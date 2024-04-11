$21 million investment at Caddo Port announced with a potential 145 jobs

File photo of The Port water tower in LA Highway 1.

Louisiana Economic Development announced Thursday afternoon that BENTELER Steel/Tube Manufacturing Corporation will be expanding its presence at the Port of Caddo-Bossier. The corporation is a leading global specialist in metal processing and plans to grow with the construction of a new threading facility for hot rolled seamless steel tubes.

The $21 million investment will allow the company to streamline supply chains for customers in the oil and gas, energy and engineering sectors. It expects to create 49 direct new jobs while retaining 347 current positions at its Louisiana operations. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in 96 indirect new jobs, for a total of 145 potential new jobs in the Northwest Region.

“I thank BENTELER for seeing and utilizing Louisiana’s unique business advantages, like our port system and skilled manufacturing workforce, and reaffirming its commitment to our state and our people,” said LED Secretary Susan B. Bourgeois.

BENTELER opened its first U.S. steel tube plant in Shreveport in 2015 and currently manufactures a wide range of products with a focus on Oil Country Tubular Goods. Products produced at the Shreveport site are drill pipe, tubing, line pipe, structural pipe, couplingstock and casing.

Construction is scheduled to begin by the end of April and will be executed in two phases with the second line estimated to be finished by the end of 2026.

“This expansion by BENTELER Steel/Tube demonstrates the company’s commitment to its operation at The Port of Caddo-Bossier,” said Caddo-Bossier Parishes Port Commission President Bill Altimus. “The Caddo-Bossier Port Commission and our support team look forward to working with BENTELER Steel/Tube on this and all future endeavors.”

The city of Shreveport offered BENTELER a competitive incentives package including the comprehensive workforce development solutions of LED FastStart. The company is also expected to participate in the state’s Quality Jobs program.

Story continues

“The City of Shreveport is excited about BENTELER’s announcement of its expansion,” Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux said. “This will add to the effectiveness of BENTELER’s operations and add needed and well-paying jobs to the local economy.”

Construction continues at the Benteler Steel manufacturing project at the Port of Shreveport-Bossier.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: BENTELER Steel's $21 million investment at the Port of Caddo-Bossier announced