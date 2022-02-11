U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,479.00
    -18.50 (-0.41%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,999.00
    -140.00 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,645.50
    -55.50 (-0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,033.80
    -14.70 (-0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.71
    -0.17 (-0.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,825.10
    -12.30 (-0.67%)
     

  • Silver

    23.13
    -0.39 (-1.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1400
    -0.0031 (-0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0310
    +0.1020 (+5.29%)
     

  • Vix

    23.91
    +3.95 (+19.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3543
    -0.0020 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.0400
    +0.0100 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,451.04
    -738.43 (-1.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,003.58
    -16.60 (-1.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,672.40
    +28.98 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,696.08
    +116.21 (+0.42%)
     

22/02/10 - TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

·11 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 10, 2022 /CNW/ - TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

DOMINUS ACQUISITION CORP. ("DAQ.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the bulletin dated February 8, 2022, effective at market open on February 14, 2022, shares of the Company will resume trading. The Company completed its public offering of securities on February 10, 2022. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the public offering was $500,000 (5,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated November 10, 2021.

________________________________________

IKIGAI CAPITAL CORP. ("IKC.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, HALT
BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's ('CPC') Prospectus dated December 17, 2021 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia and Alberta Commissions effective December 20, 2021, pursuant to the provisions of the relevant Securities Act and Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta (the 'Instrument').

The Company will complete its initial distribution of securities to the public on Monday, February 14, 2022. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the public offering will be $300,000 (3,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Commence Date:

At the opening Monday, February 14, 2022, the common shares
will be listed and immediately halted from trading on TSX Venture
Exchange.

The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur on
February 14, 2022. A further notice will be published upon the
confirmation of closing and the trading halt will be lifted.

Corporate Jurisdiction:

British Columbia

Capitalization:

unlimited common shares with no par value of which


9,100,000 common shares will be issued and outstanding on
completion of the initial public offering

Escrowed Shares:

6,100,000 common shares

Transfer Agent:

Endeavor Trust Corporation

Trading Symbol:

IKC.P

CUSIP Number:

45174R105

Agent:

Research Capital Corporation

Agent's Warrants:

210,000 non-transferable warrants. Each warrant to purchase one
share at $0.10 per share for 2 years.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated December 17, 2021.

Company Contact: Sonny Chew
Company Address: 905 - 1030 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, B.C., V6E 2Y3
Company Phone Number: 604 689-2646
Company Email Address: office@pacificparagon.com

________________________________________

MERAKI ACQUISITION ONE, INC. ("MRKI.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, Halt
BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's (the 'Company') Prospectus dated January 28, 2022 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia and Alberta Securities Commissions effective January 31, 2022, pursuant to the provisions of the relevant Securities Act and Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta.

The Company will complete its initial distribution of securities to the public on Monday, February 14, 2022. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the initial public offering will be $200,000 (2,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Commence Date:

At the opening Monday, February 14, 2022, the common shares
will be listed and immediately halted from trading on TSX Venture
Exchange.


The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur on
Monday, February 14, 2022. A further notice will be published
upon the confirmation of closing and the trading halt will be lifted.

Corporate Jurisdiction:

British Columbia

Capitalization:

unlimited common shares with no par value of which


4,400,000 common shares will be issued and outstanding on
completion of the initial public offering

Escrowed Shares:

2,400,000 common shares

Transfer Agent:

Odyssey Trust Company

Trading Symbol:

MRKI.P

CUSIP Number:

587330101

Agent:

Echelon Wealth Partners Inc.

Agent's Warrants:

200,000 non-transferable warrants. Each warrant to purchase one
share at $0.10 per share for five years.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated January 28, 2022.

Company Contact: Joel Arberman, Chief Executive Officer
Company Address: 10th Floor, 595 Howe St., Vancouver, BC V6C 2T5
Company Phone Number: (516) 299-9092
Company Email Address: joel@merakiacquisition.com

________________________________________

PLANET X CAPITAL CORP. ("XOX.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated February 8, 2022, effective at the open of market February 14, 2022 shares of the Company will resume trading.

________________________________________

PLANET X II CAPITAL CORP. ("PLXX.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated February 8, 2022, effective at the open of market February 14, 2022 shares of the Company will resume trading.

________________________________________

22/02/10 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

1844 RESOURCES INC. ("EFF")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to an acquisition agreement (the "Agreement") dated February 4, 2022, between 9248-7792 Quebec Inc. and Prospect Or Corp. (collectively, the "Vendors") and the Company, in connection with acquisition of a 100% undivided interest in 25 additional claims on its Native Copper Project (the "Property"), located in the southern part of the Gaspé Peninsula, in the province of Québec.

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company shall issue 400,000 common shares of its stock capital to the Vendors.

The Vendors will retain a 2% net smelter return ("NSR") royalty on any saleable production from the Property. Fifty percent of the NSR royalty (i.e. 1%) may be purchased by the Company for $500,000.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated February 10, 2022.

