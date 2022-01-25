22/01/24 - TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ASTRA EXPLORATION INC. ("ASTR")

[formerly Momentous Capital Corp. ("MCC.P")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol, Name Change and Consolidation, Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 24, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing Momentous Capital Corp (the "Company") Qualifying Transaction described in its Filing Statement dated November 12, 2021. As a result, at the opening on Wednesday January 26, 2022, the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company. The Qualifying Transaction includes the following:

Consolidation:

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors, the Company has consolidated its capital on a two (2) old for one (1) new basis.

Amalgamation:

Pursuant to the Amalgamation Agreement, the Company will acquire all of the outstanding securities of Astra Exploration Limited ("Astra") via the amalgamation of Momentous Subco, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Momentous. Consideration for the acquisition of all shares of Astra is 22,406,752 post consolidation shares of the Company @ $0.30 per share ($6,722,025.30).

Total Consideration to Astra includes:

shares issued for a Private Placement completed by Astra, for gross proceeds of $ $2,206,400.10 by issuing an aggregate of 7,354,667 shares issued @ $0.30 per share, and

A finder's fee of 250,000 shares paid by Astra to each of Crowsnest Advisory and Ivaldi Venture Capital (arm's length parties) in connection with the transaction. The Finder Shares will be held in voluntary escrow and released to each of Crowsnest Advisory and Ivaldi Venture Capital as of 1/3 at 4, 8 and 12 months from the date the Transaction is completed.

For further information, please see the Company's Information Circular dated November 12, 2021 and their news release dated from June 7, 2021 to January 24, 2022.

Name change:

The name of the Company has also been changed as follows:

Effective at the opening Wednesday January 26, 2022, the common shares of ASTRA EXPLORATION INC. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Momentous Capital Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a "Mineral Exploration" company.

Resume Trade:

The common shares of the Company have been halted from trading since June 3, 2021, pending completion of a Qualifying Transaction.

The Exchange has been advised that the above transactions have been completed.

Effective at the opening Wednesday January 26, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company will resume.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

25,056,753 shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow: 1,500,000 shares held under the CPC escrow

12,265,836 shares will be subject to Tier 2 Value escrow

500,000 shares held in voluntary escrow and released 1/3 at 4, 8 and 12 months from the date the Transaction is completed (Finders' Fee shares)

Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company

Trading Symbol: ASTR (new)

CUSIP Number: 04633F103 (new)

Further information on the transaction is available in the Company's filing on SEDAR including the Filing Statement dated November 12, 2021and News Releases from June 7, 2021 to January 24, 2022.

Company Contact: Brian Miller, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Company Address: 700 – 1090 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, BC

Company Phone Number: 208-830-0869

Company Email Address: brian.miller@astra-exploration.com

________________________________

MOON RIVER CAPITAL LTD. ("MOO.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 24, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated August 27, 2021 and the news release issued by Moon River Capital Ltd. (the "Company") on January 24, 2022, effective at the opening, Wednesday, January 26, 2022, the securities of the "Company will resume trading.

________________________________

NEXGENRX INC. ("NXG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: January 24, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend per common share: $0.005

Payable Date: February 4, 2022

Record Date: January 28, 2022

Ex-dividend Date: January 27, 2022

________________________________

STORAGEVAULT CANADA INC. ("SVI") ("SVI.DB.B") ("SVI.DB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Graduation

BULLETIN DATE: January 24, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the Company's shares, 5.50% debentures and 5.75% debentures will be listed and commence trading on Toronto Stock Exchange at the opening on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, under the symbols "SVI", "SVI.DB.B" and "SVI.DB", respectively.

As the result of this Graduation, there will be no further trading under the symbols "SVI", "SVI.DB.B" and "SVI.DB" on TSX Venture Exchange after January 25, 2022, and its shares and debentures will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the commencement of trading on Toronto Stock Exchange.

________________________________

ZACAPA RESOURCES LTD. ("ZACA")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: January 24, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, the common shares of Zacapa Resources Ltd. (the "Company") will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Prior to and in connection with the listing of the Company's common shares on the Exchange, the Company's Long Form Prospectus dated January 17, 2022 (the "Prospectus"), has been filed with and accepted by the Exchange and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission on January 18, 2022, pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia Securities Act, which receipt also evidences that the Ontario Securities Commission has issued a receipt for the Prospectus. The Prospectus was also filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System (the "Instrument") in Alberta. A receipt for the Prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulator in this jurisdiction, if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.

The Prospectus qualified the distribution of 1,660,000 common shares in the capital of the Company for no additional consideration upon automatic conversion of 1,660,000 subscription receipts of the Company (each, a "Subscription Receipt"). The Subscription Receipts were issued on June 4, 2021 and August 13, 2021, at a price of $0.50 per Subscription Receipt. Each Subscription Receipt will be converted to one common share.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia

Capitalization: unlimited common shares with no par value of which 50,153,280 common shares are issued and outstanding.

Escrowed Securities: 8,670,000 common shares are subject to escrow.

Transfer Agent: Olympia Trust Company

Trading Symbol: ZACA

CUSIP Number: 988814109

Sponsoring Member: None

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated January 17, 2022 and news release dated January 24, 2022, which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR. The company is classified as a Gold and Silver Ore Mining company under the North America Industry Classification System.

