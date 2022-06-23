U.S. markets closed

21700 Lithium-Ion Battery Market to Reach USD 2.03 Billion Globally by 2026 at 10.17% CAGR | Technavio

·15 min read

NEW YORK, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 21700 lithium-ion battery market size is set to grow by USD 2.03 billion from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 10.17% according to the latest market report by Technavio. The rise in battery recycling initiatives is one of the key 21700 lithium-ion battery market trends that is contributing to the market growth. For a battery recycling technique to be viable, it must have economic as well as environmental value. The emerging concept of direct recycling is likely to be beneficial. Direct recycling involves the recovery of cathode materials as reusable cathode mixtures instead of individual metals, thus minimizing the waste produced during recycling in principle. However, direct recycling targets are specific to cathodes and thus require specialized processes for different cathodes. Furthermore, the recovery efficiency depends on battery health. Therefore, it may not be advantageous if the charge is too low. Thus, initiatives for the recycling of batteries are likely to propel the growth of the global 21700 lithium-ion battery market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled 21700 Lithium-Ion Battery Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled 21700 Lithium-Ion Battery Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

For more highlights on the market trends - Request a sample report.

21700 Lithium-Ion Battery Market 2022-2026: Scope

Our 21700 lithium-ion battery market report covers the following areas:

21700 Lithium-Ion Battery Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The 21700 lithium-ion battery market is concentrated and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. AA Portable Power Corp., EVE Energy Co. Ltd., Far East Holding Group Co. Ltd., GODI India Pvt. Ltd., Guangdong CVATOP New Energy Technology Co. Ltd., Guangzhou Great Power Energy and Technology Co. Ltd., Jiangsu Tianpeng Power Supply Co. Ltd., LG Chem Ltd., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., Shenzen ACE Battery Co. Ltd., Shenzen Fest Technology Co. Ltd., Shenzhen A&S Power Technology Co. Ltd., Shenzhen BAK Power Battery Co. Ltd., Shenzhen XTAR Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corp., Taiwan Cement Ltd., Tesla Inc., and Tianjin Lishen Battery Joint-Stock Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants.

  • For Instance, EVE Energy Co. Ltd., the company offers 21700 Lithium-ion batteries with high energy density, fast charging features, and a long life cycle.

  • To know about all major vendor offerings - Click Now! 

21700 Lithium-Ion Battery Market 2022-2026: Market Dynamics

  • Drivers -The improved capacity and performance factor, the shift of the automotive industry toward EVs & decline in lithium-ion battery cost will offer immense growth opportunities.

  • Challenges - The restrictions on transporting lithium-ion batteries by air, safety concerns related to lithium-ion batteries & demand-supply gap of 21700 lithium-ion battery components will challenge the growth of the market participants.

21700 Lithium-Ion Battery Market 2022-2026: Segmentation Analysis

  • Application

  • Geography

To know about the market contribution of each segment - Grab a sample report now!

Get ready to achieve excellent business outcomes from this exclusive 21700 Lithium-Ion Battery Market report by Technavio. The report will include highlights of the overall market which includes frequently asked questions such as -

  • What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?

  • What is the current trend taking place in the market space?

  • Which business tactics will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the market's growth potential?

  • What are market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market?

  • Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?

The competitive scenario provided in the 21700 Lithium-Ion Battery Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our 21700 Lithium-Ion Battery Market Forecast Report - Buy Now!

Related Reports:

  • The battery market's growth momentum in the telecommunication industry will accelerate at a CAGR of 13.45% and the market share will increase by USD 5.95 billion from 2021 to 2026.

  • The thermal energy storage market share is expected to increase by 2506.87 MW from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 10.40%

21700 Lithium-Ion Battery Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.17%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 2.03 billion

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth (%)

6.7

Performing market contribution

APAC at 39%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

AA Portable Power Corp., EVE Energy Co. Ltd., Far East Holding Group Co. Ltd., GODI India Pvt. Ltd., Guangdong CVATOP New Energy Technology Co. Ltd., Guangzhou Great Power Energy and Technology Co. Ltd., Jiangsu Tianpeng Power Supply Co. Ltd., LG Chem Ltd., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., Shenzen ACE Battery Co. Ltd., Shenzen Fest Technology Co. Ltd., Shenzhen A&S Power Technology Co. Ltd., Shenzhen BAK Power Battery Co. Ltd., Shenzhen XTAR Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corp., Taiwan Cement Ltd., Tesla Inc., and TianJin Lishen Battery Joint Stock Co. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 EVE Energy Co. Ltd.

  • 10.4 Far East Holding Group Co. Ltd.

  • 10.5 Guangdong CVATOP New Energy Technology Co. Ltd.

  • 10.6 Guangzhou Great Power Energy and Technology Co. Ltd.

  • 10.7 LG Chem Ltd.

  • 10.8 Panasonic Corp.

  • 10.9 Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.

  • 10.10 Shenzhen BAK Power Battery Co. Ltd.

  • 10.11 Taiwan Cement Ltd.

  • 10.12 TianJin Lishen Battery Joint Stock Co. Ltd.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/21700-lithium-ion-battery-market-to-reach-usd-2-03-billion-globally-by-2026-at-10-17-cagr--technavio-301572226.html

SOURCE Technavio

