At €219, Is It Time To Put MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX) On Your Watch List?

MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX) saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the XTRA. While good news for shareholders, the company has traded much higher in the past year. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Today we will analyse the most recent data on MTU Aero Engines’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In MTU Aero Engines?

Great news for investors – MTU Aero Engines is still trading at a fairly cheap price. Our valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is €287.80, but it is currently trading at €219 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. However, given that MTU Aero Engines’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will MTU Aero Engines generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With revenues expected to grow by 62% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for MTU Aero Engines. If the level of expenses is able to be maintained, it looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since MTX is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on MTX for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy MTX. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

