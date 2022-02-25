22/02/25 - TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

NET ZERO RENEWABLE ENERGY INC. ("NZRE.H")

[formerly Net Zero Renewable Energy Inc. ("NZRE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Suspend

BULLETIN DATE: February 25, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated February 24, 2022 and the Company's press release dated February 24, 2022, effective at opening on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company will be suspended for failure to maintain Exchange requirements.

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 1 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 1 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Toronto to NEX.

As of March 1, 2022, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuance and certain types of payments as set out in NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from NZRE to NZRE.H. There is no change in the Company name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

NSGOLD CORPORATION ("NSX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist

BULLETIN DATE: February 25, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to NSGold Corporation's ("NSGold"; the "Company") news releases dated December 23, 2021, January 17, 2022 and February 15, 2022, the common shares of the Company will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange effective at the close of business on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

The delisting of the Company's common shares results from the completion of an acquisition agreement dated December 22, 2021 and related agreements with 13611647 Canada Limited (the "Purchaser"), a newly-incorporated wholly-owned subsidiary of Atlantic Mining NS Inc. ("Atlantic"), whereby Atlantic will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of NSGold at a price of $0.40 per share in cash. The transaction will be effected by way of an amalgamation of NSGold and the Purchaser under the Canada Business Corporations Act (the "Amalgamation") to form an amalgamated corporation ("Amalco"). Under the Amalgamation, each issued and outstanding common share of NSGold will be exchanged for one redeemable preferred share of Amalco, which will immediately be redeemed for $0.40 cash per share. The total consideration is approximately $7.9 million.

The arrangement was approved by the Company's shareholders at a special shareholders' meeting held on February 15, 2022.

For more information, please consult the Company's Management Information Circular dated January 11, 2022, which is available on SEDAR.

ORCA ENERGY GROUP INC. ("ORC.A") ("ORC.B")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: February 25, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Class A: $0.10

Dividend per Class B SV: $0.10

Payable Date: April 15, 2022

Record Date: March 31, 2022

Ex-dividend Date March 30, 2022

TIMIA CAPITAL CORP. ("TCA.PR.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: February 25, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend per Preferred Share: $0.02

Payable Date: March 31, 2022

Record Date: March 15, 2022

Ex-dividend Date: March 14, 2022

22/02/25 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AFFINITY METALS CORP. ("AFF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: February 25, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 2,572,300 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: March 2, 2022 (as to 1,960,000 warrants)

March 24, 2022 (as top 612,300 warrants) New Expiry Date of Warrants: March 24, 2023 (as to 2,572,300 warrants) Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.30

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 2,572,300 shares with 2,572,300 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective March 26, 2020.

BLACKROCK SILVER CORP. ("BRC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 25, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:17 p.m. PST, Feb.24, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

BLACKROCK SILVER CORP. ("BRC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 25, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, Feb. 25, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

DOLLY VARDEN SILVER CORPORATION ("DV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 25, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Share Purchase Agreement dated December 6, 2021 (the "Agreement") between Dolly Varden Silver Corporation (the "Company") and Fury Gold Mines Limited ("Fury"), whereby the Company may acquire all of the outstanding shares of Homestake Ridge Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Fury and the owner of the Homestake Ridge Gold Project located in British Columbia by making a cash payment of $5 million and the issuance of 76,504,590 common shares of the Company to Fury.

________________________________________

ECC VENTURES 5 CORP. ("ECCV.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: February 25, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Feb. 24, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

MIMI'S ROCK CORP. ("MIMI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: February 25, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an offering (the "Offering") of CDN$1,570,000 principal amount of subordinated and secured non-convertible debentures (the "Debentures") to arms-length and non-arm's length subscribers (collectively the "Lenders"). The Debentures will mature on November 24, 2023 and shall bear interest at a rate of 8% per annum.

Additionally, the Exchange has accepted the issuance of 560,706 bonus shares to be issued to the Lenders in connection with the Offering.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Bonus Shares Hueniken Asset Management Inc. Y 53,571

Finder's Fee: Aggregate of CDN$66,000 in cash and 66,000 finders compensation options

payable to Research Capital Corporation, Raymond James, Leede Jones Gable

and Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. Each compensation option entitles the holder

to acquire one common share at CDN$0.50 until November 24, 2022.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 01, 2021.

