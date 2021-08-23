U.S. markets closed

$ 213.19 mn Oscilloscope Market-2020-2024|Emerging Trends, Company Risk, and Key Executives|Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The oscilloscope market has the potential to grow by USD 213.19 million during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.16%. The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Agilent Technologies Inc., Danaher Corp., Fortive Corp., Good Will Instrument Co. Ltd., Keysight Technologies Inc., National Instruments Corp., Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG, Teledyne Technologies Inc., Texas Instruments Inc., and Yokogawa Electric Corp.. are some of the major market participants.

Attractive Opportunities with Oscilloscope Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Impact of COVID-19
This pandemic-focused report highlights the impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior. Technavio analysts have curated the reports extensively through both qualitative and quantitative research methodologies to derive the most industry-relevant and business-relevant outcomes.

The industry is expected to have a Mixed impact due to the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The market will have a direct impact due to the spread. In the short term, the market demand will show At Par growth due to the increase in infections and reduced economic activity.

Frequently Asked Questions:

  • Based on segmentation by-product, which is the leading segment in the market?
    The oscilloscope market share growth by the digital oscilloscope segment is leading the market.

  • At what rate is the market projected to grow?
    The oscilloscope market has the potential to grow by USD 213.19 million during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.16%.

  • Which is the key market driver?
    The growth in the connected cars market is notably driving the oscilloscope market growth.

  • How big is the APAC market?
    41% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China is a key market for oscilloscopes in APAC.

In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this oscilloscope market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Oscilloscope Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

The oscilloscope Market is segmented as below:

  • Product

  • End-user

  • Geography

Oscilloscope Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The oscilloscope market report covers the following areas:

  • Oscilloscope Market Size

  • Oscilloscope Market Trends

  • Oscilloscope Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the introduction of advanced software solutions for oscilloscopes as one of the prime reasons driving the Oscilloscope Market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Oscilloscope Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist oscilloscope market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the oscilloscope market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the oscilloscope market across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of oscilloscope market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Market characteristics

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2019

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Digital oscilloscope - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • PC-based oscilloscope - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Analog oscilloscope - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by End-user

  • Consumer electronics - market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Mechanical - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Data storage - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Aerospace and Defense - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Market opportunity by 2020

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Agilent Technologies Inc.

  • Danaher Corp.

  • Fortive Corp.

  • Good Will Instrument Co. Ltd.

  • Keysight Technologies Inc.

  • National Instruments Corp.

  • Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG

  • Teledyne Technologies Inc.

  • Texas Instruments Inc.

  • Yokogawa Electric Corp.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations


