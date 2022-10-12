21Shares Cross-Lists World's First Physically-Backed Bitcoin ETP on Nasdaq Dubai

21Shares

21Shares’ entry into the Middle East provides investors in the market with access to the rapidly-growing asset class through Nasdaq Dubai

DUBAI, UAE, October 12, 2022 – 21Shares AG (“21Shares”), part of parent company, 21.co, and the world’s largest issuer of cryptocurrency exchange traded products (ETPs), today announced its launch in the Middle East – introducing the first physically-backed bitcoin ETP in the Middle East with the listing of 21Shares Bitcoin ETP (Ticker: ABTC) on Nasdaq Dubai. This marks 21Shares' first entry into the Middle East – a key region on the company’s global roadmap.

The 21Shares Bitcoin ETP is listed on Nasdaq Dubai, accompanied by a bell ringing ceremony, the region’s international exchange, and trades in the same way as the 21Shares Bitcoin ETP in Europe. With the addition of Nasdaq Dubai, 21Shares lists 46 products across 12 exchanges in 9 countries.

“Our expansion into the UAE is a major milestone in 21Shares’ international growth plans. Coming from the Middle East myself, the region is exceptionally important to me and, as a company, we are committed to providing regional investors with safe and secure access to cryptocurrency-backed products,” said Hany Rashwan, CEO and co-founder of 21Shares. “Our partners Nasdaq Dubai and Dubai Financial Market share our vision to provide investors with access to new and exciting asset classes. 21Shares will continue to support the Middle East’s ambitions to become a global crypto hub.”

Today’s news follows the recent appointment of Sherif El-Haddad, who joined 21Shares in August this year as Head of Middle East. Commenting on the listing, El-Haddad adds; “Cryptocurrencies are fast becoming the asset of the future for investors and wealth managers around the world, as global crypto adoption and investment levels continue to accelerate at pace – and the Middle East is a major accelerator of this growth. The UAE, and broader GCC, is a market of significant strategic importance to our business, and we are excited about the opportunity this market opens to us.”

Hamed Ali, CEO of Nasdaq Dubai and Dubai Financial Market (DFM), said “We are pleased that 21Shares has selected Nasdaq Dubai to list its ETP. This is another testament to Dubai’s open, progressive, and innovation-first approach. Streamlining investors’ access to diversified asset classes is a key pillar in Nasdaq Dubai’s endeavor to attract further investments and stimulate active engagement from various market participants. Nasdaq Dubai’s world-class infrastructure, broker network and regulatory-focused approach offers fund managers the right environment to bring their products to market.”

Today’s announcement follows the launch of 21Shares parent company, 21.co – and its recent $25 million fundraising round which made the company Switzerland’s largest crypto unicorn.

Investors interested in learning more about the 21Shares Bitcoin ETP can visit 21shares.com/en-AE.

About 21.co

21.co is the world’s leader in providing access to crypto through simple and easy to use products. 21.co is the parent company of 21Shares, the world’s largest issuer of cryptocurrency exchange traded products (ETPs) – which is powered by Onyx, a proprietary technology platform used to issue and operate cryptocurrency ETPs for 21Shares and third parties – in addition to Amun, a token provider focused on making the DeFi world more accessible. The company was founded in 2018 by Hany Rashwan and Ophelia Snyder. 21.co is registered in Zug, Switzerland with offices in Zurich and New York. For more information, please visit www.21.co.

About Nasdaq Dubai

Nasdaq Dubai is the international financial exchange serving the region between Western Europe and East Asia. It welcomes regional as well as global issuers that seek regional and international investment. The exchange currently lists shares, derivatives, Sukuk (Islamic bonds), conventional bonds and Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITS).