_____________________________________________

AVRUPA MINERALS LTD. ("AVU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 3,800,000 shares at a price of $0.075 per share to settle outstanding debt for $285,000.00.


Number of Creditors:

2 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:


Creditor

Insider=Y /
Progroup=P

Amount
Owing

Deemed Price
per Share

# of Shares


Pacific Opportunity Capital Ltd.
(Mark T. Brown)

Y

$210,000.00

$0.075

2,800,000


Paul Kuhn

Y

$75,000

$0.075

1,000,000

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

DOMINUS ACQUISITION CORP. ("DAQ.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, February 10, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GALLEON GOLD CORP. ("GGO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:44 p.m. PST, February 9, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GALLEON GOLD CORP. ("GGO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:15 a.m. PST, February 10, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

GFG Resources Inc. ("GFG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 9, 2021 and November 30, 2021:


Number of Shares:

6,501,514 common shares
6,261,676 flow-through shares
5,350,000 charitable flow-through shares


Purchase Price:

$0.145 per common share
$0.17 per flow-through share
$0.207 per charitable flow-through share


Warrants:

5,925,752 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,925,752 shares


Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.22 for a two-year period, subject to an acceleration right


Number of Placees:

60 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:


Name

Insider=Y /
ProGroup=P

# of Shares


Brian Skanderbeg

Y

935,294


Patrick Downey

Y

256,000


Brian Booth

Y

103,448


Arnold Klassen

Y

100,000


Richard Johnson

Y

100,000


Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
5 placees

P

1,580,000


Finder's Fee:

Echelon Capital Markets – $7,833 cash.
Industrial Alliance Securities Inc. – $1,000 cash.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases on November 30, 2021 and February 10, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

GOLD TERRA RESOURCE CORP. ("YGT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, February 10, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

HIGH TIDE INC. ("HITI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation a share purchase agreement ("Agreement") dated January 4, 2022 between the Company, and Julia Cyr and Michael DiDuca (collectively, the "Vendors") of Bud Room Inc. ("Bud Room"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Bud Room and outstanding shareholder loans in return for an aggregate consideration of 674,650 common shares of the Company, valued at $3,600,000 calculated at a deemed price of $5.3361 per share based on the 10-day VWAP prior to closing.


Insider / Pro Group Participation:

None


Finders' Fees:

None

This acquisition is considered an Arm's Length transaction.

For further information, please reference the Company's news releases dated January 5, 2022 and February 10, 2022.

________________________________________

HOSHI RESOURCES CORP. ("HRC.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, February 10, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

PACIFIC BOOKER MINERALS INC. ("BKM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, February 10, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

PLANET X CAPITAL CORP. ("XOX.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, February 10, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

PLANET X II CAPITAL CORP. ("PLXX.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, February 10, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SIMPLY BETTER BRANDS CORP. ("SBBC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services
BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 19,157 shares at a deemed price of USD$3.915 (CAD$4.939) per share, in consideration of certain services provided to the company by BLIC Holdings LLC (Federico Urdaneta) for a three month period ending January 31, 2022 pursuant to an agreement dated February 18, 2021.

For further information, please see the Company's news release dated February 7, 2022.

________________________________________

UGE INTERNATIONAL LTD. ("UGE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 12, 2021:


Convertible Debenture:

$2,000,000 principal amount


Conversion Price:

Convertible into up to 1,111,111 common shares at $1.80 per share for a
period of two years.


Maturity date:

2 years from issuance


Interest rate:

6.5% per annum


Number of Placees:

26 Placees

Name

Insider=Y / ProGroup=P

Principal Amount

Nicolas Blitterswyk

Y

$46,000

Broker/Finder's Fee: Leede Jones Gable Inc. received $90,000 in cash.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9 (e), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/10/c2096.html

Recommended Stories

  • There Are Reasons To Feel Uneasy About Verizon Communications' (NYSE:VZ) Returns On Capital

    To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Amongst other things...

  • Affirm stock closes 21% lower after revenue guidance miss

    Affirm (AFRM) shares tanked and were briefly halted for volatility in the last hour of trading on Thursday after the buy-now-pay-later company posted its quarterly results during market hours, missing on revenue outlook. The print followed an accidental tweet during the trading session which revealed part of the results. The stock closed 21% lower at $58.68.

  • Why 2U Is Getting Cut in Half Today

    Shares of 2U (NASDAQ: TWOU) plummeted 45% in morning trading Thursday after the education technology specialist reported solid fourth-quarter earnings, but offered up very weak guidance for the coming year. 2U lost more than $8 per share at 11:17 am ET, after CFO Paul Lalljie said guidance for the provider of online degree programs to colleges and universities offered "a disciplined growth strategy and continued progress toward profitability." 2U got a big boost from the pandemic over the past two years as COVID-19 drove an explosion in remote education opportunities.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped, Popped, and Dropped Again Today

    After dropping steeply early Thursday morning, then recovering in the late morning, it's afternoon now, and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock is down again -- by 2% as of 2:25 p.m. ET. It's not entirely clear what has investors upset with Nvidia, though. On the one hand,  Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) just revealed that it has won some more business from Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), which chose to use AMD EPYC processors to power Google Cloud's new "C2D virtual machine" offering.

