21Shares Reaches Record $2 Billion in Assets Under Management and communicates expansion of team

21Shares AG (“21Shares”), the world’s largest issuer of cryptocurrency ETPs, today announced it has reached its highest level of assets under management (AUM) to date at $2 billion, due to increasing interest from institutional investors and strong inflows from 21Shares Solana ETP (ticker: ASOL SE). Additionally, the firm’s rapidly expanding team has quadrupled from 20 - 80 professionals in less than a year to help drive the strategic growth.



Hany Rashwan, Co-Founder and CEO of 21Shares said, “We’ve been extremely fortunate to have our business strategy – including our people and product plans – align with market activity to create such unprecedented opportunities. We look forward to continuing to expand and update on our progress over the next few months.”



Recently ASOL SE reached the key milestone of $100M in AUM since launching as the world’s first and only Solana ETP on the regulated market of the Swiss stock exchange (SIX Exchange) on June 30, 2021. ASOL SE has grown faster than any of 21Shares other exchange-traded products (ETPs) according to Bloomberg Data. 21Shares successfully tapped into Solana’s potential based on its proof-of-history consensus, incredibly short processing times and lower gas fee.



More information about ASOL SE and 21Shares’ other products and research is available at www.21shares.com



As of September 1, 2021, 21Shares manages more than $1.8 billion in 17 cryptocurrency ETPs and 77 listings, including the world’s only ETPs tracking Binance, various Crypto Index Baskets and two ETPs with investor staking rewards (Tezos and Solana). Its products are listed on eight regulated European and Swiss trading exchanges.



About 21Shares

21Shares takes innovation to the next level with the largest suite of cryptocurrency exchange-traded products (ETPs) in the world. In 2018 it pioneered the world’s first cryptocurrency index listing on the SIX Swiss Exchange, and it continues powering its cryptocurrency franchise with cutting-edge research and groundbreaking approaches to product strategy. 21Shares aims to provide all investors with an easy, secure, and regulated way to buy, sell, and short cryptocurrency through existing bank and brokerage accounts. The 21Shares issuance platform, Onyx, is used by both 21Shares and third parties to issue and operate cryptocurrency ETPs around the world. For more information, please visit www.21shares.com .

