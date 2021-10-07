U.S. markets open in 6 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,377.75
    +23.75 (+0.55%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,438.00
    +147.00 (+0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,880.00
    +121.00 (+0.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,225.50
    +13.30 (+0.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.63
    -0.80 (-1.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,763.20
    +1.40 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    22.75
    +0.22 (+0.97%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1573
    +0.0012 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5240
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.00
    -0.30 (-1.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3600
    +0.0018 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.3760
    -0.0380 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,422.47
    +2,966.38 (+5.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,308.16
    +45.06 (+3.57%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,995.87
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,678.21
    +149.34 (+0.54%)
     

21Shares Reaches Record $2 Billion in Assets Under Management and communicates expansion of team

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
21Shares
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

21Shares AG (“21Shares”), the world’s largest issuer of cryptocurrency ETPs, today announced it has reached its highest level of assets under management (AUM) to date at $2 billion, due to increasing interest from institutional investors and strong inflows from 21Shares Solana ETP (ticker: ASOL SE). Additionally, the firm’s rapidly expanding team has quadrupled from 20 - 80 professionals in less than a year to help drive the strategic growth.

Hany Rashwan, Co-Founder and CEO of 21Shares said, “We’ve been extremely fortunate to have our business strategy – including our people and product plans – align with market activity to create such unprecedented opportunities. We look forward to continuing to expand and update on our progress over the next few months.”


Recently ASOL SE reached the key milestone of $100M in AUM since launching as the world’s first and only Solana ETP on the regulated market of the Swiss stock exchange (SIX Exchange) on June 30, 2021. ASOL SE has grown faster than any of 21Shares other exchange-traded products (ETPs) according to Bloomberg Data. 21Shares successfully tapped into Solana’s potential based on its proof-of-history consensus, incredibly short processing times and lower gas fee.

More information about ASOL SE and 21Shares’ other products and research is available at www.21shares.com

As of September 1, 2021, 21Shares manages more than $1.8 billion in 17 cryptocurrency ETPs and 77 listings, including the world’s only ETPs tracking Binance, various Crypto Index Baskets and two ETPs with investor staking rewards (Tezos and Solana). Its products are listed on eight regulated European and Swiss trading exchanges.

Press Contact
Paulo Germann
press@21shares.com

About 21Shares
21Shares takes innovation to the next level with the largest suite of cryptocurrency exchange-traded products (ETPs) in the world. In 2018 it pioneered the world’s first cryptocurrency index listing on the SIX Swiss Exchange, and it continues powering its cryptocurrency franchise with cutting-edge research and groundbreaking approaches to product strategy. 21Shares aims to provide all investors with an easy, secure, and regulated way to buy, sell, and short cryptocurrency through existing bank and brokerage accounts. The 21Shares issuance platform, Onyx, is used by both 21Shares and third parties to issue and operate cryptocurrency ETPs around the world. For more information, please visit www.21shares.com.


This document and the information contained herein are not for distribution in or into (directly or indirectly) the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan or any other jurisdiction in which the distribution or release would be unlawful. This document does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in or into the United States, Canada, Australia, or Japan. This document does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase, any securities in the United States. The securities of 21Shares AG to which these materials relate have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. There will not be a public offering of securities in the United States. This document is only being distributed to and is only directed at: (i) to investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order"); or (ii) high net worth entities, and other persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"); or (iv) persons who fall within Article 43(2) of the Order, including existing members and creditors of the Company or (v) any other persons to whom this document can be lawfully distributed in circumstances where section 21(1) of the FSMA does not apply. The Securities are only available to, and any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire such securities will be engaged in only with, relevant persons. Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this document or any of its contents. In any EEA Member State (other than the Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Great Britain, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain and Sweden) that has implemented the Prospectus Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, together with any applicable implementing measures in any Member State, the "Prospectus Regulation") this communication is only addressed to and is only directed at qualified investors in that Member State within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation. Exclusively for potential investors in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Great Britain, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, and Sweden the 2020 Base Prospectus (EU) is made available on the Issuer’s website under www.21Shares.com. The approval of the 2020 Base Prospectus (EU) should not be understood as an endorsement by the SFSA of the securities offered or admitted to trading on a regulated market. Eligible potential investors should read the 2020 Base Prospectus (EU) and the relevant Final Terms before making an investment decision in order to understand the potential risks associated with the decision to invest in the securities. You are about to purchase a product that is not simple and may be difficult to understand. This document is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for securities of 21Shares AG. Neither this document nor anything contained herein shall form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any offer or commitment whatsoever in any jurisdiction. This document constitutes advertisement within the meaning of the Swiss Financial Services Act (the "FinSA") and not a prospectus. Copies of the Prospectus are available free of charge from the website of the Issuer. Subject to applicable securities laws, the Base Prospectus and the final terms of any product mentioned herein can be obtained from 21Shares AG on the website. Copies of this document may not be sent to jurisdictions, or distributed in or sent from jurisdictions, in which this is barred or prohibited by law. The information contained herein does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, in any jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation would be unlawful prior to registration, exemption from registration or qualification under the securities laws of any jurisdiction.


Recommended Stories

  • Peloton price target cut at Stifel on margin, pricing concerns

    Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down Stifel’s decision to cut Peloton’s price target after the firm lowered its estimates on the stock.

