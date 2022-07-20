U.S. markets open in 4 hours 54 minutes

21Shares Unveils S&P Risk Controlled Bitcoin and Ethereum Index ETPs

21Shares
·7 min read
21Shares
21Shares

As part of the Crypto Winter Suite, the ETPs seek to limit cryptocurrencies’ volatility by tracking the S&P Bitcoin Dynamic Rebalancing Risk Control 40% Index and the S&P Ethereum Dynamic Rebalancing Risk Control 40% Index

ZURICH, Switzerland – July 20, 2022 – 21Shares AG (“21Shares”), the world’s largest issuer of cryptocurrency exchange traded products (ETPs), today announced the listing of two new ETPs on SIX Swiss Exchange, to offer investors exposure to the largest cryptocurrencies – Bitcoin and Ethereum – while targeting less volatility. These two ETPs are the latest products in 21Shares' Crypto Winter Suite – a set of products designed to help investors weather the bear market.

The 21Shares S&P Risk Controlled Bitcoin Index ETP (SPBTC) and 21Shares S&P Risk Controlled Ethereum Index ETP (SPETH) provide exposure to their namesake cryptocurrency while targeting a volatility level of 40%. With cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin and Ethereum, subject to high levels of volatility, 21Shares' newest Index ETPs are designed to soften that volatility by dynamically rebalancing – allocating more assets to USD when Bitcoin or Ethereum volatility rises or vice versa. The products achieve this by seeking to replicate S&P Dow Jones Indices’ benchmarks that control risk by adjusting the exposure to the underlying index and dynamically allocating to U.S. dollars.

“Data from our research team shows that adding Bitcoin or Ethereum exposure to a traditional investment portfolio can significantly enhance overall risk-adjusted performance,” said Arthur Krause, Director of ETP Product at 21Shares. “These newest ETPs based on S&P Dow Jones Indices world-class indices allow investors to realize the benefits of these innovative crypto exposures while controlling for volatility. These ETPs are the next step in our Crypto Winter Suite, providing investors with entry to the asset class in a risk-controlled manner.”

“Over the last two years, S&P Dow Jones Indices have been developing cryptocurrency indexing capabilities to help promote more transparency and facilitate access to this emerging technology-driven asset class,” said Sharon Liebowitz, Senior Director, Innovation at S&P Dow Jones Indices. “The S&P Bitcoin Dynamic Rebalancing Risk Control 40% Index and the S&P Ethereum Dynamic Rebalancing Risk Control 40% Index are the latest examples of innovative indices which aim to help measure and address volatility associated with the underlying cryptocurrencies.”

Both the 21Shares S&P Risk Controlled Bitcoin Index ETP and 21Shares S&P Risk Controlled Ethereum Index ETP are listed today on SIX Swiss exchange, and available to investors in USD.

Today’s announcement closely follows the launch of 21Shares’ Bitcoin Core ETP, the first product in 21Shares’ Crypto Winter Suite, which is designed to offer low-cost exposure to Bitcoin as the lowest cost physically-backed Bitcoin ETP in the world. 21Shares also launched the world’s first USD Yield ETP in May, preceded by the release of two new crypto ETFs in Australia and the world’s first Bitcoin and Gold ETP on SIX Swiss Exchange. Additionally, 21Shares recently published the sixth issue of its State of Crypto Report, which explores current trends in the crypto industry and what investors are doing to successfully optimize their crypto portfolios.

To learn more about any of these announcements, please visit www.21shares.com.

Name ETN

ISIN

Ticker

Listing Currency

Exchange

Listing Date

21Shares S&P Risk Controlled Bitcoin Index ETP

CH1194038563

SPBTC

USD

SIX Swiss Exchange

20.07.2022

21Shares S&P Risk Controlled Ethereum Index ETP

CH1194038571

SPETH

USD

SIX Swiss Exchange

20.07.202




Press Contacts:
Arielle Sobel, Head of Global Communications, press@21shares.com

Megan Enright, Communications Manager, press@21shares.com

About 21Shares:

21Shares takes innovation to the next level with the largest suite of cryptocurrency exchange-traded products (ETPs) in the world. In 2018 it pioneered the world's first cryptocurrency index listing on the SIX Swiss Exchange, and it continues powering its cryptocurrency franchise with cutting-edge research and groundbreaking approaches to product strategy. 21Shares aims to provide all investors with an easy, secure, and regulated way to buy, sell, and short cryptocurrency through existing bank and brokerage accounts. 21Shares is a Swiss company registered in Zug, Switzerland with offices in Zurich and New York City. For more information, please visit www.21shares.com.

Disclaimer:

This document is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for securities of 21Shares AG. Neither this document nor anything contained herein shall form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any offer or commitment whatsoever in any jurisdiction. This document constitutes advertisement within the meaning of the Swiss Financial Services Act and not a prospectus. This document and the information contained herein are not for distribution in or into (directly or indirectly) the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan or any other jurisdiction in which the distribution or release would be unlawful. This document does not constitute an offer of securities to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase in or into the United States, Canada, Australia, or Japan. The securities of 21Shares AG to which these materials relate have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. There will not be a public offering of securities in the United States. This document is only being distributed to and is only directed at: (i) to investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order"); or (ii) high net worth entities, and other persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"); or (iii) persons who fall within Article 43(2) of the Order, including existing members and creditors of the Company or (iv) any other persons to whom this document can be lawfully distributed in circumstances where section 21(1) of the FSMA does not apply. The Securities are only available to, and any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire such securities will be engaged in only with, relevant persons. Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this document or any of its contents. In any EEA Member State (other than the France, Germany, Italy, Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Hungary, Ireland, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, Lichtenstein) that has implemented the Prospectus Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, together with any applicable implementing measures in any Member State, the "Prospectus Regulation") this communication is only addressed to and is only directed at qualified investors in that Member State within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation. Exclusively for potential investors in France, Germany, Italy, Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Hungary, Ireland, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, Liechtenstein the 2021 Base Prospectus (EU) is made available on the Issuer's website under www.21Shares.com. The approval of the 2021 Base Prospectus (EU) should not be understood as an endorsement by the SFSA of the securities offered or admitted to trading on a regulated market. Eligible potential investors should read the 2021 Base Prospectus (EU) and the relevant Final Terms before making an investment decision in order to understand the potential risks associated with the decision to invest in the securities. The S&P Bitcoin Dynamic Rebalancing Risk Control 40% Index and the S&P Ethereum Dynamic Rebalancing Risk Control 40% Index are products of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC (“S&P DJI”).  S&P®, S&P 500® and US500 are trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services, LLC, and have been licensed for use by S&P DJI and 21Shares AG. The 21Shares S&P Risk Controlled Bitcoin Index ETP (SPBTC) and 21Shares S&P Risk Controlled Ethereum Index ETP (SPETH) are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by S&P DJI, or its affiliates and neither S&P DJI nor its affiliates make any representations or recommendations concerning the advisability of investing in such ETPs, nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions, or interruptions of the S&P Bitcoin Dynamic Rebalancing Risk Control 40% Index or the S&P Ethereum Dynamic Rebalancing Risk Control 40% Index.