The majority shareholder of Nasdaq Dubai is Dubai Financial Market with a two-thirds stake. Borse Dubai owns one third of the shares. The regulator of Nasdaq Dubai is the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA). Nasdaq Dubai is located in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

Media Contact:

Arielle Sobel, Head of Global Communications, press@21.co

Megan Enright, Communications Manager, press@21.co

Disclaimer:



This document is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for securities of 21Shares AG. Neither this document nor anything contained herein shall form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any offer or commitment whatsoever in any jurisdiction.

All information provided by 21Shares is impersonal and not tailored to the needs of any person, entity or group of persons. It is not possible to invest directly in an index. Exposure to an asset class represented by an index is available through investable instruments based on that index. 21Shares makes no assurance that investment products based on the index will accurately track index performance or provide positive investment returns. 21Shares is not an investment advisor and makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in any such investment product or other investment vehicle. A decision to invest in any such investment product or other investment vehicle should not be made in reliance on any of the statements set forth on this website. Prospective investors are advised to make an investment in any such product or other vehicle only after carefully considering the risks associated with investing in such products, as detailed in an offering memorandum or similar document that is prepared by or on behalf of the issuer of the investment product or other investment product or vehicle. 21Shares is not a tax advisor. A tax advisor should be consulted to evaluate the impact and consequences of making any particular investment decision. Inclusion of any assets within an index is not a recommendation by 21Shares to buy, sell, or hold such security, nor is it considered to be investment advice. The website materials have been prepared solely for informational purposes based upon information generally available to the public and from sources believed to be reliable. No content contained in these materials (including index data, ratings, credit-related analyses and data, research, valuations, model, software or other application or output therefrom) or any part thereof (“Content”) may be modified, reverse-engineered, reproduced or distributed in any form or by any means, or stored in a database or retrieval system, without the prior written permission of 21Shares. The Content shall not be used for any unlawful or unauthorized purposes. 21Shares does not guarantee the accuracy, completeness, timeliness or availability of the Content. 21Shares is not responsible for any errors or omissions, regardless of the cause, for the results obtained from the use of the content.

The content is provided on an “as is” basis. 21Shares disclaims any and all express or implied warranties, including, but not limited to, any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose or use, freedom from bugs, software errors or defects, that the content’s functioning will be uninterrupted or that the content will operate with any software or hardware configuration. in no event shall 21Shares be liable to any party for any direct, indirect, incidental, exemplary, compensatory, punitive, special or consequential damages, costs, expenses, legal fees, or losses (including, without limitation, lost income or lost profits and opportunity costs) in connection with any use of the Content even if advised of the possibility of such damages. Investments into crypto currencies and/or digital assets are subject to material and high risk including the risk of total loss. The calculated prices may not be achieved by investors as the calculated price is based on prices from different trading platforms. Furthermore, an investment into crypto currencies and/or digital assets may become illiquid depending on the trading platform or investment product used for the specific investment. Investors should carefully review all risk factors disclosed by the relevant trading platform or in the product documents of relevant investment products.



This Product is a complex Product and is only intended for informed retail clients who (i) can bear loss of capital, are not seeking to preserve capital and who are not looking for a capital guarantee; (ii) have specific knowledge of and experience investing in similar products and in financial markets; (iii) seek a product offering exposure to the underlying asset(s) and have an investment horizon in line with the recommended holding period; and (iv) are aware that the value of the product can change significantly due to the volatile underlying asset and, as a result, have sufficient time to actively monitor and manage the investment.

The DFSA does not accept responsibility for the content of the information included in this advertisement and the Prospectus, including the accuracy or completeness of such information. The liability for the content of the Prospectus lies with the Issuer (as Issuer of the Prospectus (as defined in the Market Rules)) and other Persons, such as Experts (as defined in the Market Rules), whose opinions are included in the Prospectus with their consent. The DFSA has also not assessed the suitability of the Securities to which the Prospectus relates to any particular investor or type of investor. If you do not understand the contents of this Prospectus or are unsure whether the Securities to which the Prospectus relates are suitable for your individual investment objectives and circumstances, you should consult an authorized financial advisor.

