royal-backed investment firm Mayhoola for Investments S.P.C.

18. Prada Luna Rossa Ocean

Insider Monkey Score: 4

Price: $85.00

Prada Luna Rossa Ocean is a men's fragrance that was launched in 2021. It is the latest addition to the Luna Rossa collection by Prada, inspired by the world of sailing and the thrill of competition. The fragrance is a fresh and aquatic scent, with top notes of marine accord and bergamot, heart notes of lavender and clary sage, and base notes of ambroxan and cedarwood. The overall effect is a clean and invigorating scent that captures the essence of the ocean. The bottle is designed to reflect the Luna Rossa collection's distinctive style, with a sleek and modern design featuring a silver metal cap and a navy blue label. The Italian luxury fashion brand is listed on the Frankfurt stock exchange as Prada S.p.A. (PRP.F).

17. Dior Homme

Insider Monkey Score: 4

Price: $120.00

Dior Homme is a men's fragrance that was launched in 2005. It is a modern and sophisticated scent with traditional masculine notes. The fragrance features top notes of lavender and bergamot, heart notes of iris and cocoa, and base notes of amber and vetiver. The overall effect is a rich and sensual scent that is both classic and contemporary. The bottle of Dior Homme has a sleek and minimalist design featuring a black cap and a transparent label. The scent is made by Paris, France-based multinational luxury brand Christian Dior SE (CDI.PA).

16. Maison Martin Margiela 'Replica' Jazz Club

Insider Monkey Score: 4

Price: $160.00

Maison Martin Margiela 'Replica' Jazz Club is a unisex fragrance that was launched in 2013. It is part of Maison Margiela's Replica fragrance line, which is designed to evoke memories of different places and moments in time. Jazz Club is a warm and spicy scent meant to recreate the atmosphere of a New York City jazz club in the 1960s. The fragrance features top notes of pink pepper, neroli, and lemon, heart notes of rum, clary sage, and Java vetiver, and base notes of tobacco leaf, vanilla, and styrax.

15. Blu Atlas Atlantis

Insider Monkey Score: 4

Price: $100

Blu Atlas Atlantis is a men’s fragrance released in 2022 by Hawthorne, California-based skincare company Blu Skin Care LLC. The perfume has a citrusy-fruity feel. The fragrance features top notes of bergamot, lemon, and blackcurrant, heart notes of lavender, clary sage, peach, and apricot, and base notes of orris, oak-moss, violet, ambrette seed, and musk.

14. Yves Saint Laurent Y For Men

Insider Monkey Score: 4

Price: $148.00

Yves Saint Laurent Y For Men is a fragrance that was launched in 2017. The scent is a combination of fresh, spicy, and woody notes that create a modern and sophisticated fragrance. The top notes of the fragrance include bergamot, ginger, and white aldehydes. The base notes include ambergris, incense, fir balsam, and cedarwood, which provide a warm and woody finish to the fragrance. Yves Saint Laurent is a part of the French luxury brand Kering SA (EPA:KER).

13. Tom Ford 'Oud Wood'

Insider Monkey Score: 4

Price: $262.18

Tom Ford 'Oud Wood' is a luxurious and exotic fragrance that was launched in 2007 as part of the Private Blend Collection. The scent is inspired by the rare and precious Oud wood, which is highly valued in the Middle East for its rich and complex aroma. The fragrance opens with top notes of spicy cardamom, warm and woody cypress, and Brazilian rosewood. The heart of the fragrance is composed of rich and smoky oud wood blended with spicy and sweet notes of pepper, nutmeg, and jasmine. The Tom Ford brand was acquired by the Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for a total enterprise value of $2.8 billion in 2022.

12. Gucci – Guilty

Insider Monkey Score: 4

Price (3 oz): $78.08

Gucci – Guilty is a fragrance line by the Italian luxury fashion house Gucci. The line was first introduced in 2010 and has since become an in-demand choice among fragrance enthusiasts. The men's version is a spicy-oriental fragrance that features top notes of lavender and lemon, heart notes of orange flower and neroli, and base notes of cedarwood and patchouli. The Gucci Guilty fragrances are known for their sensual and seductive aromas, making them popular choices for evening wear or special occasions. The fragrances are also packaged in sleek and stylish bottles featuring the iconic Gucci interlocking G logo. Gucci is part of the French luxury brand Kering SA (EPA:KER).

