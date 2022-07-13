U.S. markets open in 6 hours 54 minutes

210 PERC cell efficiency achieves 24.5%, Trina Solar breaks world record for the 24th time

·2 min read
CHANGZHOU, China, July 13, 2022 /CNW/ -- On July 5, Trina Solar's State Key Laboratory of PV Science and Technology (SKL PVST) announced that its proprietary industrial larger-area 210mm×210mm high-efficiency PERC solar cell, has achieved the efficiency of 24.5%, independently confirmed by National Institute of Metrology, China. It sets a new record for 210 p-type monocrystalline silicon PERC cells. This is the 24th time that Trina Solar creates the new world record, manifesting the company's long-standing technology leadership.

Trina Solar technologies including multi-layer anti-reflection, ultra-fine metallization finger, and super MBB to realize the champion efficiency of 24.5% for larger-area 210mm high-efficiency PERC cells.

"We are proud to announce the latest achievements developed by our technical team," said Dr. Yifeng Chen, head of high efficiency cell and module R&D center in Trina Solar. "PERC is a very mature industrial technology with the lower cost. Our latest achievement indicates Trina Solar R&D team's vigorous and innovative capabilities in mature technology in mass production. We are dedicated to making continuous R&D investment in the technology of mass production, and creating higher value for our customers."

Trina Solar has continuously focused on transferring innovative technologies to manufacturing, to make efficiency achieved in the laboratory into speedy industrialization, and consolidate technology leadership in high efficiency cells mass production, so that the high efficiency and high value products become beneficial to the entire photovoltaic industry.

As the industry evolves, the industrialization of 600W+ has become a common choice. The mature technology of 210 plus P-type has laid solid foundation for the whole industry to enter the new era of 600W+ ultra high efficiency. With the joint efforts from the partners of the whole value chain to strengthen coordination between R&D, manufacturing and application, the industrialization of the newest efficiency of 210 will be happening on a very fast pace, paving new path of lowering cost for the PV industry.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/210-perc-cell-efficiency-achieves-24-5-trina-solar-breaks-world-record-for-the-24th-time-301585493.html

SOURCE Trina Solar Co., Ltd

