21Shares Chooses CryptoCompare For Crypto Data Services To Expand Market Participation

Zurich | London, 31 May 2021 - 21Shares, the pioneering Swiss Crypto ETP issuer, has chosen CryptoCompare, the digital asset market data specialist, to provide settlement pricing for all of its single asset ETP data effective June 1st 2021. The daily delivery of high-quality data to the market to 21Shares’ stakeholders is paramount to ensuring market participants can correctly price with confidence the liquidity profiles investors demand in actively growing crypto markets.



21Shares, the Swiss innovation-led crypto ETP issuer, whose product range includes Bitcoin, Ethereum, as well as HODL Basket ETP and its newly launched Stellar and Cardano Bitcoin ETPs, is opening up investment in cryptocurrencies which currently lists 14 ETPs on the Zurich SIX as well Frankfurt and Vienna exchanges.

21Shares’s goal is to expand its network of European banks, asset managers, brokers and exchanges enabling market participation. In order to achieve this goal, 21Shares uses many service providers in order to mitigate any concerns using live data in volatile and sometimes abrupt trading periods in the underlying crypto asset, a key feature required for the success of its institutional grade ETPs.



CryptoCompare was the distinct choice for 21Shares. Since launching in 2014, CryptoCompare has become an integral data resource, bridging the gap between digital asset markets and traditional finance. Its proprietary data infrastructure captures, normalises, and distributes data feeds on an intraday /daily basis across the entire suite of 21Shares’ single asset ETPs. CryptoCompare is already the ‘go to’ provider of digital asset market data and calculation services for reference pricing, supporting a wide range of products.



Charles Hayter, CEO and Co-Founder of CryptoCompare, said: “We are delighted to be working with 21Shares as their chosen digital asset data service provider. In light of the recent growth in digital asset markets, this partnership will undoubtedly support greater investment into cryptocurrencies, bolstering 21Share’s trusted product suite with CryptoCompare’s premium data offering.”



Ophelia Snyder, Co-Founder and President of 21Shares AG added: “As a highly innovative firm driving change in how investors access crypto assets, we choose our partners carefully and diligently. CryptoCompare has shown an equal drive to transform the market for reliable crypto data using innovative technology and adapt it in an ever demanding industry. Providing us with the most accurate seamless daily data, forms an essential part of our expansion and market participation. CryptoCompare is the right partner to make this happen.”



About CryptoCompare - https://data.cryptocompare.com

CryptoCompare is a global leader in digital asset data providing institutional and retail investors with real-time and historical data spanning 5,000+ coins and 250,000+ currency pairs. By aggregating and analysing tick data from globally recognised exchanges and seamlessly integrating multiple datasets, CryptoCompare offers a comprehensive, granular overview of the market across trade, order book, historical, social and blockchain data.

About 21Shares - https://21shares.com/

21Shares makes investing in crypto assets as easy as buying shares using your conventional broker or bank. Investors can invest in cryptocurrencies using a conventional ETP structure (or tracker) easily, with total confidence and security and cost-effectively thanks to the 21Shares suite of ETPs now composed of 14 Crypto ETPs : the 21Shares Crypto Basket Index ETP (HODL:SW), 21Shares Bitcoin (ABTC:SW | 21XB:GY), 21Shares Ethereum (AETH:SW), 21Shares XRP (AXRP:SW | 21XX:GR), 21Shares Bitcoin Cash ETP (ABCH:SW), 21Shares Binance ETP (ABNB:SW), 21Shares Tezos ETP (AXTZ:SW), 21shares Bitcoin Suisse ETP (ABBA:SW), 21Shares Bitwise 10 ETP (KEYS:SW), Sygnum Platform Winners Index ETP (MOON:SW), 21Shares Short Bitcoin ETP (SBTC:SW | 21XS:GY), 21Shares Polkadot ETP (ADOT:SW | PDOT:GR), 21Shares Stellar ETP (AXLM SW | XLME GR) and 21Shares Cardano ETP (AADA SW | DADA GR). The entire suite is listed on a regulated framework on the official market of Deutsche Boerse, SIX Swiss Exchange, BX Swiss and some on Börse Stuttgart in CHF, USD, GBP and EUR respectively. Founded in 2018, 21Shares is led by a team of talented serial entrepreneurs and experienced banking professionals from the technology and financial world. Incorporated in Zug, with offices in Zurich and New York, the company has launched several world firsts, including the first listed crypto basket index (HODL) ETP in November 2018. 21Shares has 14 crypto ETPs listed today and has over $1.4 Bn in AuM in total listed products.

