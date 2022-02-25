U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,384.65
    +95.95 (+2.24%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,058.75
    +834.92 (+2.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,694.62
    +221.04 (+1.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,040.93
    +44.92 (+2.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.94
    -0.87 (-0.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,890.10
    -36.20 (-1.88%)
     

  • Silver

    24.33
    -0.38 (-1.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1271
    +0.0067 (+0.60%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9860
    +0.0170 (+0.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3410
    +0.0033 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5600
    +0.0830 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,213.08
    +879.34 (+2.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    890.16
    +22.05 (+2.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,489.46
    +282.08 (+3.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,476.50
    +505.68 (+1.95%)
     

22/02/25 - TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

·12 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

NET ZERO RENEWABLE ENERGY INC. ("NZRE.H")
[formerly Net Zero Renewable Energy Inc. ("NZRE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Suspend
BULLETIN DATE: February 25, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated February 24, 2022 and the Company's press release dated February 24, 2022, effective at opening on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company will be suspended for failure to maintain Exchange requirements.

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 1 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 1 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Toronto to NEX.

As of March 1, 2022, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuance and certain types of payments as set out in NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from NZRE to NZRE.H. There is no change in the Company name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

NSGOLD CORPORATION ("NSX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Delist
BULLETIN DATE: February 25, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to NSGold Corporation's ("NSGold"; the "Company") news releases dated December 23, 2021, January 17, 2022 and February 15, 2022, the common shares of the Company will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange effective at the close of business on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

The delisting of the Company's common shares results from the completion of an acquisition agreement dated December 22, 2021 and related agreements with 13611647 Canada Limited (the "Purchaser"), a newly-incorporated wholly-owned subsidiary of Atlantic Mining NS Inc. ("Atlantic"), whereby Atlantic will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of NSGold at a price of $0.40 per share in cash. The transaction will be effected by way of an amalgamation of NSGold and the Purchaser under the Canada Business Corporations Act (the "Amalgamation") to form an amalgamated corporation ("Amalco"). Under the Amalgamation, each issued and outstanding common share of NSGold will be exchanged for one redeemable preferred share of Amalco, which will immediately be redeemed for $0.40 cash per share. The total consideration is approximately $7.9 million.

The arrangement was approved by the Company's shareholders at a special shareholders' meeting held on February 15, 2022.

For more information, please consult the Company's Management Information Circular dated January 11, 2022, which is available on SEDAR.

_______________________________________

ORCA ENERGY GROUP INC. ("ORC.A") ("ORC.B")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: February 25, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Class A: $0.10
Dividend per Class B SV: $0.10
Payable Date: April 15, 2022
Record Date: March 31, 2022
Ex-dividend Date March 30, 2022

________________________________________

TIMIA CAPITAL CORP. ("TCA.PR.A")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: February 25, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend per Preferred Share: $0.02
Payable Date: March 31, 2022
Record Date: March 15, 2022
Ex-dividend Date: March 14, 2022

________________________________________

22/02/25 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AFFINITY METALS CORP. ("AFF")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: February 25, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants:

2,572,300

Original Expiry Date of Warrants:

March 2, 2022 (as to 1,960,000 warrants)


March 24, 2022 (as top 612,300 warrants)

New Expiry Date of Warrants:

March 24, 2023 (as to 2,572,300 warrants)

Exercise Price of Warrants:

$0.30

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 2,572,300 shares with 2,572,300 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective March 26, 2020.

________________________________________

BLACKROCK SILVER CORP. ("BRC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: February 25, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:17 p.m. PST, Feb.24, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BLACKROCK SILVER CORP. ("BRC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 25, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, Feb. 25, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

DOLLY VARDEN SILVER CORPORATION ("DV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: February 25, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Share Purchase Agreement dated December 6, 2021 (the "Agreement") between Dolly Varden Silver Corporation (the "Company") and Fury Gold Mines Limited ("Fury"), whereby the Company may acquire all of the outstanding shares of Homestake Ridge Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Fury and the owner of the Homestake Ridge Gold Project located in British Columbia by making a cash payment of $5 million and the issuance of 76,504,590 common shares of the Company to Fury.

