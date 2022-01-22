U.S. markets closed

22/01/21 - TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

·7 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 21, 2022 /CNW/ - TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ASSURE HOLDINGS CORP. ("IOM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Delist
BULLETIN DATE: January 21, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at the close of business February 7, 2022, the common shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company.

The Company will continue to trade on NASDAQ under the "IONM".

________________________________________

ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC. ("BABY") ("BABY.WT") ("BABY.WT.A")
BULLETIN TYPE: Graduation
BULLETIN DATE: January 21, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the Company's shares and warrants will be listed and commence trading on Toronto Stock Exchange at the opening on January 25, 2022, under the symbols "BABY", "BABY.WT" and "BABY.WT.A".

As a result of this Graduation, there will be no further trading under the symbols "BABY", "BABY.WT" and "BABY.WT.A" on TSX Venture Exchange after January 24, 2022, and its shares and warrants will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the commencement of trading on Toronto Stock Exchange.

________________________________________

SOL CUISINE LTD. ("VEG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Delist
BULLETIN DATE: January 21, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation in connection with an arrangement agreement between Sol Cuisine Ltd. (the "Company"), PlantPlus Foods LLC and its wholly-owned subsidiary, PlantPlus Foods Canada Inc. (the "Purchaser") dated November 11, 2021, pursuant to which the Purchaser will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares, common share purchase warrants, compensation options and stock options of the Company by way of a plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) (the "Arrangement").

The Exchange has been advised that the requisite approval of the Arrangement by the Company's shareholders was received at a special meeting of shareholders held on January 7, 2022, and that the Ontario Superior Court of Justice granted a final order with respect to the Arrangement on January 12, 2022. The Arrangement was completed on January 19, 2022. Under the Arrangement, each shareholder of the Company will receive, for each common share held, cash in the amount of $2.06 (the "Share Consideration "); (ii) each holder of the Company's warrants or compensation options will receive, for each warrant or compensation option, held, as applicable, cash in the amount of $0.18; and (iii) each holder of the Company's options will receive a cash payment equal to the amount (if any) by which the share consideration exceeds the exercise price of such Company's options.

Delisting:

Effective at the close of business on Monday, January 24, 2022, the shares of the Company will be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange.

For further details, please refer to the Company's management information circular dated December 7, 2021, and news releases dated November 12, 2021, December 16, 2021, December 31, 2021, January 7, 2022 and January 19, 2022.

________________________________________

TRAIL BLAZING VENTURES LTD. ("BLAZ.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: January 21, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the Exchange's Bulletin dated January 20, 2022, the Company has submitted to the Exchange acceptable documentation respecting its Capital Pool Company listing.

Effective at the opening, Tuesday, January 25, 2022, shares of the Company will resume trading.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

SCEPTRE VENTURES INC. ("SVP.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: January 21, 2022
NEX Company

Pursuant to a Director's resolution dated January 14, 2022, the Company has consolidated its capital on a Four (4) old for One (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening January 24, 2022, the common shares of Sceptre Ventures Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Resource' company.


Post - Consolidation Capitalization:

unlimited shares with no par value of which



5,202,086 shares are issued and outstanding


Escrow:

nil


Transfer Agent:

Computershare Investor Services Inc.


Trading Symbol:

SVP.H Unchanged


CUSIP Number:

806215208 New

________________________________________

22/01/21 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ATLAS SALT INC. ("SALT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Regional Office Change
BULLETIN DATE: January 21, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to Policy 1.2, TSX Venture Exchange has been advised of, and accepted the change of the Filing and Regional Office from Calgary to Vancouver.

________________________________________

CEDARMONT CAPITAL CORP. ("CCCA.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: CPC-Filing Statement
BULLETIN DATE: January 21, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's CPC Filing Statement dated January 19, 2022, for the purpose of filing on SEDAR.

________________________________________

DEVERON CORP. ("FARM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: January 21, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an Asset Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") dated September 8, 2021, between the Company and an arm's length party, whereby the Company has acquired all the assets of Agronomic Solutions LLC, a leading digital agronomy company that provides soil sampling services and digital management located in Coon Rapids, Iowa.

As consideration the Company has paid an aggregate USD$1,275,000 in cash, and issued 787,087 common shares at a price of $0.68 per common share over a 2-year period.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated September 9, 2021.

_______________________________________

FREEPORT RESOURCES INC. ("FRI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: January 21, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:


# of Warrants:

31,742,214


Original Expiry Date of Warrants:

June 4, 2022


New Expiry Date of Warrants:

June 4, 2025


Exercise Price of Warrants:

$0.10

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 40,000,000 shares with 40,000,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective June 9, 2020.

_______________________________________

FREEPORT RESOURCES INC. ("FRI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: January 21, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:


# of Warrants:

6,667,504


Original Expiry Date of Warrants:

February 10, 2022


New Expiry Date of Warrants:

August 10, 2025


Exercise Price of Warrants:

$0.40

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 13,334,997 shares with 6,667,504 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective August 17, 2020.

________________________________________

K.B. RECYCLING INDUSTRIES LTD. ("AKMY") ("AKMY.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: January 21, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 1:33 p.m. PST, Jan. 20, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

K.B. RECYCLING INDUSTRIES LTD. ("AKMY") ("AKMY.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: January 21, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:30 a.m. PST, Jan. 21, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

MAYFAIR GOLD CORP. ("MFG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 21, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 18, 2021:


Number of Shares:

4,000,000 flow-through shares


Purchase Price:

$1.16 per flow-through share


Number of Placees:

7 placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated December 13, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

WEST HIGH YIELD (W.H.Y.) RESOURCES LTD. ("WHY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 21, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the Equity Line of Credit of a Non-Brokered Private Placement initially announced December 14, 2021:


Number of Shares:

925,925 Units consisting of one common share ("Share") and one common share purchase warrant ("Warrant").


Purchase Price:

$0.54 per Unit.


Warrants:

925,925 Warrants to purchase 925,925 Shares.


Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.8375 for a period of three years from the closing date


Number of Placees:

1 Placees

The Exchange acknowledges that this Private Placement is in accordance with the second tranche of a drawdown equity line of credit. For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated December 15, 2021 and January 19, 2021.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/21/c0972.html

