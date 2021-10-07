21Shares Taps Copper for Custody of Crypto ETPs
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Crypto exchange-traded product (ETP) issuer 21Shares has tapped infrastructure provider Copper for its custody requirements.
The core of Copper’s infrastructure is its ClearLoop tool, which allows institutional investors to hold on to assets until just before a trade is executed.
This enables Copper’s clients to retain their trading capital while trades are initiated, with ClearLoop transferring the assets to the buyer on completion.
21Shares also intends to use Copper’s staking capabilities to manage its holdings, the company announced Thursday. 21Shares offers two ETPs with investor staking rewards that track the performance of Tezos and Solana.
The Zug, Switzerland-based firm has recently eclipsed $2 billion in assets under management across its products including 17 crypto ETPs listed on eight exchanges around Europe such as the Swiss Stock Exchange and Deutsche Boerse.
Read more: FTX Integrates Copper Trading Tool ClearLoop