Company Contact: Adam Melnik

Company Address: 905-1111 W Hastings St, Vancouver BC V6E 2J3

Company Phone Number: 604 227 5987

Company Fax Number: Not Applicable

Company Email Address: melnik@zacaparesources.com

________________________________

22/01/24 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

APOGEE MINERALS LTD. ("APMI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 24, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:41 a.m. PST, Jan. 24, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________

CASCADERO COPPER CORPORATION ("CCD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Rights Offering-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: January 24, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated December 6, 2021 and expiry of the Company's Rights Offering on January 13, 2022, the Exchange has accepted for filing the Rights Offering pursuant to which 100,043,291 common shares were issued.

Pursuant to the stand-by commitment agreement, the Company has also issued 9,663,482 non-transferable bonus warrants to each non-arm length party: InCoR Holdings Limited and Springhill Investments Ltd. under the Rights Offering. Each bonus warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at $0.05 per share for a 5-year period.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated November 25, 2021 and January 20, 2022.

________________________________

FINTECH SELECT LTD. ("FTEC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 24, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 7,425,000 common shares to non-arm's length creditors to settle outstanding debt for $297,000.

Number of Creditors: 3 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Creditor Insider=Y / Progroup=P Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share # of Shares Mujir Muneeruddin Y $45,000 $0.04 1,125,000 Naveed Ul-Hassan Y $84,000 $0.04 2,100,000 Mohammad Abuleil Y $168,000 $0.04 4,200,000

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________

FOCUS GRAPHITE INC. ("FMS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: January 24, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement as announced on news releases dated December 14, 2021 and December 20, 2021:

Number of Securities: 57,777,780 flow-through common shares

Purchase Price: $0.09 per flow-through common share

Number of Placees: 7 Placees

Insider / ProGroup Participation:

Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares Jeff York Y 1,000,000 Judith Mazvihwa-Maclean Y 111,111

Finder's Fee: Five finders received a cash commission totaling $357,000 and 3,966,666 common share purchase warrants to purchase 3,966,666 common shares at a price of $0.15 per common share until December 22, 2022.

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news releases dated December 22, 2021.

________________________________

GENESIS METALS CORP. ("GIS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 24, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:03 a.m. PST, Jan. 24, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________

GENESIS METALS CORP. ("GIS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 24, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:15 a.m. PST, Jan. 24, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________

GOWEST GOLD LTD. ("GWA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 24, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, Jan. 24, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________

GOWEST GOLD LTD. ("GWA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 24, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Jan. 24, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________

JABBO CAPITAL CORP. ("JAB.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 24, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, Jan. 24, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________

NEO BATTERY MATERIALS LTD. ("NBM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 24, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:20 a.m. PST, Jan. 24, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________

REYNA SILVER CORP. ("RSLV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: January 24, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue shares at a deemed price of $0.77 in consideration of certain services provided to the company for the calendar year 2021, pursuant to shares for services agreements dated December 14, 2020.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider=Y / Amount Deemed Price

Creditor Progroup=P Owing per Share # of Shares

Emerging Markets Capital Y $10,500 $0.77 13,636

(Jorge Ramiro Monroy)

Reyna Silver (Hong Kong) Limited Y $10,500 $0.77 13,636

(Michael Wood)

Peter Jones Y $33,000 $0.77 42,857

Alexander Langer Y $33,000 $0.77 42,857

Evaristo Trevino Berlanga Y $33,000 $0.77 42,857

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.

________________________________

SILVER X MINING CORP. ("AGX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 24, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 780,250 shares to settle $249,680 outstanding debt due for accrued interest on a US$4,000,000 convertible debenture.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________

STORAGEVAULT CANADA INC. ("SVI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 24, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation a share purchase agreement ("Agreement") dated January 11, 2022 between the Company and the shareholders (the "Vendors") of a private company.

Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will acquire all of the Vendors' interest in the private company and the full ownership of the business, which includes a storage location in return for a total purchase price of $45,000,000 ("Purchase Price"). The Purchase Price will be subject to customary adjustments taking into account the private company's debt, and will be further satisfied through the issuance of 3,356,560 common shares at an aggregate deemed price of $22,000,000 to the Vendors.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: This transaction is considered a related party transaction as the result of Steven Scott and Iqbal Khan's involvement with one of the Vendors, Access Self Storage Inc., while being insiders of the Company.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated January 18, 2022 and January 24, 2022.

________________________________

TGS ESPORTS INC. ("TGS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: January 24, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 107,142 shares at a deemed price of $0.07 to Michael del Zotto, in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to an Advisory Agreement dated November 29, 2021

________________________________

THESIS GOLD INC. ("TAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 24, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:15 p.m. PST, Jan.21, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________

THESIS GOLD INC. ("TAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 24, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, Jan. 24, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________

TRIBE PROPERTY TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("TRBE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 24, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on January 5, 2022, January 6, 2022 and January 14, 2022:

Number of Shares: 5,250,000 units

Purchase Price: $4.00 per unit

Warrants: 5,250,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,250,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $5.10 for a 36 month-period

Number of Placees: 21 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 355,800

[4 placees]

Agent's Fee: Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc., Cormark Securities Inc., Laurentian Bank Securities Inc., Eight Capital and PI Financial Corp. received an aggregate cash commission of $1,197,000.00 and 299,248 broker warrants. Each broker warrant entitles its holder to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $5.10 for a 36–month period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________

