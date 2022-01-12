U.S. markets open in 3 hours 42 minutes

21Shares Announces the Listing Of the Worlds' First Terra Crypto ETP on SIX

21Shares
·5 min read
In this article:
January 12, 2022 – 21Shares AG (“21Shares”), the world’s largest issuer of cryptocurrency ETPs, today announced the listing of the world's first crypto ETP on the Terra blockchain in CHF, EUR, and USD on SIX Swiss Exchange.

Terra (ISIN: CH1145931015, Ticker: LUNA) is the world's second-largest ecosystem after Ethereum, with $18.8bn in total value locked (TVL). TVL is the key metric to describe the number of assets being staked in a blockchain protocol.

  • 21Shares Terra ETP provides a solution for investors looking to gain access to an alternative ecosystem that is not based on the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM).

  • Terrafor Labs was founded in 2018 by Daniel Shin, co-founder of TicketMonster, an South Korean e-commerce platform, and by Do Kwon, a former Microsoft and Apple software engineer.

  • The Terra ecosystem includes DeFi (Decentralized Finance) infrastructure, financial tools applications, and NFT solutions. The most important innovation in the ecosystem is its DeFi solution Anchor. The Anchor protocol generates very attractive yields for investors with borrowing and lending solutions.

  • The underlying Terra blockchain technology allows up to 10,000 transactions per second (TPS) and with a transaction time of 2 seconds. In contrast, Ethereum processes 15-30 transactions with a transaction time of over 1 minute . Finally, the transaction costs are very low.


Hany Rashwan, CEO 21Shares said: “We have been following the Terra ecosystem for a long time and have been very impressed with its development and traction. We are thrilled to offer investors the world’s first listed ETP tracking this innovative product.”

As of January 2022, 21Shares manages more than $2+ billion in 22 cryptocurrency ETPs and 83 listings, including the world’s only ETPs tracking Binance, 4 Crypto Index Baskets and two ETPs with investor staking rewards (Tezos and Solana). Its products are listed on ten regulated European and Swiss trading exchanges.


Press Contact
Paulo Germann
press@21shares.com

+41 41 562 04 09


About 21Shares
21Shares takes innovation to the next level with the largest suite of cryptocurrency exchange-traded products (ETPs) in the world. In 2018 it pioneered the world’s first cryptocurrency index listing on the SIX Swiss Exchange, and it continues powering its cryptocurrency franchise with cutting-edge research and groundbreaking approaches to product strategy. 21Shares aims to provide all investors with an easy, secure, and regulated way to buy, sell, and short cryptocurrency through existing bank and brokerage accounts. The 21Shares issuance platform, Onyx, is used by both 21Shares and third parties to issue and operate cryptocurrency ETPs around the world. For more information, please visit www.21shares.com.





Disclaimer
This document is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for securities of 21Shares AG. Neither this document nor anything contained herein shall form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any offer or commitment whatsoever in any jurisdiction. This document constitutes advertisement within the meaning of the Swiss Financial Services Act and not a prospectus. This document and the information contained herein are not for distribution in or into (directly or indirectly) the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan or any other jurisdiction in which the distribution or release would be unlawful. This document does not constitute an offer of securities to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase in or into the United States, Canada, Australia, or Japan. The securities of 21Shares AG to which these materials relate have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. There will not be a public offering of securities in the United States. This document is only being distributed to and is only directed at: (i) to investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order"); or (ii) high net worth entities, and other persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"); or (iv) persons who fall within Article 43(2) of the Order, including existing members and creditors of the Company or (v) any other persons to whom this document can be lawfully distributed in circumstances where section 21(1) of the FSMA does not apply. The Securities are only available to, and any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire such securities will be engaged in only with, relevant persons. Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this document or any of its contents. In any EEA Member State (other than the France, Germany, Italy, Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Hungary, Ireland, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, Lichtenstein) that has implemented the Prospectus Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, together with any applicable implementing measures in any Member State, the "Prospectus Regulation") this communication is only addressed to and is only directed at qualified investors in that Member State within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation. Exclusively for potential investors in France, Germany, Italy, Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Hungary, Ireland, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, Liechtenstein the 2021 Base Prospectus (EU) is made available on the Issuer’s website under www.21Shares.com. The approval of the 2021 Base Prospectus (EU) should not be understood as an endorsement by the SFSA of the securities offered or admitted to trading on a regulated market. Eligible potential investors should read the 2021 Base Prospectus (EU) and the relevant Final Terms before making an investment decision in order to understand the potential risks associated with the decision to invest in the securities.


