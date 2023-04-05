19 Dollar Store Items That Give You the Best Bang for Your Buck

Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

For decades, dollar stores have been winning over American consumers with their ultra-low pricing. After all, there are just some items that don’t require you to pay top dollar.

Even Americans with more money are figuring that out. A 2022 study from data firm Numerator showed that, due to inflation, shopping at dollar stores had risen by 14%, with some of the more well-heeled people turning to the lower-priced retailers.

Not everything, of course, is a great buy. Some dollar store items could be of lesser quality, and other items might be less expensive using your store’s digital coupons. So what items sold at dollar stores are always best buys? And how much do you stand to save shopping there instead of at traditional retailers like Walmart and Target? Let’s explore.

Greeting Cards

“It never fails to amaze me how expensive greeting cards can get at some stores — as much as $6 or more in some cases,” said Julie Ramhold, consumer analyst with DealNews.com. “Instead of shelling out a ton of cash for a card that your recipient will most likely read one time and then toss in the trash, opt for one that’ll cost you around $1.”

With Mother’s Day, Father’s Day and graduation season coming up, the cards can add up fast. Dollar Tree even sells Hallmark greeting cards, special occasions included, for two for $1.

Craft Supplies

Dollar Tree sells a variety of wood and metal craft supplies that serve as the base for all kinds of projects for the crafty people among us. Between the wall hangings, plaques, chalkboards and other things, think of the possibilities.

If you’re planning a wedding, paint the wooden easels in the wedding color and use them as centerpieces by placing a different favorite photo of the couple at each table. Or, use the metal forms to create seasonal wreaths for your home or for gifts – and the dollar stores have flowers and other greenery for the wreaths. You might get so good at it that an Etsy store is in your future.

Seasonal Party Goods

If you’re looking for durable, reusable tablecloths, skip the dollar stores. But if want a one-time table covering for your backyard Memorial Day barbecue, you can’t beat the retailers. Not only can you buy your tablecloth, but add coordinating red, white and blue plates, napkins and other accessories to dress up your table for Memorial Day or Independence Day for $1.25 at Dollar Tree. And when Halloween, Thanksgiving and the winter holidays roll around again, Dollar Tree will have what you need.

Drinkware

“Whether you’re a college student needing to bulk up your drinkware collection or you just need a few specialty glasses, the dollar store is a great place to shop,” Ramhold said. “Plastic glasses are available, but also old-fashioned, daiquiri, rocks, Irish coffee, margarita, brandy, wine, champagne and even dessert shot glasses. You can also find standard water goblets and thick-bottomed glasses as well, plus beer mugs and pilsners.”

Picture Frames

Here are two ways you can go when it comes to framing those vacation photos you want to put on the bookshelf or end table: the department store route or the dollar store route. You can find a black 5-inch by 7-inch from at Kohl’s for about $11 regular price – or for $1.25 at Dollar Tree. You’ll spend way more time looking at the photo than the frame, so why pay department store prices?

Phone Charger Cables

They undoubtedly won’t be the same quality as the phone charger that came with your iPhone or fancy Android model, but a dollar store phone charger can do in a pinch. Did you forget your charger on your weekend getaway? The dollar store charger is a much more economical short-term solution than a pricier one from the electronics store.

Dish Sponges

Your sponges are your go to for those dirty dinner dishes, but just how often do you replace them? Probably not often enough. Since they are a breeding ground for bacteria, the Martha Stewart website advises cleaning them in the dishwasher or microwave to sanitize them, but that isn’t a long-term solution. The home guru recommends disposing of them every two weeks no matter how well you care for them. A two-pack of non-scratch scrub sponges at Dollar Tree costs $1.25. At Target, you’ll pay $2.89 for a three-pack of the store brand.

Helium Mylar Balloons

Dollar Tree sells mylar balloons filled with helium for birthday, other special occasions, get well and more for $1.25. That’s a considerable savings over your local grocery store or flower shop, where they can cost $5 or more each. They’ll stay inflated for weeks, too.

Glass Cutting Boards

Dollar Tree’s compact glass cutting board, about 8 inches on each side, is perfect for small jobs, such as chopping onions. And it costs the store’s standard $1.25 price. Walmart has a name-brand glass board that is bigger – 12 inches by 15 inches – but it also comes with a much bigger price of $11.25.

Pine Cleaner

People have been using all-purpose Pine-Sol for their cleaning needs for years – ever since chemist Harry A. Cole decided to harness the power of the pine forest he lived near in Mississippi during the Great Depression.

A 48-ounce container will cost about $5 at Target, but at Dollar Tree, save big with the generic brand and spend $1.25 for 40 ounces. You’ll often find a bottle with bonus ounces, stretching your savings even farther.

Always Cheaper at Dollar Tree

Along with the above products, take a look at this helpful list of items that are always cheaper at dollar stores (specifically Dollar Tree). Take a look. Even if the difference is less than a dollar, it’s still a savings.

Ajax Dish Soap

Dollar Tree: $1.25 for 14 ounces

Walmart: $1.24 for 12.4 ounces

Cake Pan, 8″

Coffee Filters

Colander

Hair Scrunchies

Large Foil Roasting Pan

Mini Hand Broom & Dust Pan

Mini Level

Pizza Pan, 12″

Jami Farkas contributed to the reporting of this article.