11. Hermes H24

Insider Monkey Score: 5

Price: $69.71

Hermes H24 is a fragrance line by the French luxury fashion house Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (RMS.VI). The line was first introduced in 2021 and quickly gained popularity among fragrance enthusiasts. Hermes H24 features a unique combination of floral and woody notes. The fragrance was created by renowned perfumer Christine Nagel and features top notes of clary sage and narcissus, heart notes of rosewood and geranium, and base notes of Sclarone, Iso E Super, and cedarwood.

10. L'eau d'Issey Pour Homme by Issey Miyake

Insider Monkey Score: 5

Price (4.2 oz): $91.80

L'eau d'Issey Pour Homme by Issey Miyake is a fragrance line by the Japanese fashion designer, Issey Miyake. The line was first introduced in 1994 and has since become a desired choice among fragrance enthusiasts, winning several awards for its unique composition. L'eau d'Issey Pour Homme is a men's fragrance that features a fresh, aquatic scent. The fragrance was created by perfumer Jacques Cavallier and features top notes of yuzu, bergamot, and lemon, heart notes of nutmeg and water lily, and base notes of tobacco, vetiver, and sandalwood. The Issey Miyake brand is owned by Shiseido Company, Limited (4911.T).

9. Paco Rabanne 1 Million

Insider Monkey Score: 5

Price: $66.90

Paco Rabanne 1 Million is a fragrance by the Spanish fashion house Paco Rabanne. The fragrance was first introduced in 2008 and has since become a staple in the world of men's fragrances. 1 Million is a bold and spicy fragrance that features a combination of fruity and floral notes. The fragrance was created by perfumers Christophe Raynaud, Olivier Pescheux, and Michel Girard and features top notes of grapefruit, mint, and blood mandarin, heart notes of cinnamon, rose, and spicy notes, and base notes of leather, amber, and patchouli. The Pacro Rabanne is owned by the Puig group.

8. Jo Malone Wood Sage & Sea Salt Cologne

Insider Monkey Score: 5

Price: $155.00

Jo Malone Wood Sage & Sea Salt Cologne is a unisex fragrance by the British fragrance and cosmetics brand Jo Malone London. The fragrance was first introduced in 2014. Wood Sage & Sea Salt is a fresh and woody fragrance that captures the essence of the British coast. The fragrance was created by perfumer Christine Nagel and features top notes of ambrette seeds and sea salt, heart notes of sage, and base notes of musk, seaweed, and red algae. The Jo Malone brand has been owned by the Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) since 1999.

7. Le Labo Santal 33

Insider Monkey Score: 6

Price: $310.00

Le Labo Santal 33 is a unisex fragrance by the New York-based fragrance brand Le Labo. The fragrance was first introduced in 2011 and has since become one of the brand's most famous scents. Santal 33 is a warm and woody fragrance that features a combination of spicy and floral notes. The fragrance was created by perfumers Frank Voelkl and Daphne Bugey and features top notes of cardamom, iris, and violet, heart notes of Australian sandalwood, papyrus, cedarwood, and base notes of leather, amber, and musk. Le Labo is another brand on our list of the best-smelling colognes for men owned by the Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

6. Boss Bottled by Hugo Boss

Insider Monkey Score: 7

Price: $88.90

Boss Bottled by Hugo Boss is a well-appreciated men's fragrance by the Metzingen, Germany-based luxury fashion house, Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.DE). The fragrance was introduced in 1998. Boss Bottled is a warm and spicy fragrance that features a combination of fruity and woody notes. The fragrance was created by perfumer Annick Menardo and features top notes of apple and citrus, heart notes of geranium, cinnamon, and cloves, and base notes of sandalwood, vetiver, and cedarwood.

In addition to Boss Bottled by Hugo Boss, products by LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (EPA:MC), Christian Dior SE (EPA:CDI), and Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) are also amongst some of the best-smelling colognes for men.

