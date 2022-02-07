U.S. markets open in 5 hours 33 minutes

21Shares Announces the Listing of Chainlink, Terra, and Uniswap ETPs on Euronext Paris and Amsterdam

February 7, 2022 – 21Shares AG (“21Shares”), the world’s largest issuer of cryptocurrency ETPs, today announced the listing of 3 ETPs on Euronext Paris and Amsterdam with Chainlink, Terra, and Uniswap respectively as the underlying assets.

21Shares Chainlink ETP: Chainlink is among the most sophisticated oracle networks in the world that enables smart contracts to create efficient blockchains for real-time data and computation. Its use cases include decentralized financial infrastructure, insurance products, NFTs, and gaming applications.

  • Euronext Amsterdam, Ticker: ALINK NA, ISIN: CH100083471, Currency: USD

  • Euronext Paris, Ticker: ALINK FP, ISIN: CH100083471, Currency: EURO

21Shares Terra ETP: Terra is the world's second-largest ecosystem after Ethereum, with $18.8B in total value locked (TVL). Its ecosystem includes decentralized financial infrastructure, financial tools, and NFT solutions. The most important innovation in the ecosystem is the Anchor protocol, which generates very attractive yields for investors with borrowing and lending solutions.

  • Euronext Amsterdam, Ticker: LUNA FP, ISIN: CH1145931015, Currency: USD

  • Euronext Paris, Ticker: LUNA FP, ISIN: CH1145931015, Currency: EUR

21Shares Uniswap’s ETP: Uniswap advanced protocol delivers liquidity and trading for tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. Its ecosystem has integrated 300+ tools and applications, with a trading volume of $785B+, which is among the largest in the industry.

  • Euronext Amsterdam, Ticker: AUNI NA, ISIN: CH1135202096, Currency; USD

  • Euronext Paris, Ticker: AUNI FP, ISIN: CH1135202096, Currency: EURO

Hany Rashwan, CEO and co-founder of 21Shares said, “Today’s launch increases accessibility for investors and allows them to easily be part of the unique, innovative, and fast-growing crypto ecosystem. This is another exciting addition for us as we continue to expand our massive product suite.”

As of February 2022, 21Shares manages more than $2+ billion in 26 cryptocurrency ETPs including the world’s only ETPs tracking Binance, 4 Crypto Index Baskets, and two ETPs with investor staking rewards (Tezos and Solana). Its products are listed on 10 regulated European and Swiss trading exchanges.

Press Contact
Paulo Germann
press@21shares.com

About 21Shares
21Shares takes innovation to the next level with the largest suite of cryptocurrency exchange-traded products (ETPs) in the world. In 2018 it pioneered the world’s first cryptocurrency index listing on the SIX Swiss Exchange, and it continues powering its cryptocurrency franchise with cutting-edge research and groundbreaking approaches to product strategy. 21Shares aims to provide all investors with an easy, secure, and regulated way to buy, sell, and short cryptocurrency through existing bank and brokerage accounts. The 21Shares issuance platform, Onyx, is used by both 21Shares and third parties to issue and operate cryptocurrency ETPs around the world. For more information, please visit www.21shares.com.

Disclaimer

This document is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for securities of 21Shares AG. Neither this document nor anything contained herein shall form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any offer or commitment whatsoever in any jurisdiction. This document constitutes advertisement within the meaning of the Swiss Financial Services Act and not a prospectus. This document and the information contained herein are not for distribution in or into (directly or indirectly) the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan or any other jurisdiction in which the distribution or release would be unlawful. This document does not constitute an offer of securities to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase in or into the United States, Canada, Australia, or Japan. The securities of 21Shares AG to which these materials relate have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. There will not be a public offering of securities in the United States. This document is only being distributed to and is only directed at: (i) to investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order"); or (ii) high net worth entities, and other persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"); or (iv) persons who fall within Article 43(2) of the Order, including existing members and creditors of the Company or (v) any other persons to whom this document can be lawfully distributed in circumstances where section 21(1) of the FSMA does not apply. The Securities are only available to, and any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire such securities will be engaged in only with, relevant persons. Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this document or any of its contents. In any EEA Member State (other than the France, Germany, Italy, Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Hungary, Ireland, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, Lichtenstein) that has implemented the Prospectus Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, together with any applicable implementing measures in any Member State, the "Prospectus Regulation") this communication is only addressed to and is only directed at qualified investors in that Member State within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation. Exclusively for potential investors in France, Germany, Italy, Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Hungary, Ireland, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, Liechtenstein the 2021 Base Prospectus (EU) is made available on the Issuer’s website under www.21Shares.com. The approval of the 2021 Base Prospectus (EU) should not be understood as an endorsement by the SFSA of the securities offered or admitted to trading on a regulated market. Eligible potential investors should read the 2021 Base Prospectus (EU) and the relevant Final Terms before making an investment decision in order to understand the potential risks associated with the decision to invest in the securities.

# # #

Attachment