NORTH ARROW MINERALS INC. ("NAR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: February 25, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an amending agreement dated February 17, 2022 in connection with an amendment to an existing Loan Agreement dated February 17, 2021, between the Company and Anglo Celtic Exploration Ltd. (the "Lender"), whereby the maturity date of the CDN$400,000 unsecured loan has be extended for a one year period.

The amended loan bears interest at 10% per annum and matures on February 16, 2023.

In consideration of the extension, the Company will issue to the Lender 1,000,000 common share purchase warrants as a bonus. Each bonus warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at $0.12 until February 16, 2023.

PARKIT ENTERPRISE INC. ("PKT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 25, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Purchase Agreement dated December 22, 2021 (the "Agreement"), between Parkit Enterprise Inc. (the "Company") and an arm's length party to the Company (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company has acquired an industrial real estate property - located at 568 2nd Street, London, ON.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the CDN$8,500,000 purchase price was satisfied by a cash payment of CDN$6,000,000 and the issuance of 2,000,744 common shares of the Company at a deemed aggregate consideration of CDN$2,500,000.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated January 4, 2022 and February 22, 2022.

PETRO-VICTORY ENERGY CORP. ("VRY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 25, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 9, 2022:

Number of Shares: 5,437,800 common share units ("Units"). Each Unit consists of one common

share of the Company ("Shares") and two (2) one-half of one common share

purchase warrants ("Warrants") Purchase Price: $2.00 per Unit Warrants: (i) 2,718,900 Warrants to purchase 2,718,900 Shares at an exercise price of

$2.25 for a period of two years from the date of issuance, and

(ii) 2,718,900 Warrants to purchase 2,718,900 Shares at an exercise price of

$2.75 for a period of two years from the date of issuance Forced Exercised Provision: The Warrant holders agree that any exercise of Warrants that will result in the

holder becoming a Control Person, such exercise of Warrants shall be subject

to the receipt of all necessary approvals under applicable laws and regulatory

requirements including shareholder approval and Exchange acceptance. Number of Placees: 20 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider= Y /

ProGroup= P Number of Units ACAM LP

(Timothy Grahame Leslie) Y 3,200,000 579 Max Ltd.

(Thomas Lynn Bryant) Y 64,000 Richard Gonzalez Y 64,000 Mark Scruggs Y 32,000 Jonathan Weiss Y 9,600 Mark Bronson Y 12,800

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s) on February 22, 2022.

RIVERSIDE RESOURCES INC. ("RRI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 25, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 4, 2022:

Number of Shares: 3,430,833 Charity Flow-through shares Purchase Price: $0.21 per share Number of Placees: 2 placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.

ROKMASTER RESOURCES CORP. ("RKR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 25, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 28, 2022:

Number of Shares: 16,000,000 shares Purchase Price: $0.25 per share Warrants: 16,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 16,000,000 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.45 for a two year period, subject to an acceleration clause. Number of Placees: 53 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares John Mirko Y 707,000 Bunkwee Investments Pty Ltd. (Michael Cowin) Y 800,000 Delphi Unternehmensberatung AG (Wilhem Zours) Y 3,200,000 Dennis Cojuco Y 50,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

[1 placee] P 200,000 Finder's Fee: Ascenta Finance Corp. $216,650 cash and 866,600 finder's warrants payable. PI Financial Corp. $6,650 cash and 26,600 finder's warrants payable. Research Capital Corporation $980 cash and 3,920 finder's warrants payable. Canaccord Genuity Corp. $2,887.50 cash and 11,550 finder's warrants payable. Surge Capital Corp. $2,800 cash payable and 11,200 finder's warrants payable. -Each finder warrant is exercisable into one common share at $0.45 for two years

from closing, subject to an acceleration clause.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

NEX COMPANY :

ZIDANE CAPITAL CORP. ("ZZE.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: February 25, 2022

NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Feb. 24, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

