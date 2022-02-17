U.S. markets closed

22/02/16 - TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

·9 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

CONSOLIDATED URANIUM INC. ("CUR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement, Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: February 16, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an Arrangement Agreement (the "Agreement"), dated October 17, 2021, between the Company and Labrador Uranium Inc. (the "Subsidiary"), whereby the Company agreed to transfer its ownership and rights in the Moran Lake project to the Subsidiary and complete its spin-out.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company has agreed to complete the spin-out of the Subsidiary in exchange for 16,000,000 Class B common shares of the Subsidiary, which will be distributed to the Company's shareholders on a pro rata basis through a plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) (the "Arrangement"). All of the conditions precedent to completion of the Arrangement have been satisfied, including among others, receipt of the final order of the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) and approval of the Company's shareholders, which were obtained on February 7, 2022 and February 3, 2022, respectively.

Declaration of Dividend

In connection with the expected closing of the Arrangement, the Company has declared the following dividend:

Share Distribution:
Distribution per Common Share: approximately 0.222 common share of Labrador Uranium Inc.
Payable Date: February 25, 2022
Record Date: February 22, 2022
Ex-distribution Date: February 18, 2022

The closing of the Arrangement is scheduled to occur on February 22, 2022.

For more details, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 4, 2021, February 3, 2022 and February 14, 2022.

________________________________________

DECISIVE DIVIDEND CORPORATION ("DE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: February 16, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: $0.025
Payable Date: March 15, 2022
Record Date: February 28, 2022
Ex-dividend Date: February 25, 2022

________________________________________

22/02/16 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

DEVERON CORP. ("FARM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 16, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:30 a.m. PST, Feb. 16, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

Fjordland Exploration Inc. ("FEX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: February 16, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a property purchase agreement (the "Agreement") dated December 16, 2021 between the Company, Equity Exploration Consultants Ltd. (Neil Perk, Darcy Baker, Ron Vourdouw, Trevor Rabb and Eleanor Black) (the "Vendor") and Attunga Holdings (David Caulfield and Carol Anne Caulfield), Murray Jones, Black Range Holdings Ltd. (Darcy Baker) and Running Dog Resources Ltd. (Henry Awmack) (collectively, the "Royalty Holders"), whereby the Company acquired a 100% interest in the Witch copper-gold porphyry project (also referred to as the South Chuchi project) located in the Quesnel Trough of central British Columbia (the "Property").

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company earned a 100% interest in the Property by issuing 100,000 shares to the Vendor on closing. The Royalty Holders will retain a 1.0% NSR royalty on the Property, of which up to 0.5% may be repurchased by the Company for $4,000,000.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated February 8, 2022 and February 15, 2022.

________________________________________

HARFANG EXPLORATION INC. ("HAR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement, Correction
BULLETIN DATE: February 16, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange's bulletin dated February 15, 2022 with respect to the Company's non-brokered private placement, the French version of the names of the Insider/ProGroup participation table should have indicated Jean-Pierre Janson in the second line. The other information in our bulletin dated February 15, 2021 remains unchanged.

HARFANG EXPLORATION INC. (« HAR »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier, Correction
DATE DU BULLETIN: 16 février 2022
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Suite au bulletin de Bourse de Croissance TSX daté du 15 février 2022 concernant le placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier de la société, la version française des noms du tableau de participation des initiés / Groupe Pro aurait dû indiquer Jean-Pierre Janson dans la deuxième ligne. L'information restante de notre bulletin daté du 15 février 2022 demeure inchangée.

________________________________________

IDENTILLECT TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("ID")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 16, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 29, 2021:

Number of Shares:

66,666,666 shares

Purchase Price:

$0.015 per share

Number of Placees:

13 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name

Insider=Y /
ProGroup=P

# of Shares

Managerial Insights LLC
(Todd Sexton)

Y

5,000,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on February 10, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods.

________________________________________

NANALYSIS SCIENTIFIC CORP. ("NSCI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 16, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 27, 2022:

Number of Shares:

2,628,137 common shares

Purchase Price:

$1.10 per common share

Number of Placees:

13 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s) on February 11, 2022.

__________________________________

NANALYSIS SCIENTIFIC CORP. ("NSCI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering
BULLETIN DATE: February 16, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective February 11, 2022, the Company's (final) short form prospectus (the "Prospectus Offering") dated February 7, 2022, was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the Alberta Securities Commission. The Prospectus Offering qualifies the public distribution of common shares of the Company, the material terms of which are described below, and further, has been filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 - Passport System in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador. A receipt for the Prospectus Offering is deemed to be issued by the regulator in each of those jurisdictions, if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on February 11, 2022 ("Closing Date"), for gross proceeds of $12,333,750.

Agents:

Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. and Research Capital Corp. (collectively, the
"Agents")

Offering:

9,750,000 common shares in the capital of the Company ("Common Share")
(excluding any common shares to be issued on the exercise of over-Allotment
Option, if any, further described below)

Share Price:

$1.10 per Common Share

Agents' Fee:

An aggregate compensation of $863,362.50 cash commission, 784,875 Agents'
Warrants, and a corporate finance fee of $26,250. Each Agent's Warrant is
exercisable into one Common Share at $1.70 per Common Share for 2 years
following the date of closing.

Over-Allotment Option:

The Company granted the Agents an Over-Allotment Option in connection with
this Prospectus Offering to purchase up to 1,462,500 additional common shares,
representing up to 15% of the Prospectus Offering, for $1,608,750 in gross
proceeds which is exercisable in whole or in part for up to 30 days following the
Closing Date to cover their over-allocation position and for market stabilization purposes.

For further information, please reference the company's Prospectus Offering dated February 7, 2022 and news releases dated January 20, 2022, January 27, 2022 and February 11, 2022.

________________________________________

NET ZERO RENEWABLE ENERGY INC. ("NZRE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 16, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, Feb.16, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

PACIFIC RIDGE EXPLORATION LTD. ("PEX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: February 16, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Property Purchase Agreement dated January 27, 2022 (the "Agreement"), between Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd. (the "Company") and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Orogen Royalties Inc. (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company has agreed to acquire 100% right, title and interest in the Onjo copper-gold porphyry project (the "Property"), located in north central British Columbia.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company will earn a 100% interest in the Property by making a $50,000 cash payment and issuing 750,000 common shares to the Vendor on closing.

The Property is also subject to a 2% NSR royalty, of which 0.5% may be purchased at any time for $1,500,000.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated February 3, 2022.

_______________________________________

POWER METALS CORP. ("PWM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: February 16, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,922,555 common shares at a deemed value of $0.20 per share and 177,975 share purchase warrants to settle outstanding debt for $384,511.

Number of Creditors: 3 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Creditor

Insider=Y /
Progroup=P

Amount
Owing

Deemed Price
per Share

# of Shares

Johnathan More

Y

$95,000

$0.20

475,000

C. Driver Ltd.
(Cyrus Driver)

Y

$253,916

$0.20

1,269,580



Warrants:

177,975 share purchase warrants to purchase 177,975 shares

Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.40 for a three-year period

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated February 15, 2022.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY ::

PARENT CAPITAL CORP. ("PAR.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: February 16, 2022
NEX Company

Effective at 1:36 p.m. PST, Feb. 15, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/16/c3841.html

