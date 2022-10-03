21 products you need if you're always losing things

We all have that friend (or maybe you are that friend): the one who is constantly losing their car keys. The one who never knows where their phone is, and always leaves their wallet at the bar.

If that sounds a little too relatable, here are 18 things on Amazon that will help you stop losing things, from your keys to your car.

1. This cult-favorite tracker

This slick tracker can help you find anything it's attached to.

There's a reason so many people are obsessed with Tile trackers—they're ridiculously good at locating anything you've lost, whether it's your phone or your keys. Fans love that each square has a long battery life and that all you have to do to find your things is press a button on the app and the Tile will ring loudly enough for you to hear it from up to 300 feet away.

2. This smart lock so you don't even need keys

Safe, secure, and stylish all in one.

Sometimes you just have to accept that you will never be the type of person who knows where their keys are. If that's the case, a smart lock—which you can unlock your car with your phone instead of your key fob—could save the day (and your sanity). This smart lock has a ton of great features, including an intuitive, easy app and fast lock/unlock times.

3. This wallet that sticks right onto your phone

It'll fit on almost any phone.

You can hardly keep track of one thing, so how are you expected to keep track of multiple things (like your wallet, earbuds, keys, cash, phone, etc.)? With this convenient pouch, you won't have to. It sticks to the back of your phone so everything is kept in one place. Users say it's very secure and sleek enough that your phone doesn't feel bulky.

4. A clever purse organizer

The insert comes in 12 different colors.

Reviewers say this removable organizer puts an end to endlessly searching through your purse to find your keys, wallet, or anything else you need. There are plenty of different-sized pockets to keep things straight, and even a key hook to hold your keys.

5. This tracker that every pet owner needs

Find Fido in seconds.

Whistle clips onto your dog's collar so you can track their location on your phone every minute of the day. Thousands of pet parents have given this upgraded subscription model glowing reviews for its incredible accuracy and ease of use. Plus, reviewers say the battery can last for up to 20 days before it needs to be charged.

6. The most eye-catching keychain you can find

You won't be able to miss your keys with this oversized pouf.

Who needs high-tech key finders, when you can just make them impossible to miss with a giant pom pom? According to happy customers, this fuzzy key ring (which is 4.5 inches in diameter) is super soft and well-made, so it's well worth the very affordable price. One woman even said she got so many compliments on it, she ended up buying one in every color.

7. An organizer that attaches to your bed

So. Many. Pockets.

I've definitely fallen asleep in the middle of a Netflix binge only to wake up groggy with my phone, glasses, and remote all in hiding. If you’re too lazy to get out of bed but still tired of losing things in it, this clip-on caddy is a great solution. Customers say it's well-made and spacious and they love that it even has a water bottle holder.

8. These clips to prevent lost socks

Keep your socks locked from washer to dryer to drawer.

Everyone knows that the dryer is where socks go to die (or at least mysteriously vanish). But these little locks can hold your socks together. Users like that they make sorting and putting away laundry much easier and that they're extremely secure. The locks even keep their grip on your socks throughout each wash and dry cycle.

9. A phone case you can wear on your wrist

Now your phone can literally be an extension of your hand.

You lay your phone down everywhere, from restaurant tables to your car seat, so it's only natural that sometimes you forget to pick it up. This wristlet case can help you find your phone before you even lose it, and reviewers say that it's sturdy and good quality and even has a built-in screen protector and zippered wallet on the back.

10. A secure container for spare keys

You can fit up to 2 sets of keys inside.

Growing up, my sisters and I locked ourselves out of the house too many times to count. Tired of leaving work to let us in, our parents hid this magnetic spare key container underneath the grill. It's convenient, durable, and sticks well to any metal surface.

11. This popular smart speaker to replace your remotes

Hey Alexa, turn on the TV.

Want to change the channel but can’t find the remote? Ask Alexa. Want to call your mom but don't know where your phone is? Ask Alexa.

Our experts' favorite smart speaker can use voice commands to operate tons of hard-to-find gadgets. The Echo was the best speaker we tested because it has so many features—like strong voice recognition from the next room over—and offers stellar sound quality.

12. These colorful key caps

You'll be able to easily tell which key is which based on its color.

When you're frantically searching for your keys in the morning, they blend in so easily with everything else—unless you use these colorful covers. They're highly rated on Amazon because they can stretch to fit most size keys and because the rubber is flexible yet durable, so they can help you keep track of your keys for a long time without cracking or peeling.

13. This genius product for bobby pins

Your stray bobby pins finally have a home.

One of life's great mysteries is where bobby pins disappear to, and how a whole pack can vanish in a week. While we may never know the answer, the HairpinPal can help keep them all in one place with its powerful magnet. Customers claim it's so strong that you can simply hover the holder over your bobby pins to snap them up.

14. A handy strap so you never lose your sunglasses again

Chums come in a variety of fun prints and colors.

Between my purse, car, office, and kitchen counter (and occasionally even the top of my head), I'm never really sure where my sunglasses are. Over 8,000 Amazon shoppers would argue that I need Chums, a handy strap that helps keep sunglasses right where you need them. They say it's lightweight enough to wear every day, yet also sturdy and strong enough that your sunglasses won't slip out.

15. A magnetic holder for your keys

Keep your keys in the cloud.

No hooks, no problem. This key holder uses a simple—yet incredibly strong—magnet to keep your keys securely in their designated spot. The cute cloud-shaped holder has gotten great reviews. Folks say its adhesive backing is easy to install and it can hold multiple sets of keys.

16. This genius catch-all to put in your car

The space between the driver's seat and the center console is basically a black hole. If you drop something down there, it may never be seen again. To prevent that, many Amazon shoppers use this console side pocket, which they say slides easily into place and catches everything before it's lost to the depths of your car forever. You can also just

17. A mini carabiner to keep your keys together

Small but mighty.

I use this tiny carabiner on my own keys, and it's a game-changer. Before, I had crappy key rings or cheap carabiners that constantly broke, and I was always losing keys and keycards. Since switching to this clip, I haven't lost a thing (and I've had the same one for over a year straight!). It's held up incredibly well and the locking mechanism is super strong, keeping my keys safe.

21. This mount for your remote controls

It can attach to your wall or directly to your TV.

According to a survey, keys aren’t the most-lost item: it's actually the TV remote. That could be why this remote control holder has so many 5-star reviews on Amazon. Fans enjoy that it's spacious enough to fit multiple remotes, and that the mounting kit keeps it securely in place.