  • Retail traders follow Nancy Pelosi's husband's stock moves to find winners

    When in doubt, pick the same stocks that lawmakers' spouses are buying? That's what young investors have been doing when it comes to trades made by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi.

  • Cathie Wood just dumped $270 million in Tesla — 3 cheap EV stocks to buy instead

    The "Tesla of China" might be a better place to park your EV dollars.

  • Why EV Stocks Nio, Workhorse, and Hyzon Are Down Today

    Some company-specific headwinds are adding to a general market downturn in these electric vehicle names.

  • Evergrande backer Chinese Estates' stock soars on take-private offer

    Shares of Chinese Estates Holdings, a former major shareholder of embattled developer China Evergrande, jumped as much as 32% on Thursday after it announced an offer to be taken private for HK$1.91 billion ($245 million). The Hong Kong developer said on Wednesday the family of Chinese Estates' biggest shareholder, Joseph Lau, had proposed to take it private by offering minority shareholders a 38% premium to its last traded price. The offer represents the latest move by Lau and China Estates to emerge from the shadow of Evergrande, which is floundering due to a huge debt load and threatening the Hong Kong company's future.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch Amid Beijing Crackdowns, Evergrande Default Fears

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Why I'm Still Bullish on Virgin Galactic Stock

    Virgin Galactic has gone through turbulence over the past year, but the long-term mission is still intact.

  • Bitcoin Price Rally Fueled by Whales’ $1.6B Buy, Blockchain Data Shows

    At press time, bitcoin was changing hands at $54,938.47, up 7.89% in the past 24 hours, according to CoinDesk 20. According to South Korea-based blockchain data firm CryptoQuant, someone or a group of people purchased the massive amount of bitcoin on the spot market on centralized exchanges between 13:11 and 13:16 UTC Wednesday. The purchase could have started on Coinbase, Ki Young Ju, co-founder and CEO of CryptoQuant told CoinDesk.

  • Morgan Stanley’s Mike Wilson Warns of Fresh Stock-Market Pain

    (Bloomberg) -- A little more than two weeks ago, Morgan Stanley’s Mike Wilson warned a 20% plunge in U.S. stocks was a real possibility. Since then, the S&P 500 has weathered bouts of volatility to remain near all-time highs.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansThis Is What Europe’

  • Vaccine Stocks Slip Fourth Day in a Row. Here’s Why.

    Markets were still responding to Merck's news that its Covid-19 antiviral pill significantly reduced hospitalization and death, but the reaction may have been overblown, analysts say.

  • Cathie Wood’s ARK Departs NYC With Shift to Florida Office

    (Bloomberg) -- ARK Investment Management, the firm run by Cathie Wood, is joining the financial industry’s shift south to Florida.Most Read from BloombergLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Christmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoARK is closing its New York office permane

  • Why I won’t do a Roth IRA conversion—even if this is the last chance

    Among the proposals: Ending our ability to convert our traditional IRAs to Roths after year-end. Lots of readers have weighed in on whether a Roth IRA is better than a traditional one. In a Roth IRA, you don’t get any tax break up front.

  • The bull case forming for Bitcoin

    Ollie Leech, CoinDesk Learn Editor, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the positive news driving Bitcoin's price higher.&nbsp;

  • Even If Stagnant, Intel's (NASDAQ:INTC) Free Cash Flows may be Undervalued by Investors

    Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) is a US$218b market cap company which had a volatile last three years. The stock had many ups and downs, and ultimately has made 15.9% return over that period. The volatility has selected out a certain type of investor, and we will be examining if the stock is appropriate for long-term holders.

  • That’s rich: Both Trump and Oprah bumped from the Forbes 400 list

    The cutoff to make the ultra-wealthy club this year was $2.9 billion. Tech titans Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg still top the list.

  • Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) sheds 4.9% this week, as yearly returns fall more in line with earnings growth

    Meritage Homes Corporation ( NYSE:MTH ) shareholders have seen the share price descend 11% over the month. But in stark...

  • Why BioNTech Stock Sank Today

    What happened Coronavirus stock BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) isn't having a good time of it lately. On Wednesday, the company's shares slid yet again, falling by nearly 6% after another coronavirus stock posted good news, and an analyst cut her price target on the biotech's shares.

  • What IBM CEO Arvind Krishna wants you to know about Red Hat's $1 trillion opportunity

    Speaking two years after the $34 billion Red Hat deal, IBM CEO Arvind Krishna said confidence in the strategy has only intensified.

  • These 2 Stocks Helped Markets Get Their Groove Back Wednesday

    With volatility rising in the stock market, investors are starting to get used to seeing stocks rise one day and fall the next. The company said it would target returning 50% or more of its free cash flow to its shareholders, both by maintaining its modest current dividend and by boosting share repurchases over time.

  • Bitcoin soars to five-month high on seasonal factors, Soros news

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Bitcoin surged on Wednesday to its highest level in five months, as market sentiment continued to improve due in part to news a hedge fund controlled by billionaire investor George Soros trades bitcoin. Bitcoin was last up 6.3% at $54,750. According to reports on Wednesday, Soros Fund management confirmed at a Bloomberg summit that the fund is trading bitcoin.