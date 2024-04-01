Advertisement
U.S. markets open in 1 hour 21 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    5,323.00
    +14.50 (+0.27%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    40,278.00
    +102.00 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    18,541.00
    +66.00 (+0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,157.30
    +11.40 (+0.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.85
    -0.32 (-0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    2,267.30
    +28.90 (+1.29%)
     

  • Silver

    25.12
    +0.20 (+0.82%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0789
    -0.0008 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2060
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    13.64
    +0.63 (+4.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2612
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    151.4500
    +0.1470 (+0.10%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    69,509.06
    -919.07 (-1.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,952.62
    +20.64 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    39,803.09
    -566.35 (-1.40%)
     

21Shares Debuts Toncoin Staking ETP

Jamie Gordon
·1 min read
ETF Investing Tools
ETF Investing Tools

21Shares has expanded its cryptocurrency range with the first exchange-traded product (ETP) offering exposure to toncoin with staking rewards.

The 21Shares Toncoin Staking ETP (TONN) is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange with a total expense ratio of 2.50%.

Toncoin is the native currency of the TON network and operates on a decentralized layer 1 proof-of-stake blockchain.

The blockchain – now known as ‘The Open Network’ – provides users with decentralized storage, payments and a wallet to hold crypto directly within messaging apps such as WeChat. TON is also endorsed by Telegram.

TONN provides exposure to toncoin as well as rewards from staking, a process where crypto assets are deposited on the blockchain to validate transactions and generate a premium that is returned to investors.

Ophelia Snyder, co-founder and president of 21Shares, commented: "The ETP opens up a new horizon for investors, providing a hassle-free gateway to staking rewards within the blockchain ecosystem.”

TONN’s arrival comes a month after the firm listed the 21Shares Celestia Staking ETP (ATIA) on Euronext Amsterdam and Euronext Paris.

This article was first published in etf.com sister publication etfstream: 21shares debuts toncoin staking ETP


Permalink | © Copyright 2024 etf.com. All rights reserved

Advertisement