21700 Lithium-Ion Battery Market to Reach USD 2.03 Billion Globally by 2026 at 10.17% CAGR | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 21700 lithium-ion battery market size is set to grow by USD 2.03 billion from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 10.17% according to the latest market report by Technavio. The rise in battery recycling initiatives is one of the key 21700 lithium-ion battery market trends that is contributing to the market growth. For a battery recycling technique to be viable, it must have economic as well as environmental value. The emerging concept of direct recycling is likely to be beneficial. Direct recycling involves the recovery of cathode materials as reusable cathode mixtures instead of individual metals, thus minimizing the waste produced during recycling in principle. However, direct recycling targets are specific to cathodes and thus require specialized processes for different cathodes. Furthermore, the recovery efficiency depends on battery health. Therefore, it may not be advantageous if the charge is too low. Thus, initiatives for the recycling of batteries are likely to propel the growth of the global 21700 lithium-ion battery market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled 21700 Lithium-Ion Battery Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

21700 Lithium-Ion Battery Market 2022-2026: Scope

Our 21700 lithium-ion battery market report covers the following areas:

21700 Lithium-Ion Battery Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The 21700 lithium-ion battery market is concentrated and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. AA Portable Power Corp., EVE Energy Co. Ltd., Far East Holding Group Co. Ltd., GODI India Pvt. Ltd., Guangdong CVATOP New Energy Technology Co. Ltd., Guangzhou Great Power Energy and Technology Co. Ltd., Jiangsu Tianpeng Power Supply Co. Ltd., LG Chem Ltd., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., Shenzen ACE Battery Co. Ltd., Shenzen Fest Technology Co. Ltd., Shenzhen A&S Power Technology Co. Ltd., Shenzhen BAK Power Battery Co. Ltd., Shenzhen XTAR Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corp., Taiwan Cement Ltd., Tesla Inc., and Tianjin Lishen Battery Joint-Stock Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants.

For Instance, EVE Energy Co. Ltd. , the company offers 21700 Lithium-ion batteries with high energy density, fast charging features, and a long life cycle.

21700 Lithium-Ion Battery Market 2022-2026: Market Dynamics

Drivers - The improved capacity and performance factor, the shift of the automotive industry toward EVs & decline in lithium-ion battery cost will offer immense growth opportunities.

Challenges - The restrictions on transporting lithium-ion batteries by air, safety concerns related to lithium-ion batteries & demand-supply gap of 21700 lithium-ion battery components will challenge the growth of the market participants.

21700 Lithium-Ion Battery Market 2022-2026: Segmentation Analysis

Application

Geography

21700 Lithium-Ion Battery Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.17% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.03 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 6.7 Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AA Portable Power Corp., EVE Energy Co. Ltd., Far East Holding Group Co. Ltd., GODI India Pvt. Ltd., Guangdong CVATOP New Energy Technology Co. Ltd., Guangzhou Great Power Energy and Technology Co. Ltd., Jiangsu Tianpeng Power Supply Co. Ltd., LG Chem Ltd., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., Shenzen ACE Battery Co. Ltd., Shenzen Fest Technology Co. Ltd., Shenzhen A&S Power Technology Co. Ltd., Shenzhen BAK Power Battery Co. Ltd., Shenzhen XTAR Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corp., Taiwan Cement Ltd., Tesla Inc., and TianJin Lishen Battery Joint Stock Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 EVE Energy Co. Ltd.

10.4 Far East Holding Group Co. Ltd.

10.5 Guangdong CVATOP New Energy Technology Co. Ltd.

10.6 Guangzhou Great Power Energy and Technology Co. Ltd.

10.7 LG Chem Ltd.

10.8 Panasonic Corp.

10.9 Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.

10.10 Shenzhen BAK Power Battery Co. Ltd.

10.11 Taiwan Cement Ltd.

10.12 TianJin Lishen Battery Joint Stock Co. Ltd.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