________________________________________

ECC VENTURES 5 CORP. ("ECCV.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: February 25, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Feb. 24, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

MIMI'S ROCK CORP. ("MIMI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE: February 25, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an offering (the "Offering") of CDN$1,570,000 principal amount of subordinated and secured non-convertible debentures (the "Debentures") to arms-length and non-arm's length subscribers (collectively the "Lenders"). The Debentures will mature on November 24, 2023 and shall bear interest at a rate of 8% per annum.

Additionally, the Exchange has accepted the issuance of 560,706 bonus shares to be issued to the Lenders in connection with the Offering.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name

Insider=Y /
ProGroup=P

# of Bonus Shares

Hueniken Asset Management Inc.

Y

53,571

Finder's Fee:

Aggregate of CDN$66,000 in cash and 66,000 finders compensation options
payable to Research Capital Corporation, Raymond James, Leede Jones Gable
and Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. Each compensation option entitles the holder
to acquire one common share at CDN$0.50 until November 24, 2022.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 01, 2021.

_______________________________

NORTH ARROW MINERALS INC. ("NAR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE: February 25, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an amending agreement dated February 17, 2022 in connection with an amendment to an existing Loan Agreement dated February 17, 2021, between the Company and Anglo Celtic Exploration Ltd. (the "Lender"), whereby the maturity date of the CDN$400,000 unsecured loan has be extended for a one year period.

The amended loan bears interest at 10% per annum and matures on February 16, 2023.

In consideration of the extension, the Company will issue to the Lender 1,000,000 common share purchase warrants as a bonus. Each bonus warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at $0.12 until February 16, 2023.

________________________________________

PARKIT ENTERPRISE INC. ("PKT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: February 25, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Purchase Agreement dated December 22, 2021 (the "Agreement"), between Parkit Enterprise Inc. (the "Company") and an arm's length party to the Company (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company has acquired an industrial real estate property - located at 568 2nd Street, London, ON.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the CDN$8,500,000 purchase price was satisfied by a cash payment of CDN$6,000,000 and the issuance of 2,000,744 common shares of the Company at a deemed aggregate consideration of CDN$2,500,000.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated January 4, 2022 and February 22, 2022.

________________________________________

PETRO-VICTORY ENERGY CORP. ("VRY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 25, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 9, 2022:

Number of Shares:

5,437,800 common share units ("Units"). Each Unit consists of one common
share of the Company ("Shares") and two (2) one-half of one common share
purchase warrants ("Warrants")

Purchase Price:

$2.00 per Unit

Warrants:

(i) 2,718,900 Warrants to purchase 2,718,900 Shares at an exercise price of
$2.25 for a period of two years from the date of issuance, and


(ii) 2,718,900 Warrants to purchase 2,718,900 Shares at an exercise price of
$2.75 for a period of two years from the date of issuance

Forced Exercised Provision:

The Warrant holders agree that any exercise of Warrants that will result in the
holder becoming a Control Person, such exercise of Warrants shall be subject
to the receipt of all necessary approvals under applicable laws and regulatory
requirements including shareholder approval and Exchange acceptance.

Number of Placees:

20 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name

Insider= Y /
ProGroup= P

Number of Units

ACAM LP
(Timothy Grahame Leslie)

Y

3,200,000

579 Max Ltd.
(Thomas Lynn Bryant)

Y

64,000

Richard Gonzalez

Y

64,000

Mark Scruggs

Y

32,000

Jonathan Weiss

Y

9,600

Mark Bronson

Y

12,800

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s) on February 22, 2022.