  • Analysts Think These 10 Stocks Are Overvalued

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks that analysts think are overvalued. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Analysts Think These 5 Stocks Are Overvalued. Company valuations are all over the place amid rising interest rates, inflationary pressure, and COVID-19 headwinds. Legendary investors like Warren Buffett, Carl […]

  • Analysis Indicates that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Will Stabilize and Pay a High Dividend Yield

    AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has been in a relative bear market possibly since 2017. The company took two major hits, including the March 2020 drop, and the WarnerMedia spinoff with Discovery, Inc (NASDAQ:DISC.A). Most retail shareholders were invested in AT&T because of the hefty historical dividend yield between 8.7% and 4.6% in the last decade. We will now evaluate how attractive will the future AT&T be for investors.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks plunge following red-hot inflation print, Fed policymaker's remarks

    U.S. stocks were deep in the red on Thursday as Wall Street weighed another decades-high inflation print and remarks by St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard that signaled the central bank could intervene more aggressively than anticipated to tighten monetary conditions amid surging prices levels.

  • Expedia posts huge profit beat in Q4, Zillow Group earnings slightly better than estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports earnings for Expedia and Zillow Group.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    Dividend stocks are the Swiss army knives of the stock market. When dividend stocks go up, you make money. When they don’t go up — you still make money (from the dividend). Heck, even when a dividend stock goes down in price, it’s not all bad news, because the dividend yield (the absolute dividend amount, divided by the stock price) gets richer the more the stock falls in price. Knowing all this, wouldn’t you like to find great dividend stocks? Of course you would. Wall Street analysts have chim

  • Black Rifle Coffee Company CEO talks IPO, public perception, and Joe Rogan partnership

    Black Rifle Coffee Company CEO Evan Hafer joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company going public via a SPAC merger on the New York Stock Exchange, building and expanding the coffee company across the nation, public perception, and the outlook for subscription-based businesses.

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    We saw large market declines as 2022 got started – but the real story was the increase in volatility. Especially at the beginning of February, when the market losses leveled off, daily trading was characterized by strong swings up and down. It’s a situation that puts a burden on investors, to recognize the right time to buy in for optimal profits. The key is not to try and ‘time’ it on daily trading, but to look at longer trends and future predictors. One place to find indicators toward a stock’

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures extend declines after hot inflation print

    Stock futures dipped Thursday evening to add to earlier losses across the three major indexes, with jitters over a swift tightening of financial conditions increasing on the heels of a multi-decade high print on inflation.

  • Is Nvidia Stock a Buy Ahead of Earnings? This Is What You Need to Know

    Nvidia (NVDA) investors find themselves in uncharted territory in 2022. Despite clawing back some losses recently, the shares sit 11% into the red, and yet to fully recover from January’s bloodbath. Investors will be hoping that when the company delivers F4Q22’s (January quarter) report - after the bell on February 16 – Nvidia can once again bring the goods. While Susquehanna’s Christopher Rolland expects the chip giant to do so, he also thinks that as the stock has underperformed the SOX over t

  • These 4 Stocks Make Up Nearly 75% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is one of the world's greatest investors. Speaking strictly from a nominal basis, tech kingpin Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is, hands down, Buffett's greatest investment.

  • Aurora Cannabis stock gains after first beat on pot sales in more than a year

    Aurora Cannabis Inc. shares gained in late trading Thursday, after the Canadian pot producer beat sales expectations for the first time in more than a year.

  • Zillow lost more than $230 million in its iBuying fire sale, but the stock is still surging

    Three months after a home-flipping initiative imploded in an embarrassing public display, Zillow Group Inc. reported record revenue from selling the underwater homes Thursday.

  • Wells Fargo: Here's The Best Asset To Own When Inflation Strikes

    Worried about inflation? You should be — especially if you own the wrong assets and bet against S&P 500 and growth stocks.

  • Is NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) Worth US$26.1 Based On Its Intrinsic Value?

    Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of NIO Inc. ( NYSE:NIO...

  • Cloudflare Stock Rises As 2022 Revenue Outlook Tops Estimates

    Cloudflare stock gained on December-quarter profit that met views while revenue topped estimates. Its 2022 revenue guidance came in above views.

  • 2 Growth Stocks To Hold for the Next 10 Years

    Owning growth stocks is a great way to potentially boost your portfolio's gains, but knowing how to select the right companies that are poised to be long-term winners isn't always easy. To help you out with this process, I'm highlighting two growth stocks below -- Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) and Doximity (NYSE: DOCS) -- that are not only well-positioned to grow in the short term, but that could also be fantastic stocks to hold over the next 10 years. If you've never heard of Upstart Holdings, the first thing you'll want to know is that this fast-growing tech company is a bet on the artificial intelligence (AI) loan-origination market.