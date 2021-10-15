21Shares Announces its Polkadot ETP (ticker: ADOT) Hit $100M AuM

21Shares AG (“21Shares”), the Swiss pioneering issuer of cryptocurrency ETPs, today announced that its Polkadot ETP (ASOL) has reached the key milestone of $100M in assets under management (AUM), which makes it the 5th 21Shares ETP reaching more than $100M in AuM.



Polkadot (DOT) is an open source blockchain founded by the Web3 Foundation. A platform, which can be imagined as a grid connecting all the blockchains with one another — effectively becoming interoperable. The DOT token leverages the connector of blockchains to remove entry barriers for newcomers to the cryptocurrency industry. More information about Polkadot can be found in our 21Shares research primer on our website.

As of October,1 21Shares manages more than $2 billion in 17 cryptocurrency ETPs and 77 listings. Including the world’s only ETP tracking Binance and two ETPs with investor staking rewards (Tezos and Polkadot). Its crypto ETP products are listed on eight regulated European and Swiss trading exchanges.

About 21Shares

21Shares takes innovation to the next level with the largest suite of cryptocurrency exchange-traded products (ETPs) in the world. In 2018 it pioneered the world’s first cryptocurrency index listing on the SIX Swiss Exchange, and it continues powering its cryptocurrency franchise with cutting-edge research and groundbreaking approaches to product strategy. 21Shares aims to provide all investors with an easy, secure, and regulated way to buy, sell, and short cryptocurrency through existing bank and brokerage accounts. The 21Shares issuance platform, Onyx, is used by both 21Shares and third parties to issue and operate cryptocurrency ETPs around the world. For more information, visit www.21shares.com .