__________________________________

RIVERSIDE RESOURCES INC. ("RRI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 25, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 4, 2022:

Number of Shares:

3,430,833 Charity Flow-through shares

Purchase Price:

$0.21 per share

Number of Placees:

2 placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.

________________________________________

ROKMASTER RESOURCES CORP. ("RKR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 25, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 28, 2022:

Number of Shares:

16,000,000 shares

Purchase Price:

$0.25 per share

Warrants:

16,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 16,000,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.45 for a two year period, subject to an acceleration clause.

Number of Placees:

53 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name

Insider=Y /
ProGroup=P

# of Shares

John Mirko

Y

707,000

Bunkwee Investments Pty Ltd. (Michael Cowin)

Y

800,000

Delphi Unternehmensberatung AG (Wilhem Zours)

Y

3,200,000

Dennis Cojuco

Y

50,000

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
[1 placee]

P

200,000

Finder's Fee:

Ascenta Finance Corp. $216,650 cash and 866,600 finder's warrants payable.

PI Financial Corp. $6,650 cash and 26,600 finder's warrants payable.

Research Capital Corporation $980 cash and 3,920 finder's warrants payable.

Canaccord Genuity Corp. $2,887.50 cash and 11,550 finder's warrants payable.

Surge Capital Corp. $2,800 cash payable and 11,200 finder's warrants payable.

-Each finder warrant is exercisable into one common share at $0.45 for two years
from closing, subject to an acceleration clause.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY :

ZIDANE CAPITAL CORP. ("ZZE.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: February 25, 2022
NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Feb. 24, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/25/c3418.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why Steel Stocks Went Straight Up Today

    At approximately 10 p.m. Eastern Wednesday night, Russian military forces launched an all-out assault on their neighbor Ukraine. Calls for economic sanctions by the West were immediate -- and they're having an immediate effect on the prices of publicly traded steel stocks today. As of 2 p.m. ET, shares of United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) had surged 9.6%, European steel giant ArcelorMittal (NYSE: MT) was up 10.7%, and Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE: CLF) -- which used to be AK Steel and Arcelor in the U.S. -- was up 9.7%.

  • Nike just wiped out more than $900 million of Foot Locker's market value

    Nike may be playing games with Foot Locker.

  • Why Rivian and Lucid Stocks Jumped, but Nio Dropped Today

    Shares of U.S. electric vehicle (EV) makers Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) and Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) are bucking the market trend today. The stocks of both start-ups are on the rise, while Chinese EV company Nio (NYSE: NIO) is dropping. As of 12:41 p.m. ET, Rivian and Lucid shares were up 3.1% and about 1%, respectively, while Nio shares remained lower by 1.1%.

  • Square parent Block posts Q4 earnings beat, stock surges

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss how Block's stock is performing after the company reported its fourth quarter earnings.

  • Why Putin didn’t flinch in the face of an onslaught of financial sanctions

    In the months leading up to the invasion, Vladimir Putin has steadily girded Russia against the bite of economic reprisals.

  • Why Sea Limited Stock Is Soaring Today

    What happened Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) were soaring 8.6% on Friday morning, a day after Reuters reported the Singapore government asked India if the tech company's online game Free Fire was unintentionally included in the country's crackdown on Chinese-owned technology.

  • Why Palantir Stock Is Sinking Again Today

    Despite a day of gains for the broader market, Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) stock is falling again. The data analytics company's share price was down roughly 4.2% as of 2:40 p.m. ET Friday. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 index was up roughly 1.9%, and the Nasdaq Composite index was up roughly 1.1%.

  • Russian Billionaires Lose $39 Billion in a Day on Ukraine Attack

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s wealthiest individuals were already feeling the squeeze from escalating tensions between the nation and Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergTaiwan to Join in U.S.-Led Sanctions on Russia: Ukraine UpdateRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateStocks Rise as Oil Pares Gain After Biden Address: Markets WrapSix Early Thoughts on Russia's Invasion of UkraineIt got much worse for their net worth after

  • The death of offices and the rise of remote work could mean someone with your title makes 20x more than you

    With the end of office culture comes the potential for heightened competition among white-collar workers and possibly a rise in income inequality.

