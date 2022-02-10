U.S. markets open in 4 hours 24 minutes

21Shares Announces the Listing of Decentraland and FTX Token on BX Swiss

21Shares
·5 min read
February 10, 2022 – 21Shares AG (“21Shares”), the world’s largest issuer of cryptocurrency ETPs, today announced the listing of two new world's first crypto ETP on Decentraland and FTX at BX Swiss.

21Shares Decentraland ETP (Mana): Decentraland is the first decentralized and user-owned virtual reality platform that allows users to create, experience, and monetize content and applications including purchase of virtual land. As of today more than $180m of land sale has been sold.

  • BX Swiss, ISIN: CH1161102699, Ticker: Mana

21Shares FTX Token ETP (AFTT): FTX is a leading crypto derivatives exchange that offers products like derivatives, options, volatility products and leveraged tokens and is the 3rd biggest exchange token with a daily trading volume of $2.5bn+. The token FTT allows users to stake FTT, get trading fee discounts and participate in the community government voting.

  • BX Swiss, ISIN: CH1145930983, Ticker: AFTT

Hany Rashwan, CEO and co-founder of 21Shares said, “Adding the worlds’ first NFT & single Metaverse ETP and one of the world's leading crypto exchanges to our product suite is a key milestone for us in making crypto accessible for everyone.”

As of February 2022, 21Shares manages more than $2+ billion in 28 cryptocurrency ETPs and over 100+ listings including the world’s only ETPs tracking Binance, 4 Crypto Index Baskets, and two ETPs with investor staking rewards (Tezos and Solana). Its products are listed on 10 regulated European and Swiss trading exchanges.

Press Contact
Paulo Germann
press@21shares.com

About 21Shares
21Shares takes innovation to the next level with the largest suite of cryptocurrency exchange-traded products (ETPs) in the world. In 2018 it pioneered the world’s first cryptocurrency index listing on the SIX Swiss Exchange, and it continues powering its cryptocurrency franchise with cutting-edge research and groundbreaking approaches to product strategy. 21Shares aims to provide all investors with an easy, secure, and regulated way to buy, sell, and short cryptocurrency through existing bank and brokerage accounts. The 21Shares issuance platform, Onyx, is used by both 21Shares and third parties to issue and operate cryptocurrency ETPs around the world. For more information, please visit www.21shares.com.

Disclaimer

This document is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for securities of 21Shares AG. Neither this document nor anything contained herein shall form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any offer or commitment whatsoever in any jurisdiction. This document constitutes advertisement within the meaning of the Swiss Financial Services Act and not a prospectus. This document and the information contained herein are not for distribution in or into (directly or indirectly) the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan or any other jurisdiction in which the distribution or release would be unlawful. This document does not constitute an offer of securities to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase in or into the United States, Canada, Australia, or Japan. The securities of 21Shares AG to which these materials relate have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. There will not be a public offering of securities in the United States. This document is only being distributed to and is only directed at: (i) to investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order"); or (ii) high net worth entities, and other persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"); or (iv) persons who fall within Article 43(2) of the Order, including existing members and creditors of the Company or (v) any other persons to whom this document can be lawfully distributed in circumstances where section 21(1) of the FSMA does not apply. The Securities are only available to, and any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire such securities will be engaged in only with, relevant persons. Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this document or any of its contents. In any EEA Member State (other than the France, Germany, Italy, Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Hungary, Ireland, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, Lichtenstein) that has implemented the Prospectus Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, together with any applicable implementing measures in any Member State, the "Prospectus Regulation") this communication is only addressed to and is only directed at qualified investors in that Member State within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation. Exclusively for potential investors in France, Germany, Italy, Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Hungary, Ireland, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, Liechtenstein the 2021 Base Prospectus (EU) is made available on the Issuer’s website under www.21Shares.com. The approval of the 2021 Base Prospectus (EU) should not be understood as an endorsement by the SFSA of the securities offered or admitted to trading on a regulated market. Eligible potential investors should read the 2021 Base Prospectus (EU) and the relevant Final Terms before making an investment decision in order to understand the potential risks associated with the decision to invest in the securities.

# # #



