21700 Lithium-Ion Battery Market set to grow by USD 2.03 billion | High growth expected in APAC | Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 21700 lithium-ion battery market report by Technavio gives an insight into the current market scenario and growth in the market between 2021 and 2026. The report provides accurate information and cutting-edge analysis to assist clients to formulate optimal business strategies and decide the appropriate path by tapping all forthcoming opportunities.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global 21700 Lithium-Ion Battery Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global 21700 Lithium-Ion Battery Market 2022-2026

To help businesses expand their reach by targeting niche areas, Technavio analyzes the 21700 lithium-ion battery market by application (automotive and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Shape your decisions with trusted insights on the 21700 lithium-ion market. Read Our Free Sample to Gain Confidence

The global lithium-ion battery market is expected to witness an incremental growth of USD 2.03 and expand at a CAGR of 10.17% during the forecast period. Improved capacity and performance factors of 21700 lithium-ion batteries will be crucial in driving the growth of the market.

Battery packs play a major role in defining the performance of any EV. It also accounts for a major share in the overall cost structure of EV manufacturers. In addition, the high cost and poor performance are some of the other major roadblocks that are restricting the adoption of EVs. The 21700 lithium-ion batteries were developed to overcome such shortcomings. These batteries cost nearly one-tenth when compared with the conventional 18650 lithium-ion batteries. Also, the upgrade from 18650 batteries to 21700 batteries is enabling significant improvements in terms of performance of EVs as the 21700 batteries offer about a one-third increase in the battery cell capacity, one-fifth increase in the battery energy density, and reduced overall weight.

Moreover, 21700 batteries share many similarities with 18650 batteries in terms of the production process, technical process, and raw material selection. Such benefits are increasing the adoption of 21700 batteries in EV applications, which is propelling the growth of the market.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report to identify other factors impacting the future growth of the market.

Dominant Players Profiled in 21700 Lithium-Ion Battery Market:

The dominant players hold a major chunk of share in the 21700 lithium-ion battery market. The improved capacity and performance of 21700 batteries are creating significant growth opportunities for market players. Additionally, the declining cost of lithium-ion batteries is further increasing the growth opportunities for these players.

  • AA Portable Power Corp.

  • EVE Energy Co. Ltd.

  • Far East Holding Group Co. Ltd.

  • GODI India Pvt. Ltd.

  • Guangdong CVATOP New Energy Technology Co. Ltd.

  • Guangzhou Great Power Energy and Technology Co. Ltd.

  • Jiangsu Tianpeng Power Supply Co. Ltd.

  • LG Chem Ltd.

  • Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

  • Panasonic Corp.

  • Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.

  • Shenzen ACE Battery Co. Ltd.

  • Shenzen Fest Technology Co. Ltd.

  • Shenzhen A&S Power Technology Co. Ltd.

  • Shenzhen BAK Power Battery Co. Ltd.

  • Shenzhen XTAR Electronics Co. Ltd.

  • Sony Group Corp.

  • Taiwan Cement Ltd.

  • Tesla Inc.

  • TianJin Lishen Battery Joint Stock Co. Ltd.

The global 21700 lithium-ion battery market is concentrated and is comprised of several industry-focused and diversified vendors that have expertise in manufacturing lithium-ion batteries. The threat of rivalry in the market is high owing to low product differentiation. Besides, the high initial capital investments associated with the manufacture of 21700 lithium-ion batteries are increasing the exit barriers for market vendors.

Understand how the purchase of our full report on the 21700 lithium-ion battery market can bring more value to your business. Get a Sample Report Now

Related Reports:

Global Lithium-Ion Battery Separator Market 2022-2026: USD 2.11 Bn incremental growth expected at 11% CAGR. Request a Report Sample

Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market in US 202-2026: USD 45.71 Mn incremental growth expected, having a decelerating growth momentum of 21.21% CAGR. Request a Report Sample

21700 Lithium-Ion Battery Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.17%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 2.03 billion

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth (%)

6.7

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 39%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, India, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

AA Portable Power Corp., EVE Energy Co. Ltd., Far East Holding Group Co. Ltd., GODI India Pvt. Ltd., Guangdong CVATOP New Energy Technology Co. Ltd., Guangzhou Great Power Energy and Technology Co. Ltd., Jiangsu Tianpeng Power Supply Co. Ltd., LG Chem Ltd., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., Shenzen ACE Battery Co. Ltd., Shenzen Fest Technology Co. Ltd., Shenzhen A&S Power Technology Co. Ltd., Shenzhen BAK Power Battery Co. Ltd., Shenzhen XTAR Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corp., Taiwan Cement Ltd., Tesla Inc., and TianJin Lishen Battery Joint Stock Co. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 EVE Energy Co. Ltd.

  • 10.4 Far East Holding Group Co. Ltd.

  • 10.5 Guangdong CVATOP New Energy Technology Co. Ltd.

  • 10.6 Guangzhou Great Power Energy and Technology Co. Ltd.

  • 10.7 LG Chem Ltd.

  • 10.8 Panasonic Corp.

  • 10.9 Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.

  • 10.10 Shenzhen BAK Power Battery Co. Ltd.

  • 10.11 Taiwan Cement Ltd.

  • 10.12 TianJin Lishen Battery Joint Stock Co. Ltd.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/21700-lithium-ion-battery-market-set-to-grow-by-usd-2-03-billion--high-growth-expected-in-apac--technavio-301529144.html

SOURCE Technavio