  • Why Rivian Stock Dropped Today

    Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) stock dropped Friday morning, shedding almost 4.6% in the first hour of trading before gaining some ground. The electric-vehicle (EV) stock was already under a bit of pressure this week after Rivian's expansion project ran into hurdles, and it appears some of the things CEO RJ Scaringe just said at the Wolfe Research virtual global auto, auto-tech, and mobility conference failed to lift investor sentiment. One of the biggest challenges that Scaringe highlighted at the conference on Thursday was the ongoing semiconductor-chip shortage, according to Reuters.

  • Market check: Dow rallies, Nvidia hit with potential cyberattack

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports on the market before the close.

  • Why Alibaba Stock Just Dropped

    Shares of Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) slid 2.4% in afternoon trading Friday, as of 1 p.m. ET, after two separate investment banks lowered their price targets on the Chinese e-commerce giant in response to a weak earnings report. For the fiscal third quarter of 2022, Alibaba reported a 10% rise in sales yesterday, which nonetheless fell about $800 million short of analyst forecasts. Earnings were ahead of estimates -- $2.65 per share -- but right now, investors seem more concerned about the deceleration in sales growth.

  • 3M Stock Is Soaring. Thank Johnson & Johnson.

    A ruling on Johnson & Johnson talc litigation is helping shares of the consumer-goods giant, and shares of 3M, which also has a litigation overhang.

  • Goldman Sachs Sees Over 50% Gains in These 3 Beaten-Down Stocks

    In a recent note, Goldman Sachs chief global equity strategist Peter Oppenheimer points out that markets are going to normalize again, and soon – but with some differences over the recent past. Oppenheimer notes that mega-cap tech stocks have seen outsized gains, and that in much of the economy, we are seeing an evolution of everything into ‘tech companies.’ There’s no denying that digital tech and wireless networking are changing the ways that we do business, across the board. But while the tec

  • Embattled Electric Truck Maker Nikola Makes a Big Promise

    When Nikola Mark Russell said the electric truck maker had an extraordinary year in 2021, nobody argued with him. Russell was detailing the company's accomplishments to analysts during Nikola's fourth-quarter earnings call. "What an extraordinary year we had in 2021," Russell said, according to a transcript of the call.

  • Tech stock winners that may 'power through' inflation and other market risks

    Independent Wealth Solutions Management Paul Meeks joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the outlook for tech stocks amid U.S. inflation and the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

  • U.S. Stocks Rally to Finish Turbulent Week

    Investors shifted bets on how the Fed will proceed with rate increases in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

  • Nvidia reportedly hit by cyberattack; chip maker says it is ‘investigating’

    Nvidia Corp. has reportedly been hit by a cyberattack that has compromised internal systems at the largest U.S. chip maker by market capitalization.

  • Why Lockheed Martin, General Electric, and Qiwi Stocks Popped Today

    At approximately 10 p.m. Eastern Wednesday night, Russian military forces launched an all-out assault on their neighbor Ukraine. Russia's move sparked a sell-off in Russian stocks yesterday -- but an equal and opposite surge in the stock prices of U.S. defense stocks. As of 3:15 p.m. ET Friday, as the war continues to wage across Ukraine, shares of U.S. defense stocks Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) and General Electric (NYSE: GE) continue to move higher, up 3.5% and 3.9% respectively -- but Russian electronic payments company Qiwi (NASDAQ: QIWI) is up even more, rising 9.5%.

  • Bitcoin's price headed for $100,000 following 'transition' phase: Strategist

    Bloomberg Intelligence Commodity Strategist Mike McGlone joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss bitcoin's recent price action and the outlook for the cryptocurrency market.