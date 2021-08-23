$ 213.19 mn Oscilloscope Market-2020-2024|Emerging Trends, Company Risk, and Key Executives|Technavio
NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The oscilloscope market has the potential to grow by USD 213.19 million during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.16%. The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Agilent Technologies Inc., Danaher Corp., Fortive Corp., Good Will Instrument Co. Ltd., Keysight Technologies Inc., National Instruments Corp., Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG, Teledyne Technologies Inc., Texas Instruments Inc., and Yokogawa Electric Corp.. are some of the major market participants.
Impact of COVID-19
This pandemic-focused report highlights the impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior. Technavio analysts have curated the reports extensively through both qualitative and quantitative research methodologies to derive the most industry-relevant and business-relevant outcomes.
The industry is expected to have a Mixed impact due to the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The market will have a direct impact due to the spread. In the short term, the market demand will show At Par growth due to the increase in infections and reduced economic activity.
Frequently Asked Questions:
Based on segmentation by-product, which is the leading segment in the market?
The oscilloscope market share growth by the digital oscilloscope segment is leading the market.
At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The oscilloscope market has the potential to grow by USD 213.19 million during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.16%.
Which is the key market driver?
The growth in the connected cars market is notably driving the oscilloscope market growth.
How big is the APAC market?
41% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China is a key market for oscilloscopes in APAC.
In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this oscilloscope market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Oscilloscope Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
The oscilloscope Market is segmented as below:
Product
End-user
Geography
Oscilloscope Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The oscilloscope market report covers the following areas:
Oscilloscope Market Size
Oscilloscope Market Trends
Oscilloscope Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the introduction of advanced software solutions for oscilloscopes as one of the prime reasons driving the Oscilloscope Market growth during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Oscilloscope Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
Detailed information on factors that will assist oscilloscope market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the oscilloscope market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the oscilloscope market across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of oscilloscope market vendors
