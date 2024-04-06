218-unit Shrewsbury Street project latest in Worcester to report construction delays

An updated rendering of a proposed building at 225 Shrewsbury St. with the front door at Albany and Casco streets.

WORCESTER — A proposed 218-unit residential project behind a Shrewsbury Street shopping plaza is the latest city housing project to report delays as the commercial real estate market experiences turbulence.

According to a March 11 letter to the Division of Planning & Regulatory Services, developer Lundgren Equity Partners has been hit with a delay in commencing work at 225 Shrewsbury St.

The seven-story building would be 205,000 square feet and sit behind behind the current shopping plaza featuring Mexicali Cantina Grill and InHouse Coffee. At one time the building was home to Lawless Cadillac Pontiac.

In the building, around 127 units are planned as one-bedroom apartments, 55 will be studio apartments and 36 will be two-bedroom units.

The letter was written by Joshua Lee Smith, a lawyer at Bowditch & Dewey who represents Lundgren Equity Partners.

The letter cites reasons similar to other recently reported construction delays: labor and supply chain issues, issues with access to financing and capital-related inflation and interest rates, instability in the banking system and a slowdown in commercial real estate.

The developer is asking the Zoning Board of Appeals for a six-month extension of a parking variance initially granted Oct. 3, 2022, and extended Oct. 16, 2023. The variance extension lasted until Wednesday and the developers wish to extend it to Oct. 3.

"While Lundgren hopes that construction of the project will commence in the coming months, it needs more time to exercise its rights under the special permits and variance," the letter wrote.

The next scheduled Zoning Board of Appeals meeting is April 17.

In late February, the planned 375-unit apartment project at the former Smokestack Urban Barbecue building at 139 Green St. and a neighboring portion of the former Table Talk Pies property on Washington Street reported delays.

In March, it was reported that a 105-unit project at the former Fairway Beef building at 44 Grafton St. hit delays.

